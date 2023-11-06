Gleich mehrere Produktionen aus Deutschland gehen in diesem Jahr bei der Verleihung der Rose d'Or ins Rennen. So darf etwa die Vox-Dokureihe "Zum Schwarzwälder Hirsch - Eine außergewöhnliche Küchencrew und Tim Mälzer" in der Kategorie "Factual Entertainment and Reality" auf eine Auszeichnung hoffen. In Deutschland hat die Produktion von Vitamedia unter anderem bereits den Deutschen Fernsehpreis und den Grimme-Preis erhalten, nun winkt auch international eine Auszeichnung. Nominiert ist das Format unter anderem zusammen mit den britischen Versionen von "Hochzeit auf den ersten Blick" und "My Mom, Your Dad".

Auch im Bereich "Comedy Entertainment" könnte eine Rose d'Or nach Deutschland gehen: Die skurrile Warner-Serie "German Genius", produziert von W&B Television, für die Kida Khodr Ramadan zahlreiche Gaststars vor der Kamera versammelt hat, tritt in ihrer Kategorie gegen ausschließlich britische Produktionen an. Offiziell für Frankreich nominiert, aber zusammen mit CineCentrum und der Studio Hamburg Serienwerft produziert, gibt es in der Kategorie "Comedy Drama & Sitcom" zudem eine Nominierung für die zweite Staffel der Comedyserie "Parlament".

Ebenfalls nominiert ist die Dokumentation "Kinder der Taliban", hinter der der Filmemacher Marcel Mettelsiefen und sein britischer Kollege Jordan Bryon stehen. Hierzulande war die bereits mit einem BAFTA ausgezeichnete Doku, die sich mit dem Leben junger Mädchen und Jungen in Afghanistan befasst, im Rahmen des "Auslandsjournals" zu sehen. Nun winkt ein Preis in der Kategorie "News and Current Affairs" bei der Rose d'Or.

Die Finalisten, die auf eine Auszeichnung hoffen können, wurden aus mehr als 700 eingereichten Formaten in 13 Kategorien ausgewählt. Verantwortlich zeichnet eine Jury von mehr als 100 internationalen Fernsehverantwortlichen, Distributoren und Produzenten. Die Verleihung der Rose d'r Or findet im King's Place in London statt.

Die Nominierungen im Überblick

Factual Entertainment and Reality

  • Justice in Jail
    Woestijnvis NV/Primitives/Play4/Belgium
  • Married at First Sight UK
    CPL Productions/Red Arrow Studios International/E4/Channel 4/UK
  • My Mum, Your Dad
    Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios Ltd/ITV Global Partnerships/ITV1/UK
  • The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning
    Paper Kite Productions/Scout Productions/Universal Television Alternative Studio/NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group/Peacock/USA
  • Wonders of the World I Can’t See
    Open Mike Productions/BBC Studios/Channel 4/UK
  • Zum Schwarzwälder Hirsch – eine außergewöhnliche Küchencrew und Tim Mälzer (The Black Forest Deer – An Extraordinary Kitchen Crew and Tim Mälzer“)
    Vitamedia Film/VOX/RTL Group/VOX/Germany

Arts

  • Andrea Bocelli: The Journey
    Impact Productions/Cineroma/Trinity Broadcasting Network/Sky/Sky Arts/UK
  • Becoming Frida Kahlo
    Rogan Productions/BBC Studios/BBC Scotland/BBC Two/UK
  • Inside My Heart
    Witfilm/Amstelfilm/Dutch CORE/Netherlands
  • Knowing the Score
    Serendipity Productions/Autlook ROW/Bonsai Films/ABC Australia/Arte France/Australia
  • Nothing Compares
    Tara Films/Ard Mhacha Productions/Field of Vision/Screen Ireland/BFI Doc Society Fund/Northern Ireland Screen/Sky/Sky Documentaries/UK
  • Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America
    Sky Italia/Sky Studios/NBCU/Sky Documentaries/Italy

Studio Entertainment

  • I Can See Your Voice 10
    CJ ENM/Mnet/Republic of Korea
  • Late Night Lycett
    Rumpus Media/My Options Were Limited/Channel 4/UK
  • Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
    Hungry McBear/Warner Bros./BBC One/UK
  • Raid The Cage Mexico
    Teleset/Sony Pictures Television/Azteca Uno/Mexico
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
    World of Wonder/BBC3/UK
  • The 1% Club
    Magnum Media/BBC Worldwide/ITV1/UK

Competition Reality

  • Bestemming X
    Geronimo/DPG Media/VTM/Belgium
  • Stars on Mars
    Eureka Productions/FOX/HULU/Australia
  • Tempting Fortune
    Voltage TV/Channel 4/UK
  • The Devil’s Lot: So Help Me Cod! (Le lot du diable : la conquête de la mer)
    Zone3/Historia/Corus Entertainment/Canada
  • The Piano
    Love Productions/Fremantle/Channel 4/UK
  • Wedding Fighters
    CJ ENM/tvN/Republic of Korea

