Statt in zwei Verleihungen am Wochenende vor den Primetime Emmys werden die Creative Arts Emmys in diesem Jahr an insgesamt fünf Abenden dieser Woche verliehen: Montag, Dienstag, Mittwoch, Donnerstag und Samstag und starten jeweils um 2 Uhr deutscher Zeit als Livestream auf Emmys.com. "2020 ist nichts normal, es ist verrückt", scherzte Nicole Byer ("Nailed it"), die als Moderatorin durch alle Videostreams der Creative Arts Emmys führt. "Wenn Sie mich jetzt nicht mögen, werden sie mich die nächsten vier Tage nicht mögen, tut mir leid." Live waren die Dankesreden allerdings nicht: Für die fünf Nächte der Creative Arts Emmys wurden alle Nominierten um Einsendung von Dankesreden gebeten. Viele werden dementsprechend für immer unveröffentlicht bleiben.

In der ersten Verleihung standen die Creative Arts Emmys-Kategorien in den Genres Reality und Dokumentation im Mittelpunkt. Hier gewann "Queer Eye" zum dritten Mal in Folge den Emmy als Outstanding Structured Reality Program. "Ru Pauls Drag Race" gewann in zwei Gewerken, darunter erstmals fürs Casting. Im Doku-Bereich gewannen die HBO-Produktion "The Apollo" den Emmy als Outstanding Dokumentar or Nonfiction Special und "Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath" von A&E gewann in der Kategorie Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.



Das ZDF kann sich mitfreuen über den Emmy für Erzähler David Attenborough, der für seine Arbeit an "Seven Worlds, One Planet: Antarctica" ausgezeichnet wurde. Die Dokumentation ist eine Koproduktion von BBC America, BBC Studios, Tencent Pinguin Pictures, France Televisions, CCTV9 und eben dem ZDF. Der Emmy für Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program ging übrigens an die Netflix-Produktion "Don't fuck with Cars: Hunting an Internet Killer". Nach Sendern bzw. Plattformen waren Netflix mit fünf Auszeichnungen, National Geographic und CNN mit jeweils drei Emmys die Abräumer.

Creative Arts Emmys 2020:

Interessant ist aber auch ein Blick auf die, die eben nicht gewonnen haben in dieser ersten von insgesamt sechs Emmy-Nächten: AppleTV+ ging trotz sieben Emmy-Chancen komplett leer aus, die TrueCrime-Serie "Tiger King" von Netflix hat bei fünf Nominierungen keinen einzigen Sieg eingefahren, HBOs "McMillions"-Dokumentation und Michelle Obamas "Becoming" (Netflix) waren beide jeweils vierfach nominiert aber gewannen auch keinen Emmy. Auch Favorit "The Last Dance" von ESPN ging in beiden Kategorien, in denen es nominiert war, in dieser Nacht leer aus.



Im Nachfolgenden alle Gewinner der ersten von sechs Emmy-Nächten in der Übersicht. Die komplette Liste inklusive aller namentlich ausgezeichneten Personen finden Sie auf Emmys.com

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Apollo • HBO

Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+

Becoming • Netflix

The Great Hack • Netflix

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath • A&E

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee • Netflix

Ugly Delicious • Netflix

VICE • Showtime

The World According To Jeff Goldblum • Disney+

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds • National Geographic

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show • Comedy Central

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries • TBS

Pose: Identity, Family, Community • FX Networks

RuPaul’s Drag Race Out Of The Closet • VH1

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye • Netflix

Antiques Roadshow • PBS

Love Is Blind • Netflix

Shark Tank • ABC

A Very Brady Renovation • HGTV

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1

Born This Way • A&E

Love Is Blind • Netflix

Queer Eye • Netflix

The Voice • NBC

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

The Cave • National Geographic

American Factory • Netflix

Apollo 11 • CNN

Becoming • Netflix

Sea Of Shadows • National Geographic

Serengeti • Rebirth • Discovery Channel

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Life Below Zero • The New World • National Geographic

Cheer • Hit Zero • Netflix

Queer Eye • We’re In Japan!: Japanese Holiday • Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1

Survivor • CBS

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

American Factory • Netflix

Apollo 11 • CNN

Becoming • Netflix

The Cave • National Geographic

The Last Dance • Episode 7 • ESPN

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Cheer • Daytona • Netflix

LEGO Masters • Mega City Block • FOX

Queer Eye • Disabled But Not Really • Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1

Top Chef • The Jonathan Gold Standard • Bravo

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Why We Hate • Tools & Tactics • Discovery Channel

Becoming • Netflix

Home • Maine • Apple TV+

McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Not Your Average Joe • Netflix

Outstanding Narrator

Seven Worlds, One Planet • Antarctica • BBC America

Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution • HISTORY

The Elephant Queen • Apple TV+

The Imagineering Story • The Happiest Place On Earth

Serengeti • Destiny • Discovery Channel

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Apollo 11 • CNN

American Factory • Netflix

Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+

The Last Dance • Episode 1 • ESPN

McMillion$ • Episode 3 • HBO

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1

LEGO Masters • Mega City Block • FOX

Queer Eye • Disabled But Not Really • Netflix

Survivor • It’s Like A Survivor Economy • CBS

Top Chef • The Jonathan Gold Standard • Bravo

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Cheer • God Blessed Texas • Netflix

Deadliest Catch • Cold War Rivals • Discovery Channel

Life Below Zero • The New World • National Geographic

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • The Ball Ball • VH1

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Apollo 11 • CNN

Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+

Cheer • Daytona • Netflix

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX

McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Apollo 11 • CNN

Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+

Cheer • Daytona • Netflix

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • The Noble Thing To Do • Netflix

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program