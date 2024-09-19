Die Nominierungen für die International Emmy Awards stehen fest - und immerhin zwei deutsche Produktionen haben es ins Rennen geschafft. Dabei handelt es sich um die von Constantin Film produzierte Netflix-Serie "Liebes Kind" sowie die Kika-Serie "Gong! Mein spektRakuläres Leben", hinter der die Kölner Produktionsfirma eitelsonnenschein steht.
"Liebes Kind" ist in der Kategorie "TV Movie / Mini Series" nominiert und tritt gegen den britischen Vierteiler "The Sixth Commandment" , dessen Hauptdarsteller Timothy Spall auch eine Einzelnominierung erhielt, sowie Produktionen aus Brasilien und Japan an. "Gong!" wiederum, eine Serie über eine zehnjährige Autistin, darf auf eine Auszeichnung in der Kategorie "Kids: Live-Action" hoffen, in der auch Produktionen aus Großbritannien, Dänemark und Brasilien im Rennen sind. Verliehen werden die Preise am 25. November in New York - in insgesamt 14 Kategorien mit 56 Nominierten aus 21 Ländern.
"Jedes Jahr konkurriert die internationale Fernseh-Community darum, auf der begehrten globalen Bühne der International Emmys anerkannt zu werden", sagte Bruce L. Paisner, Präsident und CEO der International Academy. "Wir gratulieren den Nominierten für ihre herausragenden Programme und Leistungen, die einmal mehr die universelle Anziehungskraft großartiger Geschichten über alle Genres, Länder und Kulturen hinweg beweisen."
Alle Nominierungen im Überblick
- Pianoforte
Telemark sp. z o.o.
Polen
- Robbie Williams
RSA Films Ltd. / Netflix
Großbritannien
- Virgilio
House of Chef / Astromax
Argentinien
- Who I Am Life
WOWOW Inc. / Wood’s Office
Japan
- Julio Andrade in Betinho: No Fio da Navalha [Living on a Razor’s Edge]
Globoplay / AfroReggae Audiovisual / Formata Produções e Conteúdo
Brasilien
- Haluk Bilginer in Sahsiyet - Season 2
Ay Yapim
Türkei
- Laurent Lafitte in Tapie
Unité / Netflix
Frankreich
- Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment
Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision
Großbritannien
- Adriana Barraza in El Último Vagón
Woo Films / Netflix
Mexiko
- Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger
Songsound Production / Netflix
Thailand
- Sara Giraudeau in Tout va bien [Everything is Fine]
Maui Entertainment / Fédération Entertainment
Frankreich
Jessica Hynes in There She Goes
Merman Television
Großbritannien
- Daily Dose of Sunshine
Film Monster / Netflix
Südkorea
- Deadloch
Amazon MGM Studios
Australien
- División Palermo
K&S Films / Netflix
Argentinien
- HPI – Season 3 [HIP]
Itinéraire Productions / Septembre Productions / TF1 / Pictanovo / Be-Films / RTBF
Frankreich
- L'affaire Bettencourt : Scandale chez la femme la plus riche du monde [The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend]
Quadbox / Netflix
Frankreich
- Otto Baxter: Not a F**ing Horror Story
Story Films / Archface Films / Sky Documentaries
Großbritannien
- The Exiles
Mediacorp Pte Ltd
Singapur
- Transo
Fundação Roberto Marinho - Canal Futura / LateForCake
Brasilien
- Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]
Legendary Entertainment / Les Productions Dynamic / 22H22 / Adline Entertainment / France Télévisions / Hulu Japan
Frankreich
- The Newsreader – Season 2
Werner Film Productions / Australian Broadcasting Corporation / eOne
Australien
- The Night Manager
Disney+ hotstar / Banijay Asia / Ink Factory
Indien
- Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido – Season 2 [Yosi, the Regretful Spy]
Amazon MGM Studios
Argentinien
- Die Brug [The Bridge South Africa]
Red Pepper Pictures / kykNET
Südafrika
- Me Caigo De Risa [Anything Goes]
TelevisaUnivision
Mexiko
- Restaurant Misverstand [The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes]
Roses Are Blue / Red Arrow / VRT
Belgien
- The Summit
Endemol Shine Australia / Nine Network
Australien
- Kweens of the Queer Underground
Sydney Production Company / the Australian Broadcasting Corporation / Create NSW
Australien
- La Vida de Nosotras [Our Lives]
BTF Media / CNTV / TVN
Chile
- Punt de no Retorn [Point of no Return]
TV3 Catalonia
Spanien
- Kenshiro ni Yoroshiku [Say Hello to Kenshiro]
DMM.com LLC / So-ket corp.
Japan
- Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story
North One Television
Großbritannien
- Tan Cercas de la Nubes
N+Docs / Éramos Tantos / Ruta 66 Cine / Filmadora / ViX
Mexiko
- Tour de France
Quadbox / Netflix
Frankreich
- WHO I AM Paralympic
WOWOW Inc. / ACROBAT FILM
Japan
- La Promesa [The Vow]
Bambu Producciones, a STUDIOCANAL Company
Spanien
- Rigo
Estudios RCN
Kolumbien
- Safir
ATV / NTC
Türkei
- Salón de té La Moderna
Boomerang TV
Spanien
- Anderson Spider Silva
Pródigo Filmes / Paramount Television International Studios / Paramount+
Brasilien
- Deaf Voice: A Sign-Language Interpreter in Court
NHK – Japan Broadcasting Corporation
Japan
- Liebes Kind [Dear Child]
Constantin Film AG / Netflix
Deutschland
- The Sixth Commandment
Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision
Großbritannien
- Acorda, Carlo! [Wake up, Carlo!]
Copa Studio / Netflix
Brasilien
- Mystery Lane
HARI
Frankreich
- Sharkdog – Season 3
Nickelodeon International / One Animation
Singapur
- Tabby McTat
Magic Light Pictures
United Kingdom
- De Mensenbieb [Living Library]
Skyhigh TV
Niederlande
- La Vida Secreta de tu Mente [The secret life of your mind]
Warner Bros. Discovery / Pictoline
Mexiko
- My Life: Eva's Having a Ball
Fresh Start Media
Großbritannien
- The Takalani Sesame Big Feelings Special
Sesame Workshop / Ochre Moving Pictures
Südafrika
- Dodger
BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions
Großbritannien
- En af Drengene [One of the Boys]
Apple Tree Productions
Dänemark
- Escola De Quebrada [School of Funk]
Paramount+ / Paramount Television International Studios / Kondzilla
Brasilien
- Gong! My spectRacular Life
Kika - Der Kinderkanal von ARD und ZDF / eitelsonnenschein GmbH
Deutschland