Wenn am 1. Dezember zum 64. Mal der traditionsreiche Fernsehpreis Rose d'Or verliehen wird, können auch drei Produktionen aus Deutschland auf eine Trophäe hoffen. Das ZDF ist mit Jan Böhmermanns "Lass dich überwachen" (Unterhaltungsfernsehen Ehrenfeld) in der Kategorie Studio Entertainment ebenso nominiert wie mit "Crystal Wall" in der Kategorie Soap/Telenovela. Die fiktionale Serie, produziert von Producers at Work und Wega Film, war im Streamingportal des ZDF ein großer Erfolg und ist bereits für eine zweite Staffel verlängert worden.
Darüber hinaus kann sich auch Vox Hoffnungen auf eine Auszeichnung machen. In der Kategorie Competition Reality ist man mit "Kitchen Impossible" (Endemol Shine Germany) nominiert. Antreten muss man unter anderem gegen "The Piano" von Channel 4 - die deutsche Adaption es Formats war ebenfalls bei Vox zu sehen. Außerdem nominiert sind unter anderem "Building The Band" von Netflix und das australische Format "Alone Australia".
"Crystal Wall" vom ZDF muss sich im Bereich Soap bzw. Telenovela mit "EastEnders" messen - einen echtem Dauerbrenner im britischen TV. Darüber hinaus sind hier noch Formate aus der Türkei, Brasilien, Belgien und Spanien nominiert. "Lass dich überwachen" muss gegen zwei Formate aus UK ("Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel" und "Parents Evening") und Belgien ("Gelukkig gescheiden" und "Switch") antreten.
Insgesamt gibt es 78 nominierte Formate aus 15 Ländern. Einen Gewinner gibt es schon jetzt: So haben die Ausrichter der Rose d'Or angekündigt, dem Netflix-Drama "Adolescence" die Goldene Rose zu verleihen. Die letzten Preisträger der Goldenen Rose waren "Chernobyl" 2019 und die ITV-Doku "Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story" 2021. Die Auszeichnung wird an eine Sendung oder Serie verliehen, die nach Angaben der Veranstalter einen "außergewöhnlichen Beitrag" geleistet hat, die üblichen Erwartungen des Genres übertrifft und Teil des nationalen und internationalen Diskurses geworden ist.
Das alles trifft auf "Adolescence" ohne Frage zu - die Serie ist in den regulären Kategorien zudem im Bereich Drama nominiert. Antreten muss die Serie hier gegen "Empathy" (Kanada), "Reunion" (UK), "The Penguin" (USA), "What it Feels Like for a Girl" (UK) und "Wolf Hall (The Mirror and the Light)" (UK).
Alle Nominierten im Überblick
Arts
- Draw For Change
Clin d’Oeil Films/Humo/Autlook Filmsales/VRT Canvas/Belgium
- Mozart’s Sister
Media Stockade/Sphere Abacus/Sky Arts UK/Australia
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Onomatopee Films & Warboys Films/Mediawan/VRT Canvas/Belgium
- The Last Musician of Auschwitz
Two Rivers Media/Abacus Distribution/BBC/BBC Network/UK
- The Legends of Paris, a tale of the 19th century artistic scene
Silex Films/Arte Distribution/ARTE France/France
- The Lost Music of Auschwitz
Windfall Films/Sky Arts/UK
Audio
- Ballad of Scout and the Alcohol Tag
Prison Radio Association/UK
- Fool’s Gold
BBC Studios/UK
- Missing in the Amazon
The Guardian/UK/Brazil
- Stalked
BBC Studios/UK
- Up In Smoke
Penny4/UK
- Where is Jon
RÚV/RTÉ/Iceland/Ireland
Children and Youth
- Bottled Up
NRT/NPO Zapp/Netherlands
- Crongton
New Pictures/All3Media International/BBC/UK
- Je Zal Het Maar Hebben Junior / Imagine Living With That
SimpelZodiak/BNNVARA/NPOZapp/Netherlands
- The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland
Lupus Films/Islington Films/Universal Content Group/Sky/Sky Cinema/UK
- Tiddler
Magic Light Pictures/BBC/BBC1/UK
- Wat niemand ziet / My Unseen Story
De Mensen/Ketnet (VRT)/Belgium
Comedy Drama and Sitcom
- Big Boys
Roughcut TVFifth Season/Channel 4/UK/Malta
- Happiness
Greenstone TV/DCD Rights/Warners/Three Now/New Zealand
- Pushers
Merman Television/2LE Media/Channel 4/UK
- The Boys
Amazon MGM Studios/Sony Pictures Television/Kripke Enterprises/Original Film/Point Grey Pictures/Prime Video/USA
- The Studio
Lionsgate Television in association with Apple/Apple TV/USA
- Whisky On The Rocks
Skyverse, a Humanoid company/Disney/Sveriges Television/Lithuania/Sweden
Comedy Entertainment
- Ants
Nippon TV/Fremantle/Japan
- Have You Been Paying Attention
Working Dog Productions/Network Ten/Australia
- Last One Laughing UK
Initial/Zeppotron/Baniay UK/Prime Video/UK
- Mitchell & Webb Are Not Helping
That Mitchell & Webb Company in association with Big Talk Studios/ITV/Channel 4/UK
- Rob vs Romesh
CPL Productions/Seven.One Studios/Sky Max/UK
- The Ultimate Celebrity Car Park Showdown
Woestijnvis/Primitives/Play 4 – GoPlay (Play Media)/Belgium
Competition Reality
- Alone Australia
ITV Studios Australia/A+E Networks/SBS (Special Broadcasting Service)/SBS On Demand/Australia
- Building The Band
Remarkable Entertainment/Netflix/Netflix USA First (Global)/UK
- Kitchen Impossible
EndemolShine Germany/Banijay Group/VOX/Germany
- The Box
Seefood TV/Seefood Distribution/TV 2 Norway/Norway
- The Fortune Hotel
Tuesday’s Child/Banijay/ITV/UK/Norway/Sweden
- The Piano
Love Productions/Fremantle/Channel 4/UK
Documentary
- AI Love You
Nordisk Film TV/Banijay Rights (except Nordics)/Nordisk Film TV (Nordics)/TV 2 Denmark/Denmark
- Atomic People
Minnow Films/Banijay Rights/BBC/UK
- Deaf President Now
Apple/Concordia Studio/Apple TV/USA
- Grenfell Uncovered
Netflix/Rogan Productions/UK
- Louis Theroux – Settlers
Mindhouse Productions Ltd/BBC Two/UK
- The Zelensky Story
72 Films/BBC/BBC Two/UK
Drama
- Adolescence
Warp Films, Matriarch Productions/Plan B for Netflix/Netflix/UK
- Empathy
Trio Orange/Trio Orange International/Crave/Canal+/Canada
- Reunion
Warp Films/BBC Studios/BBC/Paramount+/Showtime/CBC/UK
- The Penguin
HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions/6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company/Dylan Clark Productions/Chapel Place Productions/Zobot Projects/DC Studios/Warner Bros. Television/HBO/HBO Max/USA
- What it Feels Like for a Girl
Hera Pictures/BBC/BBC3/UK
- Wolf Hall (The Mirror and the Light)
A PLAYGROUND and COMPANY PICTURES Production for BBC/MASTERPIECE/Banijay Rights/BBC Two/PBS/UK
Factual Entertainment and Reality
- Back to the Frontier
Wall to Wall Media/Warner Bros Discovery International Distribution/HBO Max/Magnolia Network/UK
- Mijn jeugdrechter / Return to the Youth Court
Het Huis/VRT Canvas/Belgium
- Scam Interceptors
BBC Studios Documentary Unit/BBC Studios/BBC1/UK
- Sort Your Life Out
Optomen Television/All3 Media/BBC One/UK
- The Jury Murder Trial
ScreenDog Productions/Blue Ant/Channel 4/UK
Multiplatform Series
- Guardians
ZANDLAND/The Royal Foundation Of The Prince and Princess Of Wales/BBC Earth Youtube Channel/UK
- In Form
Sputnik Media/VRT MAX/Belgium
- No Big Deal
Czech Television/Czech Television – i-Vysilani/Czech Republic
- Oorlogsdetective
KRO-NCRV/NPO/NPO 3 Zapp/Netherlands
- Red Flag
Percy Percy/VRT/VRT MAX/Belgium
- Te Beberi
Shoki Filmproduction/Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen SRF/SRF 1/Switzerland
News and Current Affairs
- Blood Parliament
BBC World Service/BBC Africa Eye/UK
- Deep Deception
Raw/All3Media International/ITV/UK
- State of Rage
Duskwater/Dogwoof/Channel 4/Israel
- UVDA, The Lost Images of Be’ri
Uvda/Keshet International/Keshet 12/Israel
- Van Gent tot Damascus / English title: From Ghent to Damascus
VRT/VRT Canvas/Belgium
- We Will Dance Again
Sipur Studios/Bitachon365/HSCC Slutzky Communication/Osmosis Global/Hot 8 (Israel)/Paramount+ (US)/BBC (UK)/Israel
Soap or Telenovela
- Crystal Wall
Producers at Work Film GmbH/ZDF Studios/ZDF/Germany
- EastEnders
BBC Studios/BBC One/UK
- Eshref Ruya
Tims&B Productions/Inter Medya/Kanal D/Türkiye
- Guerreiros do Sol / Love is a Knife
Estúdios Globo/Globoplay/Brazil
- Life Happens
Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium/VTM/VTM GO/Belgium
- Valle Salvaje
RTVE/BAMBU PRODUCCIONES/STUDIOCANAL/CRTVE/LA 1 RTVE/PLAY RTVE
Studio Entertainment
- A League of Their Own
CPL Productions/Seven.One Studios/Sky Max/UK
- Gelukkig gescheiden / Happily Divorced
Panenka/Lineup Industries/VRT 1/Belgium
- Lass Dich Überwachen
Unterhaltungsfernsehen Ehrenfeld UE GmbH/ZDF/Germany
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Hungry McBear/Warner Bros/BBC 1/UK
- Parents Evening
Ranga Bee Productions/ITV Studios/ITV1/UK
- Switch
Panenka/Lineup Industries/VRT 1/Belgium