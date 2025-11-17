Wenn am 1. Dezember zum 64. Mal der traditionsreiche Fernsehpreis Rose d'Or verliehen wird, können auch drei Produktionen aus Deutschland auf eine Trophäe hoffen. Das ZDF ist mit Jan Böhmermanns "Lass dich überwachen" (Unterhaltungsfernsehen Ehrenfeld) in der Kategorie Studio Entertainment ebenso nominiert wie mit "Crystal Wall" in der Kategorie Soap/Telenovela. Die fiktionale Serie, produziert von Producers at Work und Wega Film, war im Streamingportal des ZDF ein großer Erfolg und ist bereits für eine zweite Staffel verlängert worden.

Darüber hinaus kann sich auch Vox Hoffnungen auf eine Auszeichnung machen. In der Kategorie Competition Reality ist man mit "Kitchen Impossible" (Endemol Shine Germany) nominiert. Antreten muss man unter anderem gegen "The Piano" von Channel 4 - die deutsche Adaption es Formats war ebenfalls bei Vox zu sehen. Außerdem nominiert sind unter anderem "Building The Band" von Netflix und das australische Format "Alone Australia".

"Crystal Wall" vom ZDF muss sich im Bereich Soap bzw. Telenovela mit "EastEnders" messen - einen echtem Dauerbrenner im britischen TV. Darüber hinaus sind hier noch Formate aus der Türkei, Brasilien, Belgien und Spanien nominiert. "Lass dich überwachen" muss gegen zwei Formate aus UK ("Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel" und "Parents Evening") und Belgien ("Gelukkig gescheiden" und "Switch") antreten.

Insgesamt gibt es 78 nominierte Formate aus 15 Ländern. Einen Gewinner gibt es schon jetzt: So haben die Ausrichter der Rose d'Or angekündigt, dem Netflix-Drama "Adolescence" die Goldene Rose zu verleihen. Die letzten Preisträger der Goldenen Rose waren "Chernobyl" 2019 und die ITV-Doku "Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story" 2021. Die Auszeichnung wird an eine Sendung oder Serie verliehen, die nach Angaben der Veranstalter einen "außergewöhnlichen Beitrag" geleistet hat, die üblichen Erwartungen des Genres übertrifft und Teil des nationalen und internationalen Diskurses geworden ist.

Das alles trifft auf "Adolescence" ohne Frage zu - die Serie ist in den regulären Kategorien zudem im Bereich Drama nominiert. Antreten muss die Serie hier gegen "Empathy" (Kanada), "Reunion" (UK), "The Penguin" (USA), "What it Feels Like for a Girl" (UK) und "Wolf Hall (The Mirror and the Light)" (UK).

Alle Nominierten im Überblick

Arts

Draw For Change

Clin d’Oeil Films/Humo/Autlook Filmsales/VRT Canvas/Belgium

Clin d’Oeil Films/Humo/Autlook Filmsales/VRT Canvas/Belgium Mozart’s Sister

Media Stockade/Sphere Abacus/Sky Arts UK/Australia

Media Stockade/Sphere Abacus/Sky Arts UK/Australia Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Onomatopee Films & Warboys Films/Mediawan/VRT Canvas/Belgium

Onomatopee Films & Warboys Films/Mediawan/VRT Canvas/Belgium The Last Musician of Auschwitz

Two Rivers Media/Abacus Distribution/BBC/BBC Network/UK

Two Rivers Media/Abacus Distribution/BBC/BBC Network/UK The Legends of Paris, a tale of the 19th century artistic scene

Silex Films/Arte Distribution/ARTE France/France

Silex Films/Arte Distribution/ARTE France/France The Lost Music of Auschwitz

Windfall Films/Sky Arts/UK

Audio

Ballad of Scout and the Alcohol Tag

Prison Radio Association/UK

Prison Radio Association/UK Fool’s Gold

BBC Studios/UK

BBC Studios/UK Missing in the Amazon

The Guardian/UK/Brazil

The Guardian/UK/Brazil Stalked

BBC Studios/UK

BBC Studios/UK Up In Smoke

Penny4/UK

Penny4/UK Where is Jon

RÚV/RTÉ/Iceland/Ireland

Children and Youth

Bottled Up

NRT/NPO Zapp/Netherlands

NRT/NPO Zapp/Netherlands Crongton

New Pictures/All3Media International/BBC/UK

New Pictures/All3Media International/BBC/UK Je Zal Het Maar Hebben Junior / Imagine Living With That

SimpelZodiak/BNNVARA/NPOZapp/Netherlands

SimpelZodiak/BNNVARA/NPOZapp/Netherlands The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland

Lupus Films/Islington Films/Universal Content Group/Sky/Sky Cinema/UK

Lupus Films/Islington Films/Universal Content Group/Sky/Sky Cinema/UK Tiddler

Magic Light Pictures/BBC/BBC1/UK

Magic Light Pictures/BBC/BBC1/UK Wat niemand ziet / My Unseen Story

De Mensen/Ketnet (VRT)/Belgium

Comedy Drama and Sitcom

Big Boys

Roughcut TVFifth Season/Channel 4/UK/Malta

Roughcut TVFifth Season/Channel 4/UK/Malta Happiness

Greenstone TV/DCD Rights/Warners/Three Now/New Zealand

Greenstone TV/DCD Rights/Warners/Three Now/New Zealand Pushers

Merman Television/2LE Media/Channel 4/UK

Merman Television/2LE Media/Channel 4/UK The Boys

Amazon MGM Studios/Sony Pictures Television/Kripke Enterprises/Original Film/Point Grey Pictures/Prime Video/USA

Amazon MGM Studios/Sony Pictures Television/Kripke Enterprises/Original Film/Point Grey Pictures/Prime Video/USA The Studio

Lionsgate Television in association with Apple/Apple TV/USA

Lionsgate Television in association with Apple/Apple TV/USA Whisky On The Rocks

Skyverse, a Humanoid company/Disney/Sveriges Television/Lithuania/Sweden

Comedy Entertainment

Ants

Nippon TV/Fremantle/Japan

Nippon TV/Fremantle/Japan Have You Been Paying Attention

Working Dog Productions/Network Ten/Australia

Working Dog Productions/Network Ten/Australia Last One Laughing UK

Initial/Zeppotron/Baniay UK/Prime Video/UK

Initial/Zeppotron/Baniay UK/Prime Video/UK Mitchell & Webb Are Not Helping

That Mitchell & Webb Company in association with Big Talk Studios/ITV/Channel 4/UK

That Mitchell & Webb Company in association with Big Talk Studios/ITV/Channel 4/UK Rob vs Romesh

CPL Productions/Seven.One Studios/Sky Max/UK

CPL Productions/Seven.One Studios/Sky Max/UK The Ultimate Celebrity Car Park Showdown

Woestijnvis/Primitives/Play 4 – GoPlay (Play Media)/Belgium

Competition Reality

Alone Australia

ITV Studios Australia/A+E Networks/SBS (Special Broadcasting Service)/SBS On Demand/Australia

ITV Studios Australia/A+E Networks/SBS (Special Broadcasting Service)/SBS On Demand/Australia Building The Band

Remarkable Entertainment/Netflix/Netflix USA First (Global)/UK

Remarkable Entertainment/Netflix/Netflix USA First (Global)/UK Kitchen Impossible

EndemolShine Germany/Banijay Group/VOX/Germany

EndemolShine Germany/Banijay Group/VOX/Germany The Box

Seefood TV/Seefood Distribution/TV 2 Norway/Norway

Seefood TV/Seefood Distribution/TV 2 Norway/Norway The Fortune Hotel

Tuesday’s Child/Banijay/ITV/UK/Norway/Sweden

Tuesday’s Child/Banijay/ITV/UK/Norway/Sweden The Piano

Love Productions/Fremantle/Channel 4/UK

Documentary

AI Love You

Nordisk Film TV/Banijay Rights (except Nordics)/Nordisk Film TV (Nordics)/TV 2 Denmark/Denmark

Nordisk Film TV/Banijay Rights (except Nordics)/Nordisk Film TV (Nordics)/TV 2 Denmark/Denmark Atomic People

Minnow Films/Banijay Rights/BBC/UK

Minnow Films/Banijay Rights/BBC/UK Deaf President Now

Apple/Concordia Studio/Apple TV/USA

Apple/Concordia Studio/Apple TV/USA Grenfell Uncovered

Netflix/Rogan Productions/UK

Netflix/Rogan Productions/UK Louis Theroux – Settlers

Mindhouse Productions Ltd/BBC Two/UK

Mindhouse Productions Ltd/BBC Two/UK The Zelensky Story

72 Films/BBC/BBC Two/UK

Drama

Adolescence

Warp Films, Matriarch Productions/Plan B for Netflix/Netflix/UK

Warp Films, Matriarch Productions/Plan B for Netflix/Netflix/UK Empathy

Trio Orange/Trio Orange International/Crave/Canal+/Canada

Trio Orange/Trio Orange International/Crave/Canal+/Canada Reunion

Warp Films/BBC Studios/BBC/Paramount+/Showtime/CBC/UK

Warp Films/BBC Studios/BBC/Paramount+/Showtime/CBC/UK The Penguin

HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions/6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company/Dylan Clark Productions/Chapel Place Productions/Zobot Projects/DC Studios/Warner Bros. Television/HBO/HBO Max/USA

HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions/6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company/Dylan Clark Productions/Chapel Place Productions/Zobot Projects/DC Studios/Warner Bros. Television/HBO/HBO Max/USA What it Feels Like for a Girl

Hera Pictures/BBC/BBC3/UK

Hera Pictures/BBC/BBC3/UK Wolf Hall (The Mirror and the Light)

A PLAYGROUND and COMPANY PICTURES Production for BBC/MASTERPIECE/Banijay Rights/BBC Two/PBS/UK

Factual Entertainment and Reality

Back to the Frontier

Wall to Wall Media/Warner Bros Discovery International Distribution/HBO Max/Magnolia Network/UK

Wall to Wall Media/Warner Bros Discovery International Distribution/HBO Max/Magnolia Network/UK Mijn jeugdrechter / Return to the Youth Court

Het Huis/VRT Canvas/Belgium

Het Huis/VRT Canvas/Belgium Scam Interceptors

BBC Studios Documentary Unit/BBC Studios/BBC1/UK

BBC Studios Documentary Unit/BBC Studios/BBC1/UK Sort Your Life Out

Optomen Television/All3 Media/BBC One/UK

Optomen Television/All3 Media/BBC One/UK The Jury Murder Trial

ScreenDog Productions/Blue Ant/Channel 4/UK

Multiplatform Series

Guardians

ZANDLAND/The Royal Foundation Of The Prince and Princess Of Wales/BBC Earth Youtube Channel/UK

ZANDLAND/The Royal Foundation Of The Prince and Princess Of Wales/BBC Earth Youtube Channel/UK In Form

Sputnik Media/VRT MAX/Belgium

Sputnik Media/VRT MAX/Belgium No Big Deal

Czech Television/Czech Television – i-Vysilani/Czech Republic

Czech Television/Czech Television – i-Vysilani/Czech Republic Oorlogsdetective

KRO-NCRV/NPO/NPO 3 Zapp/Netherlands

KRO-NCRV/NPO/NPO 3 Zapp/Netherlands Red Flag

Percy Percy/VRT/VRT MAX/Belgium

Percy Percy/VRT/VRT MAX/Belgium Te Beberi

Shoki Filmproduction/Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen SRF/SRF 1/Switzerland

News and Current Affairs

Blood Parliament

BBC World Service/BBC Africa Eye/UK

BBC World Service/BBC Africa Eye/UK Deep Deception

Raw/All3Media International/ITV/UK

Raw/All3Media International/ITV/UK State of Rage

Duskwater/Dogwoof/Channel 4/Israel

Duskwater/Dogwoof/Channel 4/Israel UVDA, The Lost Images of Be’ri

Uvda/Keshet International/Keshet 12/Israel

Uvda/Keshet International/Keshet 12/Israel Van Gent tot Damascus / English title: From Ghent to Damascus

VRT/VRT Canvas/Belgium

VRT/VRT Canvas/Belgium We Will Dance Again

Sipur Studios/Bitachon365/HSCC Slutzky Communication/Osmosis Global/Hot 8 (Israel)/Paramount+ (US)/BBC (UK)/Israel

Soap or Telenovela

Crystal Wall

Producers at Work Film GmbH/ZDF Studios/ZDF/Germany

Producers at Work Film GmbH/ZDF Studios/ZDF/Germany EastEnders

BBC Studios/BBC One/UK

BBC Studios/BBC One/UK Eshref Ruya

Tims&B Productions/Inter Medya/Kanal D/Türkiye

Tims&B Productions/Inter Medya/Kanal D/Türkiye Guerreiros do Sol / Love is a Knife

Estúdios Globo/Globoplay/Brazil

Estúdios Globo/Globoplay/Brazil Life Happens

Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium/VTM/VTM GO/Belgium

Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium/VTM/VTM GO/Belgium Valle Salvaje

RTVE/BAMBU PRODUCCIONES/STUDIOCANAL/CRTVE/LA 1 RTVE/PLAY RTVE

Studio Entertainment