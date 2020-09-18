Seit Jahren sind die vorab bei den Creative Arts Emmys vergebenen Auszeichnungen für das beste Casting ein guter Indikator für die Werkskategorien, insbesondere im Comedy-Genre wo in den letzten fünf Jahren am Ende stets die Serie den Hauptpreis gewann, die zuvor schon fürs beste Casting geehrt wurde: 2015 bis 2017 war das "Veep", 2018 "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" und im vergangenen Jahr "Fleabag".
Beim neuen Kurzform-Streamdienst Quibi freut man sich über zwei Auszeichnungen, beide für zwei Schauspielleistungen im Format "#FreeRayshawn", einerseits von Laurence Fishburne, andererseits von Jasmine Cephas Jones. In der Kategorie Outstanding Music Composition für a Limited Series, Movie or Special unterlag "Unorthodox" dem Favoriten "Watchmen", ein Schicksal, dass sich in den beiden finalen Emmy-Verleihungen aller Voraussicht nach noch einige Male wiederholen wird.
Creative Arts Emmys 2020:
Show 4 von 5 zum Nachschauen
Die weiteren Emmy-Verleihungen der kommenden Tage:
- Samstag, 19. September: Finale der Creative Arts Emmys mit einigen Kategorien aller Genres
- Sonntag, 20. September: Primetime Emmy Awards mit den Königskategorien in der von Jimmy Kimmel moderierten TV-Show (ab 2 Uhr nachts deutscher Zeit zu sehen bei TNT Serie)
Im Folgenden alle Gewinner der vierten von sechs Emmy-Nächten in der Übersicht. Die komplette Liste inklusive aller namentlich ausgezeichneten Personen finden Sie auf Emmys.com
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
- Big Mouth • How To Have An Orgasm • Netflix
Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress
- Central Park • Episode One • Apple TV+
Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen
- Crank Yankers • Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin • Comedy Central
Wanda Sykes as Gladys
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+
Taika Waititi as IG-11
- The Simpsons • Better Off Ned • Fox
Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd
- The Simpsons • Frinkcoin • FOX
Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain
Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program
- Big Mouth Guide To Life • Netflix
- Doctor Who: The Runaway • BBC America
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
- The Messy Truth VR Experience • Oculus
- Rebuilding Notre Dame • Oculus
- When We Stayed Home • Oculus
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
- Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love? • Disney+
- Robot Chicken • Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special • Adult Swim
- Steven Universe Future • Fragments • Cartoon Network
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
- Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler • AMC.com
- The Good Place Presents: The Selection • NBC
- Most Dangerous Game • Quibi
- Reno 911! • Quibi
- Star Trek: Short Treks • CBS All Access
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
- #FreeRayshawn • Quibi Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television Laurence Fishburne as Lt. Steven Poincy
- #FreeRayshawn • Quibi Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television Stephan James as Rayshawn
- Most Dangerous Game • Quibi Black Jack Films/Mayhew Pictures/Silver Reel/CBS Television Studios Christoph Waltz as Miles Sellers
- Oh Jerome, No (Cake) • FX Networks FX Productions Mamoudou Athie as Jerome
- Survive • Quibi • EMH/Gunpowder & Sky Corey Hawkins as Paul
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
- #FreeRayshawn • Quibi Jasmine Cephas Jones as Tyisha
- Dummy • Quibi Anna Kendrick as Cody
- Flipped • Quibi Kaitlin Olson as Cricket Melfi
- Razor Tongue • YouTube Rain Valdez as Belle Jonas
- Reno 911! • Quibi Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
- Schitt’s Creek • Pop TV
- Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO
- Dead To Me • Netflix
- Insecure • HBO
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video
- What We Do In The Shadows • FX Networks
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
- Succession • HBO
- Big Little Lies • HBO
- The Crown • Netflix
- The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu
- Killing Eve • BBC America •
- Ozark • Netflix
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice • HBO
- Hollywood • Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2 • Netflix
- Little Fires Everywhere • The Spider Web • Hulu
- Mrs. America • Reagan • FX Networks
- Unorthodox • Part 1 • Netflix
Outstanding Music Supervision
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video
- Better Call Saul • The Guy For This • AMC
- Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You • HBO
- Insecure • Lowkey Movin’ On • HBO
- Killing Eve • Meetings Have Biscuits • BBC America
- Stranger Things • Chapter Three: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard • Netflix
- Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- Hollywood • Netflix
- Carnival Row • Prime Video
- Defending Jacob • Apple TV+
- Unorthodox • Netflix
- Why We Hate • Discovery Channel
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga • Hulu
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
- Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You / Song Title: All For Us • HBO
- The Black Godfather • Song Title: Letter To My Godfather • Netflix
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 / Song Title: Eat Sh!t, Bob • HBO
- Little Fires Everywhere • Find A Way / Song Title: Build It Up • Hulu
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Strike Up The Band / Song Title: One Less Angel • Prime Video
- This Is Us • Strangers / Song Title: Memorized • NBC
- Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being / Song Title: The Way It Used To Be • HBO
Outstanding Stunt Coordinator For A Comedy Or Variety Program
- Shameless • Showtime
- Ballers • HBO
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine • NBC
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Jury-Preis)
- Archer, "Road Trip" (FX Networks) — for Lead Background Artist Jill Dykxhoorn
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds, "Vavilov" (National Geographic) — for Character Animator Dan Mackenzie
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "Spear And Fang" (Adult Swim) — for Storyboard Artist Genndy Tartakovsky
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "Spear And Fang" (Adult Swim) — for Art Director Scott Wills
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "A Cold Death" (Adult Swim) — for Character Designer Stephen Destefano
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming (Jury-Preis)
- Create Together (YouTube)
- The Line (Oculus)
Outstanding Motion Design (Jury-Preis)
- Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix)