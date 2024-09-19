Die Nominierungen für die International Emmy Awards stehen fest - und immerhin zwei deutsche Produktionen haben es ins Rennen geschafft. Dabei handelt es sich um die von Constantin Film produzierte Netflix-Serie "Liebes Kind" sowie die Kika-Serie "Gong! Mein spektRakuläres Leben", hinter der die Kölner Produktionsfirma eitelsonnenschein steht.

"Liebes Kind" ist in der Kategorie "TV Movie / Mini Series" nominiert und tritt gegen den britischen Vierteiler "The Sixth Commandment" , dessen Hauptdarsteller Timothy Spall auch eine Einzelnominierung erhielt, sowie Produktionen aus Brasilien und Japan an. "Gong!" wiederum, eine Serie über eine zehnjährige Autistin, darf auf eine Auszeichnung in der Kategorie "Kids: Live-Action" hoffen, in der auch Produktionen aus Großbritannien, Dänemark und Brasilien im Rennen sind. Verliehen werden die Preise am 25. November in New York - in insgesamt 14 Kategorien mit 56 Nominierten aus 21 Ländern.

"Jedes Jahr konkurriert die internationale Fernseh-Community darum, auf der begehrten globalen Bühne der International Emmys anerkannt zu werden", sagte Bruce L. Paisner, Präsident und CEO der International Academy. "Wir gratulieren den Nominierten für ihre herausragenden Programme und Leistungen, die einmal mehr die universelle Anziehungskraft großartiger Geschichten über alle Genres, Länder und Kulturen hinweg beweisen."

Alle Nominierungen im Überblick

Arts Programming

Pianoforte

Telemark sp. z o.o.

Polen

Telemark sp. z o.o. Polen Robbie Williams

RSA Films Ltd. / Netflix

Großbritannien

RSA Films Ltd. / Netflix Großbritannien Virgilio

House of Chef / Astromax

Argentinien

House of Chef / Astromax Argentinien Who I Am Life

WOWOW Inc. / Wood’s Office

Japan

Best Performance by an Actor

Julio Andrade in Betinho: No Fio da Navalha [Living on a Razor’s Edge]

Globoplay / AfroReggae Audiovisual / Formata Produções e Conteúdo

Brasilien

in Betinho: No Fio da Navalha [Living on a Razor’s Edge] Globoplay / AfroReggae Audiovisual / Formata Produções e Conteúdo Brasilien Haluk Bilginer in Sahsiyet - Season 2

Ay Yapim

Türkei

in Sahsiyet - Season 2 Ay Yapim Türkei Laurent Lafitte in Tapie

Unité / Netflix

Frankreich

in Tapie Unité / Netflix Frankreich Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment

Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision

Großbritannien

Best Performance by an Actress

Adriana Barraza in El Último Vagón

Woo Films / Netflix

Mexiko

in El Último Vagón Woo Films / Netflix Mexiko Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger

Songsound Production / Netflix

Thailand

in Hunger Songsound Production / Netflix Thailand Sara Giraudeau in Tout va bien [Everything is Fine]

Maui Entertainment / Fédération Entertainment

Frankreich

Jessica Hynes in There She Goes

Merman Television

Großbritannien

Comedy

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Film Monster / Netflix

Südkorea

Film Monster / Netflix Südkorea Deadloch

Amazon MGM Studios

Australien

Amazon MGM Studios Australien División Palermo

K&S Films / Netflix

Argentinien

K&S Films / Netflix Argentinien HPI – Season 3 [HIP]

Itinéraire Productions / Septembre Productions / TF1 / Pictanovo / Be-Films / RTBF

Frankreich

Documentary

L'affaire Bettencourt : Scandale chez la femme la plus riche du monde [The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend]

Quadbox / Netflix

Frankreich

Quadbox / Netflix Frankreich Otto Baxter: Not a F**ing Horror Story

Story Films / Archface Films / Sky Documentaries

Großbritannien

Story Films / Archface Films / Sky Documentaries Großbritannien The Exiles

Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Singapur

Mediacorp Pte Ltd Singapur Transo

Fundação Roberto Marinho - Canal Futura / LateForCake

Brasilien

Drama Series

Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]

Legendary Entertainment / Les Productions Dynamic / 22H22 / Adline Entertainment / France Télévisions / Hulu Japan

Frankreich

Legendary Entertainment / Les Productions Dynamic / 22H22 / Adline Entertainment / France Télévisions / Hulu Japan Frankreich The Newsreader – Season 2

Werner Film Productions / Australian Broadcasting Corporation / eOne

Australien

Werner Film Productions / Australian Broadcasting Corporation / eOne Australien The Night Manager

Disney+ hotstar / Banijay Asia / Ink Factory

Indien

Disney+ hotstar / Banijay Asia / Ink Factory Indien Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido – Season 2 [Yosi, the Regretful Spy]

Amazon MGM Studios

Argentinien

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Die Brug [The Bridge South Africa]

Red Pepper Pictures / kykNET

Südafrika

Red Pepper Pictures / kykNET Südafrika Me Caigo De Risa [Anything Goes]

TelevisaUnivision

Mexiko

TelevisaUnivision Mexiko Restaurant Misverstand [The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes]

Roses Are Blue / Red Arrow / VRT

Belgien

Roses Are Blue / Red Arrow / VRT Belgien The Summit

Endemol Shine Australia / Nine Network

Australien

Short-Form Series

Kweens of the Queer Underground

Sydney Production Company / the Australian Broadcasting Corporation / Create NSW

Australien

Sydney Production Company / the Australian Broadcasting Corporation / Create NSW Australien La Vida de Nosotras [Our Lives]

BTF Media / CNTV / TVN

Chile

BTF Media / CNTV / TVN Chile Punt de no Retorn [Point of no Return]

TV3 Catalonia

Spanien

TV3 Catalonia Spanien Kenshiro ni Yoroshiku [Say Hello to Kenshiro]

DMM.com LLC / So-ket corp.

Japan

Sports Documentary

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

North One Television

Großbritannien

North One Television Großbritannien Tan Cercas de la Nubes

N+Docs / Éramos Tantos / Ruta 66 Cine / Filmadora / ViX

Mexiko

N+Docs / Éramos Tantos / Ruta 66 Cine / Filmadora / ViX Mexiko Tour de France

Quadbox / Netflix

Frankreich

Quadbox / Netflix Frankreich WHO I AM Paralympic

WOWOW Inc. / ACROBAT FILM

Japan

Telenovela

La Promesa [The Vow]

Bambu Producciones, a STUDIOCANAL Company

Spanien

Bambu Producciones, a STUDIOCANAL Company Spanien Rigo

Estudios RCN

Kolumbien

Estudios RCN Kolumbien Safir

ATV / NTC

Türkei

ATV / NTC Türkei Salón de té La Moderna

Boomerang TV

Spanien

© Netflix

TV Movie / Mini-Series

Anderson Spider Silva

Pródigo Filmes / Paramount Television International Studios / Paramount+

Brasilien

Pródigo Filmes / Paramount Television International Studios / Paramount+ Brasilien Deaf Voice: A Sign-Language Interpreter in Court

NHK – Japan Broadcasting Corporation

Japan

NHK Japan Broadcasting Corporation Japan Liebes Kind [Dear Child]

Constantin Film AG / Netflix

Deutschland

Constantin Film AG / Netflix Deutschland The Sixth Commandment

Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision

Großbritannien

Kids: Animation

Acorda, Carlo! [Wake up, Carlo!]

Copa Studio / Netflix

Brasilien

Copa Studio / Netflix Brasilien Mystery Lane

HARI

Frankreich

HARI Frankreich Sharkdog – Season 3

Nickelodeon International / One Animation

Singapur

Nickelodeon International / One Animation Singapur Tabby McTat

Magic Light Pictures

United Kingdom

Kids: Factual

De Mensenbieb [Living Library]

Skyhigh TV

Niederlande

Skyhigh TV Niederlande La Vida Secreta de tu Mente [The secret life of your mind]

Warner Bros. Discovery / Pictoline

Mexiko

Warner Bros. Discovery / Pictoline Mexiko My Life: Eva's Having a Ball

Fresh Start Media

Großbritannien

Fresh Start Media Großbritannien The Takalani Sesame Big Feelings Special

Sesame Workshop / Ochre Moving Pictures

Südafrika

© KiKA/eitelsonnenschein GmbH

Kids: Live-Action