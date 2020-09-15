Statt in zwei Verleihungen am Wochenende vor den Primetime Emmys werden die Creative Arts Emmys in diesem Jahr an insgesamt fünf Abenden dieser Woche verliehen: Montag, Dienstag, Mittwoch, Donnerstag und Samstag und starten jeweils um 2 Uhr deutscher Zeit als Livestream auf Emmys.com. "2020 ist nichts normal, es ist verrückt", scherzte Nicole Byer ("Nailed it"), die als Moderatorin durch alle Videostreams der Creative Arts Emmys führt. "Wenn Sie mich jetzt nicht mögen, werden sie mich die nächsten vier Tage nicht mögen, tut mir leid." Live waren die Dankesreden allerdings nicht: Für die fünf Nächte der Creative Arts Emmys wurden alle Nominierten um Einsendung von Dankesreden gebeten. Viele werden dementsprechend für immer unveröffentlicht bleiben.
In der ersten Verleihung standen die Creative Arts Emmys-Kategorien in den Genres Reality und Dokumentation im Mittelpunkt. Hier gewann "Queer Eye" zum dritten Mal in Folge den Emmy als Outstanding Structured Reality Program. "Ru Pauls Drag Race" gewann in zwei Gewerken, darunter erstmals fürs Casting. Im Doku-Bereich gewannen die HBO-Produktion "The Apollo" den Emmy als Outstanding Dokumentar or Nonfiction Special und "Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath" von A&E gewann in der Kategorie Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.
Das ZDF kann sich mitfreuen über den Emmy für Erzähler David Attenborough, der für seine Arbeit an "Seven Worlds, One Planet: Antarctica" ausgezeichnet wurde. Die Dokumentation ist eine Koproduktion von BBC America, BBC Studios, Tencent Pinguin Pictures, France Televisions, CCTV9 und eben dem ZDF. Der Emmy für Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program ging übrigens an die Netflix-Produktion "Don't fuck with Cars: Hunting an Internet Killer". Nach Sendern bzw. Plattformen waren Netflix mit fünf Auszeichnungen, National Geographic und CNN mit jeweils drei Emmys die Abräumer.
Creative Arts Emmys 2020:
Show 1 von 5 zum Nachschauen
Interessant ist aber auch ein Blick auf die, die eben nicht gewonnen haben in dieser ersten von insgesamt sechs Emmy-Nächten: AppleTV+ ging trotz sieben Emmy-Chancen komplett leer aus, die TrueCrime-Serie "Tiger King" von Netflix hat bei fünf Nominierungen keinen einzigen Sieg eingefahren, HBOs "McMillions"-Dokumentation und Michelle Obamas "Becoming" (Netflix) waren beide jeweils vierfach nominiert aber gewannen auch keinen Emmy. Auch Favorit "The Last Dance" von ESPN ging in beiden Kategorien, in denen es nominiert war, in dieser Nacht leer aus.
Im Nachfolgenden alle Gewinner der ersten von sechs Emmy-Nächten in der Übersicht. Die komplette Liste inklusive aller namentlich ausgezeichneten Personen finden Sie auf Emmys.com
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- The Apollo • HBO
- Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+
- Becoming • Netflix
- The Great Hack • Netflix
- Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
- Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath • A&E
- Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee • Netflix
- Ugly Delicious • Netflix
- VICE • Showtime
- The World According To Jeff Goldblum • Disney+
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
- National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds • National Geographic
- Between The Scenes – The Daily Show • Comedy Central
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries • TBS
- Pose: Identity, Family, Community • FX Networks
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Out Of The Closet • VH1
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
- Queer Eye • Netflix
- Antiques Roadshow • PBS
- Love Is Blind • Netflix
- Shark Tank • ABC
- A Very Brady Renovation • HGTV
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1
- Born This Way • A&E
- Love Is Blind • Netflix
- Queer Eye • Netflix
- The Voice • NBC
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
- The Cave • National Geographic
- American Factory • Netflix
- Apollo 11 • CNN
- Becoming • Netflix
- Sea Of Shadows • National Geographic
- Serengeti • Rebirth • Discovery Channel
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
- Life Below Zero • The New World • National Geographic
- Cheer • Hit Zero • Netflix
- Queer Eye • We’re In Japan!: Japanese Holiday • Netflix
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1
- Survivor • CBS
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
- American Factory • Netflix
- Apollo 11 • CNN
- Becoming • Netflix
- The Cave • National Geographic
- The Last Dance • Episode 7 • ESPN
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
- Cheer • Daytona • Netflix
- LEGO Masters • Mega City Block • FOX
- Queer Eye • Disabled But Not Really • Netflix
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1
- Top Chef • The Jonathan Gold Standard • Bravo
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Why We Hate • Tools & Tactics • Discovery Channel
- Becoming • Netflix
- Home • Maine • Apple TV+
- McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Not Your Average Joe • Netflix
Outstanding Narrator
- Seven Worlds, One Planet • Antarctica • BBC America
- Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution • HISTORY
- The Elephant Queen • Apple TV+
- The Imagineering Story • The Happiest Place On Earth
- Serengeti • Destiny • Discovery Channel
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
- Apollo 11 • CNN
- American Factory • Netflix
- Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+
- The Last Dance • Episode 1 • ESPN
- McMillion$ • Episode 3 • HBO
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1
- LEGO Masters • Mega City Block • FOX
- Queer Eye • Disabled But Not Really • Netflix
- Survivor • It’s Like A Survivor Economy • CBS
- Top Chef • The Jonathan Gold Standard • Bravo
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
- Cheer • God Blessed Texas • Netflix
- Deadliest Catch • Cold War Rivals • Discovery Channel
- Life Below Zero • The New World • National Geographic
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • The Ball Ball • VH1
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
- Apollo 11 • CNN
- Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+
- Cheer • Daytona • Netflix
- Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX
- McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
- Apollo 11 • CNN
- Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+
- Cheer • Daytona • Netflix
- Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • The Noble Thing To Do • Netflix
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
- Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer • Closing The Net • Netflix
- Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+
- The Cave • National Geographic
- Circus Of Books • Netflix
- McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO