am 18.09.2020 - 07:21 Uhr

Seit Jahren sind die vorab bei den Creative Arts Emmys vergebenen Auszeichnungen für das beste Casting ein guter Indikator für die Werkskategorien, insbesondere im Comedy-Genre wo in den letzten fünf Jahren am Ende stets die Serie den Hauptpreis gewann, die zuvor schon fürs beste Casting geehrt wurde: 2015 bis 2017 war das "Veep", 2018 "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" und im vergangenen Jahr "Fleabag".

Creative Arts Emmys 2020:

Die weiteren Emmy-Verleihungen der kommenden Tage:

Samstag, 19. September: Finale der Creative Arts Emmys mit einigen Kategorien aller Genres

Sonntag, 20. September: Primetime Emmy Awards mit den Königskategorien in der von Jimmy Kimmel moderierten TV-Show (ab 2 Uhr nachts deutscher Zeit zu sehen bei TNT Serie)

Im Folgenden alle Gewinner der vierten von sechs Emmy-Nächten in der Übersicht.

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Big Mouth • How To Have An Orgasm • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress

Central Park • Episode One • Apple TV+

Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen

Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen Crank Yankers • Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin • Comedy Central

Wanda Sykes as Gladys

Wanda Sykes as Gladys The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+

Taika Waititi as IG-11

Taika Waititi as IG-11 The Simpsons • Better Off Ned • Fox

Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd

Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd The Simpsons • Frinkcoin • FOX

Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

Big Mouth Guide To Life • Netflix

Doctor Who: The Runaway • BBC America

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

The Messy Truth VR Experience • Oculus

Rebuilding Notre Dame • Oculus

When We Stayed Home • Oculus

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love? • Disney+

Robot Chicken • Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special • Adult Swim

Steven Universe Future • Fragments • Cartoon Network

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler • AMC.com

The Good Place Presents: The Selection • NBC

Most Dangerous Game • Quibi

Reno 911! • Quibi

Star Trek: Short Treks • CBS All Access

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

#FreeRayshawn • Quibi Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television Laurence Fishburne as Lt. Steven Poincy

#FreeRayshawn • Quibi Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television Stephan James as Rayshawn

Most Dangerous Game • Quibi Black Jack Films/Mayhew Pictures/Silver Reel/CBS Television Studios Christoph Waltz as Miles Sellers

Oh Jerome, No (Cake) • FX Networks FX Productions Mamoudou Athie as Jerome

Survive • Quibi • EMH/Gunpowder & Sky Corey Hawkins as Paul

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

#FreeRayshawn • Quibi Jasmine Cephas Jones as Tyisha

Dummy • Quibi Anna Kendrick as Cody

Flipped • Quibi Kaitlin Olson as Cricket Melfi

Razor Tongue • YouTube Rain Valdez as Belle Jonas

Reno 911! • Quibi Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek • Pop TV

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO

Dead To Me • Netflix

Insecure • HBO

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video

What We Do In The Shadows • FX Networks

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Succession • HBO

Big Little Lies • HBO

The Crown • Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu

Killing Eve • BBC America •

Ozark • Netflix

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice • HBO

Hollywood • Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2 • Netflix

Little Fires Everywhere • The Spider Web • Hulu

Mrs. America • Reagan • FX Networks

Unorthodox • Part 1 • Netflix

Outstanding Music Supervision

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video

Better Call Saul • The Guy For This • AMC

Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You • HBO

Insecure • Lowkey Movin’ On • HBO

Killing Eve • Meetings Have Biscuits • BBC America

Stranger Things • Chapter Three: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard • Netflix

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Hollywood • Netflix

Carnival Row • Prime Video

Defending Jacob • Apple TV+

Unorthodox • Netflix

Why We Hate • Discovery Channel

Wu-Tang: An American Saga • Hulu

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You / Song Title: All For Us • HBO

The Black Godfather • Song Title: Letter To My Godfather • Netflix

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 / Song Title: Eat Sh!t, Bob • HBO

Little Fires Everywhere • Find A Way / Song Title: Build It Up • Hulu

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Strike Up The Band / Song Title: One Less Angel • Prime Video

This Is Us • Strangers / Song Title: Memorized • NBC

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being / Song Title: The Way It Used To Be • HBO

Outstanding Stunt Coordinator For A Comedy Or Variety Program

Shameless • Showtime

Ballers • HBO

Brooklyn Nine-Nine • NBC

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Jury-Preis)

Archer, "Road Trip" (FX Networks) — for Lead Background Artist Jill Dykxhoorn

Cosmos: Possible Worlds, "Vavilov" (National Geographic) — for Character Animator Dan Mackenzie

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "Spear And Fang" (Adult Swim) — for Storyboard Artist Genndy Tartakovsky

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "Spear And Fang" (Adult Swim) — for Art Director Scott Wills

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "A Cold Death" (Adult Swim) — for Character Designer Stephen Destefano

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming (Jury-Preis)

Create Together (YouTube)

The Line (Oculus)

Outstanding Motion Design (Jury-Preis)