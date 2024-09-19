Die Nominierungen für die International Emmy Awards stehen fest - und immerhin zwei deutsche Produktionen haben es ins Rennen geschafft. Dabei handelt es sich um die von Constantin Film produzierte Netflix-Serie "Liebes Kind" sowie die Kika-Serie "Gong! Mein spektRakuläres Leben", hinter der die Kölner Produktionsfirma eitelsonnenschein steht.

"Liebes Kind" ist in der Kategorie "TV Movie / Mini Series" nominiert und tritt gegen den britischen Vierteiler "The Sixth Commandment" , dessen Hauptdarsteller Timothy Spall auch eine Einzelnominierung erhielt, sowie Produktionen aus Brasilien und Japan an. "Gong!" wiederum, eine Serie über eine zehnjährige Autistin, darf auf eine Auszeichnung in der Kategorie "Kids: Live-Action" hoffen, in der auch Produktionen aus Großbritannien, Dänemark und Brasilien im Rennen sind. Verliehen werden die Preise am 25. November in New York - in insgesamt 14 Kategorien mit 56 Nominierten aus 21 Ländern.

"Jedes Jahr konkurriert die internationale Fernseh-Community darum, auf der begehrten globalen Bühne der International Emmys anerkannt zu werden", sagte Bruce L. Paisner, Präsident und CEO der International Academy. "Wir gratulieren den Nominierten für ihre herausragenden Programme und Leistungen, die einmal mehr die universelle Anziehungskraft großartiger Geschichten über alle Genres, Länder und Kulturen hinweg beweisen."

Alle Nominierungen im Überblick

Arts Programming
  • Pianoforte
    Telemark sp. z o.o.
    Polen
  • Robbie Williams
    RSA Films Ltd. / Netflix
    Großbritannien
  • Virgilio
    House of Chef / Astromax
    Argentinien
  • Who I Am Life
    WOWOW Inc. / Wood’s Office
    Japan
 Best Performance by an Actor
  • Julio Andrade in Betinho: No Fio da Navalha [Living on a Razor’s Edge]
    Globoplay / AfroReggae Audiovisual / Formata Produções e Conteúdo
    Brasilien
  • Haluk Bilginer in Sahsiyet - Season 2
    Ay Yapim
    Türkei
  • Laurent Lafitte in Tapie
    Unité / Netflix
    Frankreich
  • Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment
    Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision
    Großbritannien 
Best Performance by an Actress
  • Adriana Barraza in El Último Vagón
    Woo Films / Netflix
    Mexiko
  • Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger
    Songsound Production / Netflix
    Thailand
  • Sara Giraudeau in Tout va bien [Everything is Fine]
    Maui Entertainment / Fédération Entertainment
    Frankreich
    Jessica Hynes in There She Goes
    Merman Television
    Großbritannien 
Comedy
  • Daily Dose of Sunshine
    Film Monster / Netflix
    Südkorea
  • Deadloch
    Amazon MGM Studios
    Australien
  • División Palermo
    K&S Films / Netflix
    Argentinien
  • HPI – Season 3 [HIP]
    Itinéraire Productions / Septembre Productions / TF1 / Pictanovo / Be-Films / RTBF
    Frankreich
Documentary
  • L'affaire Bettencourt : Scandale chez la femme la plus riche du monde [The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend]
    Quadbox / Netflix
    Frankreich
  • Otto Baxter: Not a F**ing Horror Story
    Story Films / Archface Films / Sky Documentaries
    Großbritannien
  • The Exiles
    Mediacorp Pte Ltd
    Singapur
  • Transo
    Fundação Roberto Marinho - Canal Futura / LateForCake
    Brasilien
Drama Series
  • Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]
    Legendary Entertainment / Les Productions Dynamic / 22H22 / Adline Entertainment / France Télévisions / Hulu Japan
    Frankreich
  • The Newsreader – Season 2
    Werner Film Productions / Australian Broadcasting Corporation / eOne
    Australien
  • The Night Manager
    Disney+ hotstar / Banijay Asia / Ink Factory
    Indien
  • Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido – Season 2 [Yosi, the Regretful Spy]
    Amazon MGM Studios
    Argentinien

Non-Scripted Entertainment
  • Die Brug [The Bridge South Africa]
    Red Pepper Pictures / kykNET
    Südafrika
  • Me Caigo De Risa [Anything Goes]
    TelevisaUnivision
    Mexiko
  • Restaurant Misverstand [The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes]
    Roses Are Blue / Red Arrow / VRT
    Belgien
  • The Summit
    Endemol Shine Australia / Nine Network
    Australien 
Short-Form Series
  • Kweens of the Queer Underground
    Sydney Production Company / the Australian Broadcasting Corporation / Create NSW
    Australien
  • La Vida de Nosotras [Our Lives]
    BTF Media / CNTV / TVN
    Chile
  • Punt de no Retorn [Point of no Return]
    TV3 Catalonia
    Spanien
  • Kenshiro ni Yoroshiku [Say Hello to Kenshiro]
    DMM.com LLC / So-ket corp.
    Japan
Sports Documentary
  • Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story
    North One Television
    Großbritannien
  • Tan Cercas de la Nubes
    N+Docs / Éramos Tantos / Ruta 66 Cine / Filmadora / ViX
    Mexiko
  • Tour de France
    Quadbox / Netflix
    Frankreich
  • WHO I AM Paralympic
    WOWOW Inc. / ACROBAT FILM
    Japan
Telenovela
  • La Promesa [The Vow]
    Bambu Producciones, a STUDIOCANAL Company
    Spanien
  • Rigo
    Estudios RCN
    Kolumbien
  • Safir
    ATV / NTC
    Türkei
  • Salón de té La Moderna
    Boomerang TV
    Spanien

Liebes Kind © Netflix

TV Movie / Mini-Series
  • Anderson Spider Silva
    Pródigo Filmes / Paramount Television International Studios / Paramount+
    Brasilien
  • Deaf Voice: A Sign-Language Interpreter in Court
    NHK – Japan Broadcasting Corporation
    Japan
  • Liebes Kind [Dear Child]
    Constantin Film AG / Netflix
    Deutschland
  • The Sixth Commandment
    Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision
    Großbritannien
Kids: Animation
  • Acorda, Carlo! [Wake up, Carlo!]
    Copa Studio / Netflix
    Brasilien
  • Mystery Lane
    HARI
    Frankreich
  • Sharkdog – Season 3
    Nickelodeon International / One Animation
    Singapur
  • Tabby McTat
    Magic Light Pictures
    United Kingdom
Kids: Factual
  • De Mensenbieb [Living Library]
    Skyhigh TV
    Niederlande
  • La Vida Secreta de tu Mente [The secret life of your mind]
    Warner Bros. Discovery / Pictoline
    Mexiko
  • My Life: Eva's Having a Ball
    Fresh Start Media
    Großbritannien
  • The Takalani Sesame Big Feelings Special
    Sesame Workshop / Ochre Moving Pictures
    Südafrika

Gong! © KiKA/eitelsonnenschein GmbH

Kids: Live-Action
  • Dodger
    BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions
    Großbritannien
  • En af Drengene [One of the Boys]
    Apple Tree Productions
    Dänemark
  • Escola De Quebrada [School of Funk]
    Paramount+ / Paramount Television International Studios / Kondzilla
    Brasilien
  • Gong! My spectRacular Life
    Kika - Der Kinderkanal von ARD und ZDF / eitelsonnenschein GmbH
    Deutschland