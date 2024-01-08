In den USA sind in der Nacht die Golden Globes verliehen worden. Dabei ging in den Fernseh-Kategorien die HBO-Serie "Succession" als Beste Dramaserie hervor, während die FX-Produktion "The Bear" den Preis als Beste Comedyserie gewann. "Succession" setzte sich gegen hochkarätige Konkurrenten durch, darunter "The Crown", "The Morning Show" und das "Yellowstone"-Spin-Off "1923". Im Comedy-Bereich wiederum trat "The Bear" unter anderem gegen "Ted Lasso", "Only Murders in the Building" und "Abbott Elementary" an.

Insgesamt erhielt "Succession" gleich vier Auszeichnungen, darunter auch die Drama-Preise für den Hauptdarsteller Kieran Culkin und die Hauptdarstellerin Sarah Snook. Matthew Macfadyen wurde für seine Leistung in der Serie zudem als bester Nebendarsteller geehrt. Jeremy Allen White wiederum wurde im Comedy-Segment als bester Hauptdarsteller in "The Bear" für die Verkörperung des Küchenchefs Carmy Berzatto ausgezeichnet, während Ayo Edebiri als Preis für die beste Hauptdarstellerin bekam.

Freuen kann man sich aber auch beim Streamingdienst Netflix, für den das Comedy-Drama "Beef" des koreanischen Regisseurs Lee Sung Jin nicht nur den Preis für die beste Miniserie erhielt, sondern auch Ali Wong und Seven Yeun die Auszeichnungen für die beste Hauptdarstellerin und den besten Hauptdarsteller einheimsten. Für ihre Nebenrolle in der Netflix-Serie "The Crown" wurde außerdem Elizabeth Debicki geehrt. In der Serie spielte sie über zwei Staffeln hinweg die Rolle der später tödlich verunglückten Prinzessin Diana. Ein weiterer Golden Globe ging zudem an den Comedian Ricky Gervais für dessen bei Netflix gezeigtes Comedy-Programm "Armageddon".

Als bestes Filmdrama ging unterdessen der Film "Oppenheimer" von Regisseur Christopher Nolan bei den Golden Globes heror. Nolan selbst gewann zugleich den Preis für die beste Regie und auch Hauptdarsteller Cillian Murphy reihte sich in der Riege der Preisträger ebenso ein wie Robert Downey Jr. als bester Nebendarsteller. "Oppenheimer" wurde zudem für seine Filmmusik ausgezeichnet.

Hoffnungen auf einen Preis konnte sich im Vorfeld auch die deutsche Schauspielerin Sanda Hüller machen, die letztlich jedoch leer ausging. Stattdessen erhielt Lily Gladstone für ihre Hauptrolle in "Killers of the Flower Moon" die Auszeichnung als beste Darstellerin in einem Filmdrama. Hüller war für ihre Rolle im französischen Justizdrama "Anatomie eines Falls" im Rennen, das letztlich als bester nicht-englischsprachiger Film ausgezeichnet wurde und den Preis in der Kategorie Drehbuch erhielt. Und auch "Barbie" spielte bei den Golden Globes eine Rolle: In der neuen Blockbuster-Rubrik "Cinemactic and Box Office Achievement" setzte sich der Hit unter anderem gegen "Oppenheimer", den "Super Mario Bros."-Film "und "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Vers" durch.

Alle Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner

Best Television Series – Drama

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO/Max)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, SuccessionImelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films)

Maestro (Netflix)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

American Fiction (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron (GKids)

Elemental (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Suzume (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Wish (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One(Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres Distribution)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall, France (Neon)

Fallen Leaves, Finland (Mubi)

Io Capitano, Italy (Pathe Distribution)

Past Lives, United States (A24)

Society of the Snow, Spain (Netflix)

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA (A24)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdover

Best Director - Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me, Music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen

“Dance the Night,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Move, Music and lyrics by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin, Music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz

“What Was I Made For?” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon