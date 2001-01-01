How I Met Your Mother © 20th Century Fox Film
US-Update vom 16. Dezember

"HIMYM"-Spinoff geplant, Netflix stoppt "Marco Polo"

Es gibt einen zweiten Anlauf für ein Spin-Off von "How I Met Your Mother", diesmal von den Autoren des Herbst-Hits "This is us". Netflix hat mit "Marco Polo" erstmals eine Serie nach nur 2 Staffeln abgesetzt. Keine Zukunft haben auch die Hexen in "Salem"
US-Update vom 08. Dezember

"Westworld" mit HBO-Rekord, "Luke Cage" bleibt

"Westworld" legte zum Finale der ersten Staffel nochmal zu und markierte mit Staffel 1 einen HBO-Rekord. "Luke Cage" geht in eine zweite Staffel, "Strike Back" wird wiederbelebt und Donald Trump weiter als Executive Producer bei "Celebrity Apprentice" genannt
US-Update vom 2. Dezember

DC-Megacrossover räumt ab, Anarchy-Spinoff konkreter

Das Crossover über die vier DC-Serien "Supergirl", "Arrow", "The Flash" und "Legends of Tomorrow" erzielte grandiose Quoten. Außerdem: Das Spinoff von "Sons of Anarchy" nimmt Formen an, "Masters of Sex" geht nicht weiter.
US-Update Spezial vom 25. November

Sind Remakes erfolgreicher als völlig neue Serien?

Statt neue Ideen zu erfinden, kramen Produzenten und Networks zunehmend im Archiv auf der Suche nach Stoffen für Remakes. Der bekannte Name soll von vornherein für mehr Aufmerksamkeit sorgen. Doch auf Dauer ist das keine Hilfe...
US-Update vom 18. November

Weitere Marvel-Serie, Schluss für "Duck Dynasty"

Das Marvel-Universum wächst 2017 noch um eine weitere Serie bei ABC, Matt LeBlanc darf mehr Folgen seiner Sitcom drehen, dem Ende entgegen geht hingegen die Dokusoap "Duck Dynasty", das zwischenzeitlich 12 Millionen Zuschauer unterhielt
US-Update vom 11. November

"Walking Dead" lässt nach, "Young Justice" ist zurück

Fans von "Young Justice" können sich freuen: Nach mehrjähriger Pause geht die Animationsserie weiter. Alicia Silverstone wird unterdessen für eine neue Serie vor der Kamera stehen. Außerdem: Schwächere Quoten für "Walking Dead" und "Empire".
US-Update vom 4. November

Mehr "Lucifer", neuer "Mann für gewisse Stunden"?

Trotz der eher überschaubaren Quoten hält Fox an "Lucifer" fest, bei "Kevin can wait" gibt's einen Führungswechsel, das "Good-Wife"-Spinoff hat einen Namen und "Ein Mann für gewisse Stunden" könnte als Serie zurückkehren
US-Update vom 28. Oktober

NBC plant "Will & Grace"-Revival, Trump droht mit Klage

Nachdem es im Vorfeld der US-Präsidentschaftswahl kürzlich schon eine kleine Reunion von "Will & Grace" gab, ist nun auch klar: NBC hegt Pläne für ein längeres Revival. Außerdem: Trump droht NBC mit Klage, Verhaltenes Sitcom-Comeback für Matt LeBlanc.
US-Update vom 21. Oktober

Autismus-Serie bei Netflix, "Staatsfeind Nr. 1" als Serie?

Netflix macht eine Autismus-Comedy, Tracy Morgan feiert ein Serien-Comeback, die übernächste "American Crime Story" handelt vom Versace-Mord und der Trend, Filmstoffe als Serie zu adaptieren hält an - diesmal u.a. mit dem "Staatsfeind Nr. 1".
US-Update vom 14. Oktober

Finale für "Halt & Catch Fire", Trump-Episode bei "SVU"

Im kommenden Jahr werden die Anfänge der Computerindustrie zu Ende erzählt, für "Murder in the First" ist jetzt schon Schluss, "Law & Order: SVU" macht eine Trump-Episode. Und "This is us" darf als erster großer Hit der Saison gefeiert werden
US-Update vom 7. Oktober

Neuer Horror bei Amazon, guter Start für "Westworld"

Die Frau hinter "The Walking Dead" produziert eine neue Horror-Anthologie für Amazon, auch die "American Horror Story" darf weiter Schrecken verbreiten. Schluss ist für "Aquarius" mit David Duchovny, einen guten Start legte das HBO-Epos "Westworld" hin
US-Update vom 30. September

Erste Enttäuschungen, erste Erfolge der Season

Der Showrunner von "NCIS" und Erfinder von "NCIS: New Orleans" ist überraschend gestorben. Außerdem: Die neue Season hat aus Quotensicht ihre ersten Enttäuschungen, dafür wurden die ersten erfolgreichen Starts aber auch schon verlängert
US-Update vom 23. September

Die ersten Neustarts: Neue Season, neues Glück?

In den USA ist die neue Season angebrochen. Ein erster Überblick, wie sich die neuen Serien u.a. mit Kevin James, Michael Weatherly, Kristen Bell, Kiefer Sutherland - und der im Vorfeld so heiß gehandelte Neustart "Lethal Weapon" geschlagen haben...
US-Update vom 16. September

"Star Trek" kommt später, "Good-Wife"-Spinoff früher

Die neue "Star-Trek"-Serie kann nicht wie geplant schon Anfang 2017 starten, dafür zieht CBS den Start des Spinoffs von "The Good Wife" vor. Gar kein Wiedersehen mehr gibt's mit den "Mistresses". Außerdem: So liefen die ersten Starts der neuen Season
US-Update vom 9. September

Aus für "Tyrant", 20 Mio für Fox-News-Moderatorin

FX führt "Tyrant" nach der dritten Staffel nicht fort, auch für David Schwimmers "Feed the Beast" ist Schluss. Weiter geht's dafür für "The Last Ship" und "Queen of the South". Außerdem: Fox News zahlt 20 Millionen Entschädigung an eine Ex-Moderatorin
Top10 Zuschauer gesamt

Meistgesehene Sendungen vom 14.12. - 20.12.

Sunday Night Football 24,15 Mio.
The Big Bang Theory 15,96 Mio.
Thursday Night Football 14,65 Mio.
60 Minutes 14,09 Mio.
NCIS: Los Angeles 10,37 Mio.
NCIS (Wdh) 9,76 Mio.
America's Got Talent Holiday S 9,54 Mio.
An Oprah Winfrey Special: Mich 9,47 Mio.
Hawaii Five-0 9,46 Mio.
Survivor 9,09 Mio.

Top10 Zielgruppe 18-49 Jahre

Meistgesehene Sendungen vom 14.12. - 20.12.

Rating Share
Sunday Night Football 8,1 26 %
Thursday Night Football 4,3 16 %
The Big Bang Theory 3,4 13 %
Empire 2,7 9 %
60 Minutes 2,3 8 %
Star 2,2 7 %
Modern Family 2,0 7 %
Survivor 1,9 7 %
America's Got Talent Holiday S 1,8 6 %
The Goldbergs 1,7 6 %