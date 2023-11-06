Gleich mehrere Produktionen aus Deutschland gehen in diesem Jahr bei der Verleihung der Rose d'Or ins Rennen. So darf etwa die Vox-Dokureihe "Zum Schwarzwälder Hirsch - Eine außergewöhnliche Küchencrew und Tim Mälzer" in der Kategorie "Factual Entertainment and Reality" auf eine Auszeichnung hoffen. In Deutschland hat die Produktion von Vitamedia unter anderem bereits den Deutschen Fernsehpreis und den Grimme-Preis erhalten, nun winkt auch international eine Auszeichnung. Nominiert ist das Format unter anderem zusammen mit den britischen Versionen von "Hochzeit auf den ersten Blick" und "My Mom, Your Dad".

Auch im Bereich "Comedy Entertainment" könnte eine Rose d'Or nach Deutschland gehen: Die skurrile Warner-Serie "German Genius", produziert von W&B Television, für die Kida Khodr Ramadan zahlreiche Gaststars vor der Kamera versammelt hat, tritt in ihrer Kategorie gegen ausschließlich britische Produktionen an. Offiziell für Frankreich nominiert, aber zusammen mit CineCentrum und der Studio Hamburg Serienwerft produziert, gibt es in der Kategorie "Comedy Drama & Sitcom" zudem eine Nominierung für die zweite Staffel der Comedyserie "Parlament".

Ebenfalls nominiert ist die Dokumentation "Kinder der Taliban", hinter der der Filmemacher Marcel Mettelsiefen und sein britischer Kollege Jordan Bryon stehen. Hierzulande war die bereits mit einem BAFTA ausgezeichnete Doku, die sich mit dem Leben junger Mädchen und Jungen in Afghanistan befasst, im Rahmen des "Auslandsjournals" zu sehen. Nun winkt ein Preis in der Kategorie "News and Current Affairs" bei der Rose d'Or.

Die Finalisten, die auf eine Auszeichnung hoffen können, wurden aus mehr als 700 eingereichten Formaten in 13 Kategorien ausgewählt. Verantwortlich zeichnet eine Jury von mehr als 100 internationalen Fernsehverantwortlichen, Distributoren und Produzenten. Die Verleihung der Rose d'r Or findet im King's Place in London statt.

Die Nominierungen im Überblick

Factual Entertainment and Reality

Justice in Jail

Woestijnvis NV/Primitives/Play4/Belgium

Woestijnvis NV/Primitives/Play4/Belgium Married at First Sight UK

CPL Productions/Red Arrow Studios International/E4/Channel 4/UK

CPL Productions/Red Arrow Studios International/E4/Channel 4/UK My Mum, Your Dad

Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios Ltd/ITV Global Partnerships/ITV1/UK

Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios Ltd/ITV Global Partnerships/ITV1/UK The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning

Paper Kite Productions/Scout Productions/Universal Television Alternative Studio/NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group/Peacock/USA

Paper Kite Productions/Scout Productions/Universal Television Alternative Studio/NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group/Peacock/USA Wonders of the World I Can’t See

Open Mike Productions/BBC Studios/Channel 4/UK

Open Mike Productions/BBC Studios/Channel 4/UK Zum Schwarzwälder Hirsch – eine außergewöhnliche Küchencrew und Tim Mälzer (The Black Forest Deer – An Extraordinary Kitchen Crew and Tim Mälzer“)

Vitamedia Film/VOX/RTL Group/VOX/Germany

Arts

Andrea Bocelli: The Journey

Impact Productions/Cineroma/Trinity Broadcasting Network/Sky/Sky Arts/UK

Impact Productions/Cineroma/Trinity Broadcasting Network/Sky/Sky Arts/UK Becoming Frida Kahlo

Rogan Productions/BBC Studios/BBC Scotland/BBC Two/UK

Rogan Productions/BBC Studios/BBC Scotland/BBC Two/UK Inside My Heart

Witfilm/Amstelfilm/Dutch CORE/Netherlands

Witfilm/Amstelfilm/Dutch CORE/Netherlands Knowing the Score

Serendipity Productions/Autlook ROW/Bonsai Films/ABC Australia/Arte France/Australia

Serendipity Productions/Autlook ROW/Bonsai Films/ABC Australia/Arte France/Australia Nothing Compares

Tara Films/Ard Mhacha Productions/Field of Vision/Screen Ireland/BFI Doc Society Fund/Northern Ireland Screen/Sky/Sky Documentaries/UK

