Breaking news, background stories, TV ratings, interviews and special coverage of all important events of the TV industry - all this is DWDL.de. We are Germany's leading website for television industry news. With our launch in 2001 we established the first website with real time coverage of the entertainment business in Germany and we continued to innovate since.

DWDL.de is free and financed by advertising, because we believe that in addition to the industry itself more and more consumers are demanding in-depth information about the entertainment business. We try to meet these demands. Having also the audience in mind our coverage sometimes challenges the TV industry, because we are not afraid to ask the right questions.

The Medienmagazin DWDL.de is owned by its founder Thomas Lückerath and Michael Spreng, for over ten years Editor-in-Chief at "Bild am Sonntag", Germany's largest Sunday newspaper. We are based in Cologne, the TV capital of Germany. But with correspondents in Hamburg, Berlin and Munich as well as New York City we are well connected to whatever wherever happens in the TV industry world.