Children and Youth

  • A Kind Of Spark
    9 Story Media/BBC/BBC iPlayer/UK
  • BooSnoo!
    Visionality Media/Mackinnon and Saunders/Sky/Sky Kids/UK
  • Dome 16
    Tordenfilm/Global Screen/NRK (Norweigan Broadcasting Corporation)/Norway
  • Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire
    Triggerfish Animation/Disney+/South Africa
  • Lovely Little Farm (Season 2)
    Darrall Macqueen/Apple/Apple TV+/USA
  • The Smeds and The Smoos
    Magic Light Pictures/BBC One/UK

Multiplatform Series

  • Appetite
    Fell Swoop Pictures/Photoplay Films/Red Arrow/Special Broadcasting Services/Australia
  • Capture: who’s looking after the children?
    Financial Times/UK
  • De Nieuwe Vermeer (The New Vermeer)
    Helder TV/Omroepvereniging MAX/NPO (Stichting Nederlandse Publieke Omroep)/Netherlands
  • GALWAD
    National Theatre Wales/Mad as Birds/Sky TV/S4C/Sky Arts/UK
  • Krystal Klairvoyant
    Example Content/TikTok/Australia
  • Season of sex
    Hotel Hungaria/VRT/VRT MAX/Belgium

Audio Entertainment

  • Acid Dream: The Great LSD Plot
    BBC Studios Productions/UK
  • Love, Janessa
    CBC Podcasts/The BBC World Service/Antica Productions/Telltale Industries/Canada
  • Shock and War: Iraq twenty years on
    BBC /UK
  • The Prince, The Economist
    The Economist/UK
  • The Shamima Begum Story
    BBC News Long Form Audio/UK
  • The Sound: Mystery of Havana Syndrome
    Project Brazen/UK

Comedy Entertainment

  • A Whole Life with Jamie Demetriou
    Netflix/UK
  • German Genius
    W&B Television GmbH/Warner TV Series/Sky/Wow/Germany
  • Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat
    Untold Studios/Channel 4/UK
  • Hold the Front Page
    CPL Productions/Red Arrow Studios International/Sky Max/Sky/UK
  • Prince Andrew The Musical
    Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4/UK
  • Taskmaster Series 15
    Avalon Television/Avalon Distribution/Channel 4/UK

Soap or Telenovela

  • All the Flowers
    Globo/Globoplay/Brazil
  • Another Love
    TimsS&B Production/Global Agency/Fox TV/Türkiye
  • EastEnders
    BBC Studios/BBC/BBC One/UK
  • The Vow
    BAMBÚ Producciones/StudioCanal/TVE/Spain
  • The Jagiellonians. The Crown of the Kings
    Telewizja Polska (TVP)/Telewizja Polska/TVP1/Poland
  • Trentenaires
    Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium/Warner Bros. Internationale Television Production/Tipik (RTBF)/Belgium

Comedy Drama & Sitcom

  • About Antoine
    ComediHa!/AMUZ Distribution/Club Illico/TVA/Canada
  • Colin From Accounts
    Easy Tiger Productions/CBS Studios/Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Australia & New Zealand/BINGE/Australia
  • Heartstopper
    See-Saw Films/Netflix/UK
  • Parlament – Staffel 2
    Cinétévé/Artemis Productions/CineCentrum/Studio Hamburg Serienwerft GmbH/Herr Jan Diepers/Ard One/France
  • Poker Face
    T-Street/MRC/Animal Pictures/Paramount Global Content Distribution/Peacock/USA
  • The Orchestra
    SAM Productions/StudioCanal/DR1/Denmark

Drama

  • I Hate Suzie Too
    Bad Wolf/Sky/Sky Atlantic/UK
  • Silo
    AMC Studios/Apple/Apple TV+/USA
  • Somewhere Boy
    Clerkenwell Films/BBC Studios/Channel 4/UK
  • The Good Mothers
    House Productions/Wildside/Disney+/Italy
  • The Last of Us
    HBO/Sony Pictures Television Studios/PlayStation/Naughty Dog/Word Games/The Mighty Mint/HBO/Sky Atlantic/USA
  • The White Lotus Series 2
    HBO/Rip Cord/The District/HBO/Sky Atlantic/USA

Documentary

  • Evacuation
    Wonderhood Studios/Fremantle/Channel 4/UK
  • Fledglings
    Aura Films/Telewizja Polska (TVP)/LunaFilm/Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission/Telewizja Polska (TVP) – TVP+, TVP1/Poland
  • Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
    KEO Films/Walk on Air Films/BBC Studios/BBC Two/BBC iPlayer/PBS/UK
  • The Man Who Played With Fire
    Raw TV/Sky/Sky Documentaries/UK
  • The Price of Truth
    Oxford Film & Television LTD/Abacus Media Rights/Channel 4/UK
  • Wild Isles
    Silverback Films/Banijay Rights/BBC One/UK

News and Current Affairs

  • Children of the Taliban
    Moondogs/Dogwoof/Channel 4/Germany
  • Inside Russia: Putin’s War at Home (Exposure)
    Hardcash Productions/EntOne/ITV/UK
  • The Crossing (Exposure)
    DM Productions/Passion Distribution/ITV/UK
  • The Last Hospital: 30 Days in Myanamar
    Sky News/Sky Documentaries/UK
  • Ukraine’s War Diaries
    BBC Current Affairs/BBC Studios/BBC One/UK
  • Undercover: Sexual Harassment – The Truth
    Kalel Productions/Keshet International/Channel 4/4OD/UK