Tara Films/Ard Mhacha Productions/Field of Vision/Screen Ireland/BFI Doc Society Fund/Northern Ireland Screen/Sky/Sky Documentaries/UK Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America

Sky Italia/Sky Studios/NBCU/Sky Documentaries/Italy

Studio Entertainment

I Can See Your Voice 10

CJ ENM/Mnet/Republic of Korea

CJ ENM/Mnet/Republic of Korea Late Night Lycett

Rumpus Media/My Options Were Limited/Channel 4/UK

Rumpus Media/My Options Were Limited/Channel 4/UK Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Hungry McBear/Warner Bros./BBC One/UK

Hungry McBear/Warner Bros./BBC One/UK Raid The Cage Mexico

Teleset/Sony Pictures Television/Azteca Uno/Mexico

Teleset/Sony Pictures Television/Azteca Uno/Mexico RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

World of Wonder/BBC3/UK

World of Wonder/BBC3/UK The 1% Club

Magnum Media/BBC Worldwide/ITV1/UK

Competition Reality

Bestemming X

Geronimo/DPG Media/VTM/Belgium

Geronimo/DPG Media/VTM/Belgium Stars on Mars

Eureka Productions/FOX/HULU/Australia

Eureka Productions/FOX/HULU/Australia Tempting Fortune

Voltage TV/Channel 4/UK

Voltage TV/Channel 4/UK The Devil’s Lot: So Help Me Cod! (Le lot du diable : la conquête de la mer)

Zone3/Historia/Corus Entertainment/Canada

Zone3/Historia/Corus Entertainment/Canada The Piano

Love Productions/Fremantle/Channel 4/UK

Love Productions/Fremantle/Channel 4/UK Wedding Fighters

CJ ENM/tvN/Republic of Korea

Children and Youth

A Kind Of Spark

9 Story Media/BBC/BBC iPlayer/UK

9 Story Media/BBC/BBC iPlayer/UK BooSnoo!

Visionality Media/Mackinnon and Saunders/Sky/Sky Kids/UK

Visionality Media/Mackinnon and Saunders/Sky/Sky Kids/UK Dome 16

Tordenfilm/Global Screen/NRK (Norweigan Broadcasting Corporation)/Norway

Tordenfilm/Global Screen/NRK (Norweigan Broadcasting Corporation)/Norway Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire

Triggerfish Animation/Disney+/South Africa

Triggerfish Animation/Disney+/South Africa Lovely Little Farm (Season 2)

Darrall Macqueen/Apple/Apple TV+/USA

Darrall Macqueen/Apple/Apple TV+/USA The Smeds and The Smoos

Magic Light Pictures/BBC One/UK

Multiplatform Series

Appetite

Fell Swoop Pictures/Photoplay Films/Red Arrow/Special Broadcasting Services/Australia

Fell Swoop Pictures/Photoplay Films/Red Arrow/Special Broadcasting Services/Australia Capture: who’s looking after the children?

Financial Times/UK

Financial Times/UK De Nieuwe Vermeer (The New Vermeer)

Helder TV/Omroepvereniging MAX/NPO (Stichting Nederlandse Publieke Omroep)/Netherlands

Helder TV/Omroepvereniging MAX/NPO (Stichting Nederlandse Publieke Omroep)/Netherlands GALWAD

National Theatre Wales/Mad as Birds/Sky TV/S4C/Sky Arts/UK

National Theatre Wales/Mad as Birds/Sky TV/S4C/Sky Arts/UK Krystal Klairvoyant

Example Content/TikTok/Australia

Example Content/TikTok/Australia Season of sex

Hotel Hungaria/VRT/VRT MAX/Belgium

Audio Entertainment

Acid Dream: The Great LSD Plot

BBC Studios Productions/UK

BBC Studios Productions/UK Love, Janessa

CBC Podcasts/The BBC World Service/Antica Productions/Telltale Industries/Canada

CBC Podcasts/The BBC World Service/Antica Productions/Telltale Industries/Canada Shock and War: Iraq twenty years on

BBC /UK

BBC /UK The Prince, The Economist

The Economist/UK

The Economist/UK The Shamima Begum Story

BBC News Long Form Audio/UK

BBC News Long Form Audio/UK The Sound: Mystery of Havana Syndrome

Project Brazen/UK

Comedy Entertainment

A Whole Life with Jamie Demetriou

Netflix/UK

Netflix/UK German Genius

W&B Television GmbH/Warner TV Series/Sky/Wow/Germany

W&B Television GmbH/Warner TV Series/Sky/Wow/Germany Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat

Untold Studios/Channel 4/UK

Untold Studios/Channel 4/UK Hold the Front Page

CPL Productions/Red Arrow Studios International/Sky Max/Sky/UK

CPL Productions/Red Arrow Studios International/Sky Max/Sky/UK Prince Andrew The Musical

Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4/UK

Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4/UK Taskmaster Series 15

Avalon Television/Avalon Distribution/Channel 4/UK

Soap or Telenovela

All the Flowers

Globo/Globoplay/Brazil

Globo/Globoplay/Brazil Another Love

TimsS&B Production/Global Agency/Fox TV/Türkiye

TimsS&B Production/Global Agency/Fox TV/Türkiye EastEnders

BBC Studios/BBC/BBC One/UK

BBC Studios/BBC/BBC One/UK The Vow

BAMBÚ Producciones/StudioCanal/TVE/Spain

BAMBÚ Producciones/StudioCanal/TVE/Spain The Jagiellonians. The Crown of the Kings

Telewizja Polska (TVP)/Telewizja Polska/TVP1/Poland

Telewizja Polska (TVP)/Telewizja Polska/TVP1/Poland Trentenaires

Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium/Warner Bros. Internationale Television Production/Tipik (RTBF)/Belgium

Comedy Drama & Sitcom

About Antoine

ComediHa!/AMUZ Distribution/Club Illico/TVA/Canada

ComediHa!/AMUZ Distribution/Club Illico/TVA/Canada Colin From Accounts

Easy Tiger Productions/CBS Studios/Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Australia & New Zealand/BINGE/Australia

Easy Tiger Productions/CBS Studios/Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Australia & New Zealand/BINGE/Australia Heartstopper

See-Saw Films/Netflix/UK

See-Saw Films/Netflix/UK Parlament – Staffel 2

Cinétévé/Artemis Productions/CineCentrum/Studio Hamburg Serienwerft GmbH/Herr Jan Diepers/Ard One/France

Cinétévé/Artemis Productions/CineCentrum/Studio Hamburg Serienwerft GmbH/Herr Jan Diepers/Ard One/France Poker Face

T-Street/MRC/Animal Pictures/Paramount Global Content Distribution/Peacock/USA

T-Street/MRC/Animal Pictures/Paramount Global Content Distribution/Peacock/USA The Orchestra

SAM Productions/StudioCanal/DR1/Denmark

Drama

I Hate Suzie Too

Bad Wolf/Sky/Sky Atlantic/UK

Bad Wolf/Sky/Sky Atlantic/UK Silo

AMC Studios/Apple/Apple TV+/USA

AMC Studios/Apple/Apple TV+/USA Somewhere Boy

Clerkenwell Films/BBC Studios/Channel 4/UK

Clerkenwell Films/BBC Studios/Channel 4/UK The Good Mothers

House Productions/Wildside/Disney+/Italy

House Productions/Wildside/Disney+/Italy The Last of Us

HBO/Sony Pictures Television Studios/PlayStation/Naughty Dog/Word Games/The Mighty Mint/HBO/Sky Atlantic/USA

HBO/Sony Pictures Television Studios/PlayStation/Naughty Dog/Word Games/The Mighty Mint/HBO/Sky Atlantic/USA The White Lotus Series 2

HBO/Rip Cord/The District/HBO/Sky Atlantic/USA

Documentary

Evacuation

Wonderhood Studios/Fremantle/Channel 4/UK

Wonderhood Studios/Fremantle/Channel 4/UK Fledglings

Aura Films/Telewizja Polska (TVP)/LunaFilm/Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission/Telewizja Polska (TVP) – TVP+, TVP1/Poland

Aura Films/Telewizja Polska (TVP)/LunaFilm/Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission/Telewizja Polska (TVP) – TVP+, TVP1/Poland Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

KEO Films/Walk on Air Films/BBC Studios/BBC Two/BBC iPlayer/PBS/UK

KEO Films/Walk on Air Films/BBC Studios/BBC Two/BBC iPlayer/PBS/UK The Man Who Played With Fire

Raw TV/Sky/Sky Documentaries/UK

Raw TV/Sky/Sky Documentaries/UK The Price of Truth

Oxford Film & Television LTD/Abacus Media Rights/Channel 4/UK

Oxford Film & Television LTD/Abacus Media Rights/Channel 4/UK Wild Isles

Silverback Films/Banijay Rights/BBC One/UK

News and Current Affairs