Auch wenn die große Emmy-Gala erst in einer Woche stattfindet - der Preisregen ist bereits gestartet. An diesem Wochenende werden nämlich die ersten Creative Arts Emmys verliehen, jene Preise also, in denen unzählige unterschiedliche Gewerke im Mittelpunkt stehen. Zum Auftakt ging es in der Nacht von Samstag auf Sonntag um die Fiktion. Spitzenreiter nach dem ersten Abend ist die AppleTV+-Serie "The Studio", die die Liste der Preisträger mit gleich neun Emmys anführt - dicht gefolgt vom "The Batman"-Spin-off "The Penguin" (HBO Max). "Severance" (AppleTV+) liegt mit sechs Auszeichnungen dahinter.

Damit räumten also auch die drei meistnominierten Serien des Jahres die meisten Creative Arts Emmys ab - möglicherweise also ein Vorgeschmack auf die große Gala der Primetime Emmys. "Andor" (Disney+) sowie "Arcane" und "Love, Death + Robots" (beide Netflix) erhielten unterdessen in der vergangenen Nacht jeweils vier Preise. "The Boys" (Prime Video) und "Bridgerton" (Netflix) gewannen drei Mal, "The Pitt" (HBO Max) und und "Adolescence" (Netflix) jeweils immerhin zwei Mal.

Ganz konkret gehörten Julianne Nicholson ("Hacks"), Bryan Cranston ("The Studio"), Shawn Hatosy ("The Pitt") und Merritt Wever ("Severance") zu den Gewinnern des Abends, der im Peacock Theater in Los Angeles über die Bühne ging. "Arcane", eine im "League of Legends"-Universum spielende Netflix-Serie, wurde für ihre herausragende Animation geehrt, während die HBO-Serie "The Penguin" unter anderem für Kostüme, Maskenbild, visuelle Effekte und ausgezeichnet wurde. Die "Star Wars"-Serie "Andor" von Disney+ wiederum erhielt Auszeichnungen für Kostüme, Produktionsdesign, Bildschnitt und spezielle visuelle Effekte. Daneben wurde der Netflix-Thriller "Rebel Ridge" als bester Fernsehfilm ausgezeichnet.

Die Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner des ersten Abends

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks (HBO Max)

Contemporary Makeup (Non‑Prosthetic)

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Prosthetic Makeup

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Period or Fantasy/Sci‑Fi Makeup (Non‑Prosthetic)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Period Costumes

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Contemporary Costumes for a Series

The Studio (Apple TV+)

Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Fantasy/Sci‑Fi Costumes

Andor (Disney+)

Period or Fantasy/Sci‑Fi Hairstyling

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Contemporary Hairstyling

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half‑Hour)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Andor (Disney+)

Casting for a Drama Series

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Bryan Cranston, The Studio (Apple TV+)

Casting for a Comedy Series

The Studio (Apple TV+)

Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adolescence (Netflix)

Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming

The Boys (Prime Video)

Stunt Performance

The Boys (Prime Video)

Animated Program

Arcane (Netflix)

Character Voice‑Over Performance

Julie Andrews, Bridgerton (Netflix)

Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried)

Arcane (Netflix; background design, color)

Love, Death + Robots (Netflix; production design, character animation, character design)

Choreography for Scripted Programming

Étoile (Prime Video)

Picture Editing for a Single‑Camera Comedy Series

The Studio (Apple TV+)

Picture Editing for a Multi‑Camera Comedy Series

Frasier (Paramount+)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Merritt Wever, Severance (Apple TV+)

Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Andor (Disney+)

Title Design

Severance (Apple TV+)

Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Motion Design (Juried)

Octopus! (Prime Video)

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half‑Hour)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

Sound Editing for an Animated Program

Arcane (Netflix)

Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half‑Hour) and Animation

The Studio (Apple TV+)

Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Desi Lydic, The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Original Main Title Theme Music

The White Lotus (HBO)

Music Supervision

The Studio (Apple TV+)

Original Music and Lyrics

The Boys, "Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas" (Prime Video)

Cinematography for a Series (Half‑Hour)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adolescence (Netflix)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Television Movie

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)