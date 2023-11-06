Gleich mehrere Produktionen aus Deutschland gehen in diesem Jahr bei der Verleihung der Rose d'Or ins Rennen. So darf etwa die Vox-Dokureihe "Zum Schwarzwälder Hirsch - Eine außergewöhnliche Küchencrew und Tim Mälzer" in der Kategorie "Factual Entertainment and Reality" auf eine Auszeichnung hoffen. In Deutschland hat die Produktion von Vitamedia unter anderem bereits den Deutschen Fernsehpreis und den Grimme-Preis erhalten, nun winkt auch international eine Auszeichnung. Nominiert ist das Format unter anderem zusammen mit den britischen Versionen von "Hochzeit auf den ersten Blick" und "My Mom, Your Dad".
Auch im Bereich "Comedy Entertainment" könnte eine Rose d'Or nach Deutschland gehen: Die skurrile Warner-Serie "German Genius", produziert von W&B Television, für die Kida Khodr Ramadan zahlreiche Gaststars vor der Kamera versammelt hat, tritt in ihrer Kategorie gegen ausschließlich britische Produktionen an. Offiziell für Frankreich nominiert, aber zusammen mit CineCentrum und der Studio Hamburg Serienwerft produziert, gibt es in der Kategorie "Comedy Drama & Sitcom" zudem eine Nominierung für die zweite Staffel der Comedyserie "Parlament".
Ebenfalls nominiert ist die Dokumentation "Kinder der Taliban", hinter der der Filmemacher Marcel Mettelsiefen und sein britischer Kollege Jordan Bryon stehen. Hierzulande war die bereits mit einem BAFTA ausgezeichnete Doku, die sich mit dem Leben junger Mädchen und Jungen in Afghanistan befasst, im Rahmen des "Auslandsjournals" zu sehen. Nun winkt ein Preis in der Kategorie "News and Current Affairs" bei der Rose d'Or.
Die Finalisten, die auf eine Auszeichnung hoffen können, wurden aus mehr als 700 eingereichten Formaten in 13 Kategorien ausgewählt. Verantwortlich zeichnet eine Jury von mehr als 100 internationalen Fernsehverantwortlichen, Distributoren und Produzenten. Die Verleihung der Rose d'r Or findet im King's Place in London statt.
Die Nominierungen im Überblick
Factual Entertainment and Reality
- Justice in Jail
Woestijnvis NV/Primitives/Play4/Belgium
- Married at First Sight UK
CPL Productions/Red Arrow Studios International/E4/Channel 4/UK
- My Mum, Your Dad
Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios Ltd/ITV Global Partnerships/ITV1/UK
- The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning
Paper Kite Productions/Scout Productions/Universal Television Alternative Studio/NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group/Peacock/USA
- Wonders of the World I Can’t See
Open Mike Productions/BBC Studios/Channel 4/UK
- Zum Schwarzwälder Hirsch – eine außergewöhnliche Küchencrew und Tim Mälzer (The Black Forest Deer – An Extraordinary Kitchen Crew and Tim Mälzer“)
Vitamedia Film/VOX/RTL Group/VOX/Germany
Arts
- Andrea Bocelli: The Journey
Impact Productions/Cineroma/Trinity Broadcasting Network/Sky/Sky Arts/UK
- Becoming Frida Kahlo
Rogan Productions/BBC Studios/BBC Scotland/BBC Two/UK
- Inside My Heart
Witfilm/Amstelfilm/Dutch CORE/Netherlands
- Knowing the Score
Serendipity Productions/Autlook ROW/Bonsai Films/ABC Australia/Arte France/Australia
- Nothing Compares
Tara Films/Ard Mhacha Productions/Field of Vision/Screen Ireland/BFI Doc Society Fund/Northern Ireland Screen/Sky/Sky Documentaries/UK
- Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America
Sky Italia/Sky Studios/NBCU/Sky Documentaries/Italy
Studio Entertainment
- I Can See Your Voice 10
CJ ENM/Mnet/Republic of Korea
- Late Night Lycett
Rumpus Media/My Options Were Limited/Channel 4/UK
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Hungry McBear/Warner Bros./BBC One/UK
- Raid The Cage Mexico
Teleset/Sony Pictures Television/Azteca Uno/Mexico
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
World of Wonder/BBC3/UK
- The 1% Club
Magnum Media/BBC Worldwide/ITV1/UK
Competition Reality
- Bestemming X
Geronimo/DPG Media/VTM/Belgium
- Stars on Mars
Eureka Productions/FOX/HULU/Australia
- Tempting Fortune
Voltage TV/Channel 4/UK
- The Devil’s Lot: So Help Me Cod! (Le lot du diable : la conquête de la mer)
Zone3/Historia/Corus Entertainment/Canada
- The Piano
Love Productions/Fremantle/Channel 4/UK
- Wedding Fighters
CJ ENM/tvN/Republic of Korea
Children and Youth
- A Kind Of Spark
9 Story Media/BBC/BBC iPlayer/UK
- BooSnoo!
Visionality Media/Mackinnon and Saunders/Sky/Sky Kids/UK
- Dome 16
Tordenfilm/Global Screen/NRK (Norweigan Broadcasting Corporation)/Norway
- Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire
Triggerfish Animation/Disney+/South Africa
- Lovely Little Farm (Season 2)
Darrall Macqueen/Apple/Apple TV+/USA
- The Smeds and The Smoos
Magic Light Pictures/BBC One/UK
Multiplatform Series
- Appetite
Fell Swoop Pictures/Photoplay Films/Red Arrow/Special Broadcasting Services/Australia
- Capture: who’s looking after the children?
Financial Times/UK
- De Nieuwe Vermeer (The New Vermeer)
Helder TV/Omroepvereniging MAX/NPO (Stichting Nederlandse Publieke Omroep)/Netherlands
- GALWAD
National Theatre Wales/Mad as Birds/Sky TV/S4C/Sky Arts/UK
- Krystal Klairvoyant
Example Content/TikTok/Australia
- Season of sex
Hotel Hungaria/VRT/VRT MAX/Belgium
Audio Entertainment
- Acid Dream: The Great LSD Plot
BBC Studios Productions/UK
- Love, Janessa
CBC Podcasts/The BBC World Service/Antica Productions/Telltale Industries/Canada
- Shock and War: Iraq twenty years on
BBC /UK
- The Prince, The Economist
The Economist/UK
- The Shamima Begum Story
BBC News Long Form Audio/UK
- The Sound: Mystery of Havana Syndrome
Project Brazen/UK
Comedy Entertainment
- A Whole Life with Jamie Demetriou
Netflix/UK
- German Genius
W&B Television GmbH/Warner TV Series/Sky/Wow/Germany
- Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat
Untold Studios/Channel 4/UK
- Hold the Front Page
CPL Productions/Red Arrow Studios International/Sky Max/Sky/UK
- Prince Andrew The Musical
Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4/UK
- Taskmaster Series 15
Avalon Television/Avalon Distribution/Channel 4/UK
Soap or Telenovela
- All the Flowers
Globo/Globoplay/Brazil
- Another Love
TimsS&B Production/Global Agency/Fox TV/Türkiye
- EastEnders
BBC Studios/BBC/BBC One/UK
- The Vow
BAMBÚ Producciones/StudioCanal/TVE/Spain
- The Jagiellonians. The Crown of the Kings
Telewizja Polska (TVP)/Telewizja Polska/TVP1/Poland
- Trentenaires
Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium/Warner Bros. Internationale Television Production/Tipik (RTBF)/Belgium
Comedy Drama & Sitcom
- About Antoine
ComediHa!/AMUZ Distribution/Club Illico/TVA/Canada
- Colin From Accounts
Easy Tiger Productions/CBS Studios/Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Australia & New Zealand/BINGE/Australia
- Heartstopper
See-Saw Films/Netflix/UK
- Parlament – Staffel 2
Cinétévé/Artemis Productions/CineCentrum/Studio Hamburg Serienwerft GmbH/Herr Jan Diepers/Ard One/France
- Poker Face
T-Street/MRC/Animal Pictures/Paramount Global Content Distribution/Peacock/USA
- The Orchestra
SAM Productions/StudioCanal/DR1/Denmark
Drama
- I Hate Suzie Too
Bad Wolf/Sky/Sky Atlantic/UK
- Silo
AMC Studios/Apple/Apple TV+/USA
- Somewhere Boy
Clerkenwell Films/BBC Studios/Channel 4/UK
- The Good Mothers
House Productions/Wildside/Disney+/Italy
- The Last of Us
HBO/Sony Pictures Television Studios/PlayStation/Naughty Dog/Word Games/The Mighty Mint/HBO/Sky Atlantic/USA
- The White Lotus Series 2
HBO/Rip Cord/The District/HBO/Sky Atlantic/USA
Documentary
- Evacuation
Wonderhood Studios/Fremantle/Channel 4/UK
- Fledglings
Aura Films/Telewizja Polska (TVP)/LunaFilm/Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission/Telewizja Polska (TVP) – TVP+, TVP1/Poland
- Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
KEO Films/Walk on Air Films/BBC Studios/BBC Two/BBC iPlayer/PBS/UK
- The Man Who Played With Fire
Raw TV/Sky/Sky Documentaries/UK
- The Price of Truth
Oxford Film & Television LTD/Abacus Media Rights/Channel 4/UK
- Wild Isles
Silverback Films/Banijay Rights/BBC One/UK
News and Current Affairs
- Children of the Taliban
Moondogs/Dogwoof/Channel 4/Germany
- Inside Russia: Putin’s War at Home (Exposure)
Hardcash Productions/EntOne/ITV/UK
- The Crossing (Exposure)
DM Productions/Passion Distribution/ITV/UK
- The Last Hospital: 30 Days in Myanamar
Sky News/Sky Documentaries/UK
- Ukraine’s War Diaries
BBC Current Affairs/BBC Studios/BBC One/UK
- Undercover: Sexual Harassment – The Truth
Kalel Productions/Keshet International/Channel 4/4OD/UK