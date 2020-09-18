Seit Jahren sind die vorab bei den Creative Arts Emmys vergebenen Auszeichnungen für das beste Casting ein guter Indikator für die Werkskategorien, insbesondere im Comedy-Genre wo in den letzten fünf Jahren am Ende stets die Serie den Hauptpreis gewann, die zuvor schon fürs beste Casting geehrt wurde: 2015 bis 2017 war das "Veep", 2018 "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" und im vergangenen Jahr "Fleabag".



Beim neuen Kurzform-Streamdienst Quibi freut man sich über zwei Auszeichnungen, beide für zwei Schauspielleistungen im Format "#FreeRayshawn", einerseits von Laurence Fishburne, andererseits von Jasmine Cephas Jones. In der Kategorie Outstanding Music Composition für a Limited Series, Movie or Special unterlag "Unorthodox" dem Favoriten "Watchmen", ein Schicksal, dass sich in den beiden finalen Emmy-Verleihungen aller Voraussicht nach noch einige Male wiederholen wird.

Creative Arts Emmys 2020:
Show 4 von 5 zum Nachschauen

Die weiteren Emmy-Verleihungen der kommenden Tage:

  • Samstag, 19. September: Finale der Creative Arts Emmys mit einigen Kategorien aller Genres
  • Sonntag, 20. September: Primetime Emmy Awards mit den Königskategorien in der von Jimmy Kimmel moderierten TV-Show (ab 2 Uhr nachts deutscher Zeit zu sehen bei TNT Serie)

Im Folgenden alle Gewinner der vierten von sechs Emmy-Nächten in der Übersicht. Die komplette Liste inklusive aller namentlich ausgezeichneten Personen finden Sie auf Emmys.com

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

  • Big Mouth • How To Have An Orgasm • Netflix
    Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress
  • Central Park • Episode One • Apple TV+
    Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen
  • Crank Yankers • Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin • Comedy Central 
    Wanda Sykes as Gladys
  • The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ 
    Taika Waititi as IG-11
  • The Simpsons • Better Off Ned • Fox 
    Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd
  • The Simpsons • Frinkcoin • FOX
    Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

  • Big Mouth Guide To Life • Netflix
  • Doctor Who: The Runaway • BBC America

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

  • The Messy Truth VR Experience • Oculus
  • Rebuilding Notre Dame • Oculus
  • When We Stayed Home • Oculus

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

  • Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love? • Disney+
  • Robot Chicken • Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special • Adult Swim
  • Steven Universe Future • Fragments • Cartoon Network

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

  • Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler • AMC.com
  • The Good Place Presents: The Selection • NBC
  • Most Dangerous Game • Quibi
  • Reno 911! • Quibi
  • Star Trek: Short Treks • CBS All Access

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

  • #FreeRayshawn • Quibi Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television Laurence Fishburne as Lt. Steven Poincy
  • #FreeRayshawn • Quibi Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television Stephan James as Rayshawn
  • Most Dangerous Game • Quibi Black Jack Films/Mayhew Pictures/Silver Reel/CBS Television Studios Christoph Waltz as Miles Sellers
  • Oh Jerome, No (Cake) • FX Networks FX Productions Mamoudou Athie as Jerome
  • Survive • Quibi • EMH/Gunpowder & Sky Corey Hawkins as Paul

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

  • #FreeRayshawn • Quibi Jasmine Cephas Jones as Tyisha
  • Dummy • Quibi Anna Kendrick as Cody
  • Flipped • Quibi Kaitlin Olson as Cricket Melfi
  • Razor Tongue • YouTube Rain Valdez as Belle Jonas
  • Reno 911! • Quibi Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

  • Schitt’s Creek • Pop TV
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO
  • Dead To Me • Netflix
  • Insecure • HBO
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video
  • What We Do In The Shadows • FX Networks

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

  • Succession • HBO
  • Big Little Lies • HBO
  • The Crown • Netflix
  • The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu
  • Killing Eve • BBC America •
  • Ozark • Netflix

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

  • Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice • HBO
  • Hollywood • Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2 • Netflix
  • Little Fires Everywhere • The Spider Web • Hulu
  • Mrs. America • Reagan • FX Networks
  • Unorthodox • Part 1 • Netflix

Outstanding Music Supervision

  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video
  • Better Call Saul • The Guy For This • AMC 
  • Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You • HBO
  • Insecure • Lowkey Movin’ On • HBO
  • Killing Eve • Meetings Have Biscuits • BBC America
  • Stranger Things • Chapter Three: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard • Netflix
  • Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

  • Hollywood • Netflix
  • Carnival Row • Prime Video
  • Defending Jacob • Apple TV+
  • Unorthodox • Netflix
  • Why We Hate • Discovery Channel
  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga • Hulu

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

  • Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You / Song Title: All For Us • HBO
  • The Black Godfather • Song Title: Letter To My Godfather • Netflix
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 / Song Title: Eat Sh!t, Bob • HBO
  • Little Fires Everywhere • Find A Way / Song Title: Build It Up • Hulu
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Strike Up The Band / Song Title: One Less Angel • Prime Video
  • This Is Us • Strangers / Song Title: Memorized • NBC
  • Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being / Song Title: The Way It Used To Be • HBO

Outstanding Stunt Coordinator For A Comedy Or Variety Program

  • Shameless • Showtime
  • Ballers • HBO
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine • NBC

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Jury-Preis)

  • Archer, "Road Trip" (FX Networks) — for Lead Background Artist Jill Dykxhoorn
  • Cosmos: Possible Worlds, "Vavilov" (National Geographic) — for Character Animator Dan Mackenzie
  • Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "Spear And Fang" (Adult Swim) — for Storyboard Artist Genndy Tartakovsky
  • Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "Spear And Fang" (Adult Swim) — for Art Director Scott Wills
  • Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "A Cold Death" (Adult Swim) — for Character Designer Stephen Destefano

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming (Jury-Preis)

  • Create Together (YouTube)
  • The Line (Oculus)

Outstanding Motion Design (Jury-Preis)

  • Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix)