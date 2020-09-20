Dass Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series in der Nacht zu Sonntag die finale Kategorie der Creative Arts Emmys 2020 war, sagt viel über den gestiegenen Stellenwert dieses Genres angesichts der hochkarätigen Nominierten aus. Am Ende holte die ESPN-Dokuserie „The Last Dance“ die Auszeichnung, schlug damit u.a. „Tiger King“ und „Hillary“. Eröffnet wurde die finale zweistündige Verleihung, die anders als die vier Nächte zuvor nicht im Netz gestreamt sondern beim US-Kabelsender FXX lief, mit dem Emmy für die beste Animationsserie, wo erneut „Rick and Morty“ gewannen. Rekordverdächtig ist die Siegesserie von RuPaul, der für seine Moderation von „RuPaul’s Drag Race“ im fünften Jahr in Folge den Emmy abräumte.

Keine Emmy-Auszeichnung gab es für die deutsche Netflix-Serie „Unorthodox“: Nominiert in mehreren Kategorien, ging der Preis fürs beste Casting einer Limited Series, Movie or Special beispielsweise dann an „Watchmen“. Die HBO-Serie ist auch in allen verbleibenden Königskategorien, in denen „Unorthodox“ noch im Rennen ist, der haushohe Favorit.



Vergeben wurden auch die Emmys für die Gastrollen. Hier gewann Maya Rudolph für ihre Rolle als Senator Kampala Harris in „Saturday Night Live“. Sie war in der gleichen Kategorie auch nominiert für ihre Rolle in „The Good Place“. Und holte zwei Nächte zuvor schon einen Emmy für ihre VoiceOver-Arbeit bei der Animationsserie „Big Mouth“. Der Preis für die beste männliche Nebenrolle ging ebenfalls an einen „Saturday Night Live“-Auftritt, in diesem Fall der von Eddie Murphy - sein erster Emmy überhaupt. In den Drama-Kategorien gewann Cherry Jones für ihre Nebenrolle in „Succession“ und Ron Cephas Jones - nach einer technischen Panne bei der Übertragung - für seine Rolle in „This is us“.



Die fünfte und letzte Creative Arts Emmys-Nacht wurde produziert wie auch schon die vier Nächte zuvor: Die Show wurde live gebaut, alle Segmente aber waren vorproduziert und so beendeten die Laudatoren beendeten ihre Auftritte stets mit „And the Emmy goes to…“, weil die Regie der Verleihungen erst während der Live-Übertragung von Ernst & Young die Abstimmungsergebnisse der Academy-Mitglieder erfuhr. Dementsprechend wurde die passende Texttafel eingeblendet, gefolgt von einer voraufgezeichneten Dankesrede, die alle Nominierten im Vorfeld einreichen sollten.

Nur bei Ron Cephas Jones Emmy klappte das nicht ganz: Die Texttafel war zwar richtig, die Off-Stimme jedoch nannte einen anderen Namen. Nach einer Werbepause entschuldigte man sich für den Fehler, bestätigte nochmals Ron Cephas Jones als korrekten Gewinner - zeigte allerdings keine Dankesrede. Ein kleiner Fauxpas, der aber möglicherweise ein Vorgeschmack ist auf die ambitionierte und gänzlich unberechenbare Verleihung der Primetime Emmys in der Nacht zu Montag: Lagen die Dankesreden bislang voraufgezeichnet vor, soll bei den Königskategorien alles live funktionieren. Nicht wenige, inklusive Gastgeber Jimmy Kimmel, freuen sich auf Chaos.



Ein Blick auf die Bilanz nach den fünf Verleihungen der Creative Arts Emmys: Mit jeweils sieben Auszeichnungen liegen „The Mandalorian“ und „Watchmen“ vor der finalen Emmy-Nacht vorn. Angesichts von 26 Nominierungen für die HBO-Serie und 15 Nominierungen für die Disney+-Produktion, hat letztere bislang die bessere Ausbeute. Sechs Emmys gingen an Academy-Liebling „Saturday Night Live“, fünf Emmys an „RuPaul’s Drag Race“ und vier Emmys an „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“.



Die Prime Video-Serie dürfte, die Sympathien der Academy-roter antizipierend, in den Comedy-Kategorien der finalen Emmy-Nacht der härteste Konkurrent von Favorit „Schitt’s Creek“ werden. Große Ernüchterung übrigens bei „Ozark“: Trotz 18 Nominierungen erhielt die Netflix-Serie bislang keine einzige Auszeichnung. Im Network-Ranking liegen HBO und Netflix nach den fünf Verleihungen der Creative Arts Emmys übrigens mit jeweils 19 Auszeichnungen gleich auf. Disney+ (dank „The Mandalorian“) und NBC (dank „Saturday Night Live“) kommen auf bislang acht Emmys.

Der weitere Emmy-Fahrplan:

Sonntag, 20. September: Primetime Emmy Awards mit den Königskategorien in der von Jimmy Kimmel moderierten TV-Show (Montag, ab 2 Uhr nachts deutscher Zeit, zu sehen bei TNT Serie)

Im Folgenden alle Gewinner der finalen Nacht der Creative Arts Emmys in der Übersicht. Die komplette Liste inklusive aller namentlich ausgezeichneten Personen finden Sie auf Emmys.com

Outstanding Animated Program

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Outstanding Casting for Limited Series, Movie or Special

Watchmen (HBO)

Mrs. America (FX Networks)

Normal People (Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Eddie Murphy as Host

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video) Fred Willard as Frank Dunphy

Modern Family (ABC)

Modern Family (ABC) Dev Patel as Joshua

Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)

Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video) Adam Driver as Host

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

The Cave (National Geographic)

Chasing The Moon (American Experience) (PBS)

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (HBO)

One Child Nation (PBS)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul, Host

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Amy Poehler, Co-Host

Nick Offerman, Co-Host

Making It (NBC)

Nick Offerman, Co-Host Making It (NBC) Nicole Byer, Host

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Nailed It! (Netflix) Bobby Berk, Host

Karamo Brown, Host

Tan France, Host

Antoni Porowski, Host

Jonathan Van Ness, Host

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Karamo Brown, Host Tan France, Host Antoni Porowski, Host Jonathan Van Ness, Host Queer Eye (Netflix) Barbara Corcoran, Host

Mark Cuban, Host

Lori Greiner, Host

Daymond John, Host

Robert Herjavec, Host

Kevin O’Leary, Host

Shark Tank (ABC)

Mark Cuban, Host Lori Greiner, Host Daymond John, Host Robert Herjavec, Host Kevin O’Leary, Host Shark Tank (ABC) Padma Lakshmi, Co-Host

Tom Colicchio, Co-Host

Top Chef (Bravo)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Watchmen (HBO)

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX Networks)

Catherine The Great (HBO)

Devs (FX Networks)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Euphoria (HBO)

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Ozark (Netflix)

The Politician (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Black-ish (ABC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Grace And Frankie (Netflix)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Politician (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Hollywood (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Pose (FX Networks)

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: I’ll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Girl From Ipanema (FOX)

The Oscars • Routine: Come Alive (Opening Sequence) (ABC)

Savage X Fenty Show • Routines: Statues, Benches, Window (Amazon Prime Video)

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Enough Is Enough, Sign Of The Times (FOX)

World Of Dance • Routines: Dos Jueyes, El Ray Timbal (NBC)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Godfather Of Harlem (EPIX)

Abstract: The Art Of Design (Netflix)

Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

The Politician (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph as Senator

Kamala Harris Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Angela Bassett as Mo

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) Maya Rudolph as The Judge

The Good Place (NBC)

The Good Place (NBC) Wanda Sykes as Moms Mabley

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video) Bette Midler as Hadassah Gold

The Politician (Netflix)

The Politician (Netflix) Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Host

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Cheer (Netflix)

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night (Food Network)

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

We’re Here (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance (Netflix)

We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO)

Star Wars Resistance (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Commercial

Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise

Before Alexa – Amazon

Bounce – Apple AirPods

Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles|FCA)

The Look – P&G

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series (One Hour)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

The Crown (Netflix)

Mindhunter (Netflix)

Ozark (Netflix)

Ozark (Netflix)

Tales From The Loop (Amazon Prime Video)

Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” and “Good Times” (ABC)

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (FOX)

73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Insecure (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX Networks)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill

This Is Us (NBC)

Andrew Scott as Chris Gillhaney

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix) Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Mandalorian (Disney+) Martin Short as Dick Lundy

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+) Jason Bateman as Terry Maitland

The Outsider (HBO)

The Outsider (HBO) James Cromwell as Ewan Roy

Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

Outstanding Lighting Design and Direction for a Variety Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Series (One Hour or more)

The Crown (Netflix)

Hollywood (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Watchmen (HBO)

Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Ozark (Netflix)

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama, Limited Series or Movie

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Blacklist (NBC)

The Rookie (ABC)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Television Movie

Bad Education (HBO)

American Son (Netflix)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program

Mr. Robot • “Season_4.0 ARG” (USA Network)

Stranger Things • “Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop” (Netflix)

Westworld • “Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Experience” (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce

Succession (HBO)

Alexis Bledel as Emily

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) Cicely Tyson as Ophelia Harkness

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC) Laverne Cox as Sophia Burset

Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)

Orange Is The New Black (Netflix) Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood

Succession (HBO)

Succession (HBO) Phylicia Rashad as Carol Clarke

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Documentary or Non Fiction Series