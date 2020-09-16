In den Variety-Kategorien haben die Mitglieder der Television Academy ihre klaren Favoriten und das schon seit Jahren: So gewannen auch diesmal HBOs "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" und "Saturday Night Live" drei Preise, wobei die NBC-Show auch schon den Emmy in der Werkskategorie "Best Variety Sketch Series" holen konnte. John Oliver und Team müssen bis Sonntag warten bis ihre Werkskategorie (Outstanding Variety Sketch Series) verliehen wird. Zwei Emmys holte das ABC-Specal "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times'", eine als Event programmierte Live-Übertragung zweier Sitcom-Revivals.

Die US-Version von "The Masked Singer" gewann ihren ersten Emmy für die Kostüme und "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" holte zum schon dritten Mal die Auszeichnung in der Kategorie Outstanding Short Form Variety Series und damit den ersten Emmy für AppleTV+ in diesem Jahr. Nach schon zwei Auszeichnungen am Montagabend stockte "RuPaul's Drag Race" mit zwei weiteren Emmys für MakeUp und Hairstyling auf. Damit führt "RuPaul's Drag Race" mit bislang vier gewonnenen Kategorien vorläufig das Emmy-Rennen an.

Creative Arts Emmys 2020:

Show 2 von 5 zum Nachschauen

Und es könnten noch zwei mehr werden: Am Samstagabend hat RuPaul selbst die Chance zum fünften Mal in Folge als bester Host eines Reality oder Competition Programs ausgezeichnet zu werden. Am Sonntagabend dann, in der von Jimmy Kimmel moderierten finalen Emmy-Verleihung mit den Königskategorien hat "RuPaul's Drag Race" dann noch Chancen den Emmy als Outstanding Competition Program zu gewinnen, wie schon in den beiden Vorjahren. Bisheriger Rekord für die Sendung bei VH1 lag bei fünf Auszeichnungen im Jahr 2018.



Die weiteren Emmy-Verleihungen der kommenden Tage:

Mittwoch, 16. September: Creative Arts Emmys für fiktionale Produktionen, Teil 1

Donnerstag, 17. September: Creative Arts Emmys für fiktionale Produktionen, Teil 2

Samstag, 19. September: Finale der Creative Arts Emmys mit einigen Kategorien aller Genres

Sonntag, 20. September: Primetime Emmy Awards mit den Königskategorien in der von Jimmy Kimmel moderierten TV-Show (ab 2 Uhr nachts deutscher Zeit zu sehen bei TNT Serie)

Im Folgenden alle Gewinner der ersten von sechs Emmy-Nächten in der Übersicht. Die komplette Liste inklusive aller namentlich ausgezeichneten Personen finden Sie auf Emmys.com

Best Short Form Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV

Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee • TBS

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews • Netflix

Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues • YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive

The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube

Best Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live • NBC

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO

Drunk History • Comedy Central

Best Variety Special (Live)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" • ABC

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC

The Oscars • ABC

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira • FOX

73rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS

Best Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program

RuPaul's Drag Race • I'm That Bitch • VH1

A Celebration Of The Music From Coco • Disney+

Dancing With The Stars • Episode 2802 • ABC

The Oscars • ABC

The Voice • Top 10 • NBC

Best Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

RuPaul's Drag Race • I'm That Bitch • VH1

Dancing With The Stars • Disney Night • ABC

The Little Mermaid Live! • ABC

The Oscars • ABC

The Voice • Top 10

Best Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program

The Masked Singer • The Season Kick-Off Mask-Off: Group A • FOX

Dancing With The Stars • Halloween Night • ABC

Drunk History • Fame • Comedy Central

RuPaul's Drag Race • I'm That Bitch / Costumes: RuPaul's Costumes • VH1

Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • NBC

Best Directing for a Variety Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • NBC

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Born At Night, But Not Last Night • HBO

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus • Comedy Central

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff • CBS

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready • Flame Monroe • Netflix

Best Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira • FOX

62nd Grammy Awards • CBS

The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS

The Oscars • ABC

73rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS

Best Music Direction

The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS

Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince • CBS

The Oscars • ABC

Saturday Night Live • SNL At Home #1 • NBC

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira • FOX

Best Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Eat Shit Bob! (segment) • HBO

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Trump's Coronavirus Address (Bloopers Included) And Trevor's Audience Tribute Song • Comedy Central

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor • PBS

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2 (segment) • HBO

Best Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • Host: John Mulaney • NBC

At Home With Amy Sedaris • Outdoor Entertaining • Travel • truTV

Drunk History • Bad Blood • Comedy Central

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO

Queer Eye • We're In Japan!: The Ideal Woman • Netflix

Best Production Design For A Variety Special

The Oscars • ABC

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC

62nd Grammy Awards • CBS

The Little Mermaid Live! • ABC

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" • ABC

Best Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

The Oscars • ABC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Jessie Reyez • Comedy Central

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix

62nd Grammy Awards • CBS

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO

Best Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm • The Spite Store • HBO

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn - Jon Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly Ripa, And Music From David Byrne • ABC

Saturday Night Live • Host: Woody Harrelson • NBC

The Voice • Live Finale • NBC

Best Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" • ABC

2019 American Music Awards • ABC

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix

The Little Mermaid Live! • ABC

The Oscars • ABC

Best Writing For A Variety Series