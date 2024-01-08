In den USA sind in der Nacht die Golden Globes verliehen worden. Dabei ging in den Fernseh-Kategorien die HBO-Serie "Succession" als Beste Dramaserie hervor, während die FX-Produktion "The Bear" den Preis als Beste Comedyserie gewann. "Succession" setzte sich gegen hochkarätige Konkurrenten durch, darunter "The Crown", "The Morning Show" und das "Yellowstone"-Spin-Off "1923". Im Comedy-Bereich wiederum trat "The Bear" unter anderem gegen "Ted Lasso", "Only Murders in the Building" und "Abbott Elementary" an.
Insgesamt erhielt "Succession" gleich vier Auszeichnungen, darunter auch die Drama-Preise für den Hauptdarsteller Kieran Culkin und die Hauptdarstellerin Sarah Snook. Matthew Macfadyen wurde für seine Leistung in der Serie zudem als bester Nebendarsteller geehrt. Jeremy Allen White wiederum wurde im Comedy-Segment als bester Hauptdarsteller in "The Bear" für die Verkörperung des Küchenchefs Carmy Berzatto ausgezeichnet, während Ayo Edebiri als Preis für die beste Hauptdarstellerin bekam.
Freuen kann man sich aber auch beim Streamingdienst Netflix, für den das Comedy-Drama "Beef" des koreanischen Regisseurs Lee Sung Jin nicht nur den Preis für die beste Miniserie erhielt, sondern auch Ali Wong und Seven Yeun die Auszeichnungen für die beste Hauptdarstellerin und den besten Hauptdarsteller einheimsten. Für ihre Nebenrolle in der Netflix-Serie "The Crown" wurde außerdem Elizabeth Debicki geehrt. In der Serie spielte sie über zwei Staffeln hinweg die Rolle der später tödlich verunglückten Prinzessin Diana. Ein weiterer Golden Globe ging zudem an den Comedian Ricky Gervais für dessen bei Netflix gezeigtes Comedy-Programm "Armageddon".
Als bestes Filmdrama ging unterdessen der Film "Oppenheimer" von Regisseur Christopher Nolan bei den Golden Globes heror. Nolan selbst gewann zugleich den Preis für die beste Regie und auch Hauptdarsteller Cillian Murphy reihte sich in der Riege der Preisträger ebenso ein wie Robert Downey Jr. als bester Nebendarsteller. "Oppenheimer" wurde zudem für seine Filmmusik ausgezeichnet.
Hoffnungen auf einen Preis konnte sich im Vorfeld auch die deutsche Schauspielerin Sanda Hüller machen, die letztlich jedoch leer ausging. Stattdessen erhielt Lily Gladstone für ihre Hauptrolle in "Killers of the Flower Moon" die Auszeichnung als beste Darstellerin in einem Filmdrama. Hüller war für ihre Rolle im französischen Justizdrama "Anatomie eines Falls" im Rennen, das letztlich als bester nicht-englischsprachiger Film ausgezeichnet wurde und den Preis in der Kategorie Drehbuch erhielt. Und auch "Barbie" spielte bei den Golden Globes eine Rolle: In der neuen Blockbuster-Rubrik "Cinemactic and Box Office Achievement" setzte sich der Hit unter anderem gegen "Oppenheimer", den "Super Mario Bros."-Film "und "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Vers" durch.
Alle Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner
Best Television Series – Drama
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO/Max)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO/Max)
The Bear (FX)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
Beef (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, SuccessionImelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films)
Maestro (Netflix)
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Past Lives (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
American Fiction (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)
Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
The Holdovers (Focus Features)
May December (Netflix)
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron (GKids)
Elemental (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Suzume (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Wish (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One(Paramount Pictures)
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres Distribution)
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall, France (Neon)
Fallen Leaves, Finland (Mubi)
Io Capitano, Italy (Pathe Distribution)
Past Lives, United States (A24)
Society of the Snow, Spain (Netflix)
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA (A24)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdover
Best Director - Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me, Music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen
“Dance the Night,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Move, Music and lyrics by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin, Music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz
“What Was I Made For?” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon