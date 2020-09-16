In den Variety-Kategorien haben die Mitglieder der Television Academy ihre klaren Favoriten und das schon seit Jahren: So gewannen auch diesmal HBOs "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" und "Saturday Night Live" drei Preise, wobei die NBC-Show auch schon den Emmy in der Werkskategorie "Best Variety Sketch Series" holen konnte. John Oliver und Team müssen bis Sonntag warten bis ihre Werkskategorie (Outstanding Variety Sketch Series) verliehen wird. Zwei Emmys holte das ABC-Specal "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times'", eine als Event programmierte Live-Übertragung zweier Sitcom-Revivals.
Die US-Version von "The Masked Singer" gewann ihren ersten Emmy für die Kostüme und "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" holte zum schon dritten Mal die Auszeichnung in der Kategorie Outstanding Short Form Variety Series und damit den ersten Emmy für AppleTV+ in diesem Jahr. Nach schon zwei Auszeichnungen am Montagabend stockte "RuPaul's Drag Race" mit zwei weiteren Emmys für MakeUp und Hairstyling auf. Damit führt "RuPaul's Drag Race" mit bislang vier gewonnenen Kategorien vorläufig das Emmy-Rennen an.
Creative Arts Emmys 2020:
Und es könnten noch zwei mehr werden: Am Samstagabend hat RuPaul selbst die Chance zum fünften Mal in Folge als bester Host eines Reality oder Competition Programs ausgezeichnet zu werden. Am Sonntagabend dann, in der von Jimmy Kimmel moderierten finalen Emmy-Verleihung mit den Königskategorien hat "RuPaul's Drag Race" dann noch Chancen den Emmy als Outstanding Competition Program zu gewinnen, wie schon in den beiden Vorjahren. Bisheriger Rekord für die Sendung bei VH1 lag bei fünf Auszeichnungen im Jahr 2018.
Die weiteren Emmy-Verleihungen der kommenden Tage:
- Mittwoch, 16. September: Creative Arts Emmys für fiktionale Produktionen, Teil 1
- Donnerstag, 17. September: Creative Arts Emmys für fiktionale Produktionen, Teil 2
- Samstag, 19. September: Finale der Creative Arts Emmys mit einigen Kategorien aller Genres
- Sonntag, 20. September: Primetime Emmy Awards mit den Königskategorien in der von Jimmy Kimmel moderierten TV-Show (ab 2 Uhr nachts deutscher Zeit zu sehen bei TNT Serie)
Im Folgenden alle Gewinner der ersten von sechs Emmy-Nächten in der Übersicht. Die komplette Liste inklusive aller namentlich ausgezeichneten Personen finden Sie auf Emmys.com
Best Short Form Variety Series
- Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV
- Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee • TBS
- Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews • Netflix
- Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues • YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive
- The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube
Best Variety Sketch Series
- Saturday Night Live • NBC
- A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO
- Drunk History • Comedy Central
Best Variety Special (Live)
- Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" • ABC
- 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC
- The Oscars • ABC
- Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira • FOX
- 73rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS
Best Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program
- RuPaul's Drag Race • I'm That Bitch • VH1
- A Celebration Of The Music From Coco • Disney+
- Dancing With The Stars • Episode 2802 • ABC
- The Oscars • ABC
- The Voice • Top 10 • NBC
Best Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
- RuPaul's Drag Race • I'm That Bitch • VH1
- Dancing With The Stars • Disney Night • ABC
- The Little Mermaid Live! • ABC
- The Oscars • ABC
- The Voice • Top 10
Best Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program
- The Masked Singer • The Season Kick-Off Mask-Off: Group A • FOX
- Dancing With The Stars • Halloween Night • ABC
- Drunk History • Fame • Comedy Central
- RuPaul's Drag Race • I'm That Bitch / Costumes: RuPaul's Costumes • VH1
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • NBC
Best Directing for a Variety Series
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • NBC
- A Black Lady Sketch Show • Born At Night, But Not Last Night • HBO
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus • Comedy Central
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff • CBS
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready • Flame Monroe • Netflix
Best Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
- Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira • FOX
- 62nd Grammy Awards • CBS
- The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS
- The Oscars • ABC
- 73rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS
Best Music Direction
- The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS
- Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince • CBS
- The Oscars • ABC
- Saturday Night Live • SNL At Home #1 • NBC
- Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira • FOX
Best Picture Editing For Variety Programming
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Eat Shit Bob! (segment) • HBO
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Trump's Coronavirus Address (Bloopers Included) And Trevor's Audience Tribute Song • Comedy Central
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix
- Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor • PBS
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2 (segment) • HBO
Best Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • Host: John Mulaney • NBC
- At Home With Amy Sedaris • Outdoor Entertaining • Travel • truTV
- Drunk History • Bad Blood • Comedy Central
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO
- Queer Eye • We're In Japan!: The Ideal Woman • Netflix
Best Production Design For A Variety Special
- The Oscars • ABC
- 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC
- 62nd Grammy Awards • CBS
- The Little Mermaid Live! • ABC
- Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" • ABC
Best Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
- The Oscars • ABC
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Jessie Reyez • Comedy Central
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix
- 62nd Grammy Awards • CBS
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO
Best Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO
- Curb Your Enthusiasm • The Spite Store • HBO
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn - Jon Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly Ripa, And Music From David Byrne • ABC
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Woody Harrelson • NBC
- The Voice • Live Finale • NBC
Best Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special
- Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" • ABC
- 2019 American Music Awards • ABC
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix
- The Little Mermaid Live! • ABC
- The Oscars • ABC
Best Writing For A Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee • TBS
- Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS