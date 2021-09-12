Nach dieser ersten Emmy-Nacht mit bereits sieben Auszeichnungen geht "The Queen's Gambit" am kommenden Sonntag bei der großen Verleihung der Primetime Emmys als Favorit ins Rennen um die Königskategorien im Genre Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special. Die Netflix-Serie konnte sich beim ersten Abend der Creative Arts Emmys, bei dem im Detail die Gewerke geehrt werden, über Ehrungen für Kamera, Kostüme, Makeup, Produktionsdesign, Schnitt, Sound Editing und Sound Mixing freuen. Jubel auch in Deutschland: Die Serie wurde hauptsächlich in und um Berlin gedreht. Beim Sound, beim Produktionsdesign und den Kostümen waren auch deutsche Kreative beteiligt.
Keine andere Produktion kam bei der Corona-konformen Verleihung in einem Zelt neben dem sonst genutzten Microsoft Theater ansatzweise auf eine ähnliche Ausbeute: Je drei Emmys holten "The Mandalorian" (Disney+), "Pose" (FX) und "Saturday Night Live" (NBC). Über je zwei Auszeichnungen konnten sich "The Crown", "Ted Lasso" und "WandaVision" freuen. Emotional waren insbesondere die Dankeswerte der "Pose"-Macher, die den Wert der Serie für die LGBTIQ+-Community betonten.
Generell beliebtes Thema bei den Dankesreden des Abends - alle Gäste der Verleihung mussten geimpft und getestet sein - waren die Corona-Maßnahmen an den Sets wie auch bei der Verleihung selbst, bei der die Emmy-Statuen nicht übergeben sondern auf einem Podest neben dem Mikrofon bereitgestellt wurden. Das Ranking der Sender und Plattformen führt nach dem ersten Abend Netflix an: 12 Auszeichnungen heimste der Streamingdienst ein. Es folgt Disney+ mit sechs Preisen, danach HBO und AppleTV+ mit je vier Emmys. FX und NBC erhielten drei Auszeichnungen, ABC zwei und Showtime, Time Studios, IFC und Fox jeweils eine.
Im Nachfolgenden alle Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner der ersten Emmy-Nacht in Los Angeles in der Übersicht. Die komplette Liste inklusive aller namentlich ausgezeichneten Personen finden Sie auf Emmys.com. Am Sonntag, den 12. September, finden nachmittags und abends noch einmal zwei Verleihungen er Creative Arts Emmys statt. Die große TV-Gala mit den Königskategorien findet dann kommenen Sonntag, am 19. September statt. In Deutschland wird die Verleihung in der Nacht zu Montag (deutscher Zeit) erneut von TNT Serie übertragen.
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
- The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix
- Fargo • East/West • FX Networks
- Mare Of Easttown • Illusions • HBO
- Small Axe • Mangrove • Prime Video
- The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter • Prime Video
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
- Country Comfort • Crazy • Netflix
- Call Me Kat • Plus One • FOX
- The Conners • A Stomach Ache, A Heart Break And A Grave Mistake • ABC
- Last Man Standing • Time Flies • FOX
- The Upshaws • Big Plans • Netflix
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer • Disney+
- grown-ish • Know Yourself • Freeform
- Hacks • Primm • HBO Max
- Made For Love • User One • HBO Max
- Servant • 2:00 • Apple TV+
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
- The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix
- Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon • Netflix
- Euphoria • Trouble Don’t Last Always • HBO
- Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+
- Perry Mason • Chapter Two • HBO
- The Umbrella Academy • Right Back Where We Started • Netflix
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
- Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks
- black-ish • Our Wedding Dre • ABC
- Euphoria • F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob • HBO
- Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max
- I May Destroy You • Social Media Is A Great Way To Connect • HBO
- Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself • HBO
- The Politician • New York State Of Mind • Netflix
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks
- black-ish • Our Wedding Dre • ABC
- The Handmaid’s Tale • Vows • Hulu
- Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO
- The Politician • What’s In The Box? • Netflix
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC
- Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC
- Legendary • Pop Tart • HBO Max
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • The Pork Chop • VH1
- The Voice • Live Top 17 Performances • NBC
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks
- Euphoria • F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob • HBO
- The Handmaid’s Tale • Pigs • Hulu
- Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO
- The Politician • What’s In The Box? • Netflix
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Elon Musk • NBC
- Dancing With The Stars • Top 11 • ABC
- Legendary • Pop Tart • HBO Max
- Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special • Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special • Apple TV+
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • The Pork Chop • VH1
Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Programming (Juried)
- Black Is King • Disney+
- The Masked Singer • Super 8- The Plot Chickens! Part 2 • Fox
- Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular • IFC
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
- WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+
- The Handmaid’s Tale • Nightshade • Hulu
- Lovecraft Country • I Am. • HBO
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+
- The Umbrella Academy • The Frankel Footage • Netflix
Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming (Juried)
- For All Mankind: Time Capsule • Apple TV+
Outstanding Interactive Program
- Space Explorers: The ISS Experience • Oculus
- Create Together With Joseph Gordon-Levitt • YouTube
- Inside COVID19 • Oculus
- Welcome To The Blumhouse Live • Prime Video
Outstanding Main Title Design
- The Good Lord Bird • Showtime
- Between The World And Me • HBO
- Lovecraft Country • HBO
- The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix
- Raised By Wolves • HBO Max
- WandaVision • Disney+
Outstanding Motion Design (Juried)
- Calls • Apple TV+
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
- The Conners • Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité • ABC
- Man With A Plan • Driving Miss Katie • CBS
- Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak • CBS
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
- Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon • Netflix
- The Crown • War • Netflix
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+
- Ratched • The Dance • Netflix
- WandaVision • Don’t Touch That Dial • Disney+
Outstanding Period Costumes
- The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix
- Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix
- The Crown • Terra Nullius • Netflix
- Halston • Versailles • Netflix
- Ratched • Pilot • Netflix
Outstanding Period Makeup And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment • Netflix
- Halston • Versailles • Netflix
- Ratched • Pilot • Netflix
- Star Trek: Discovery • Terra Firma, Part 2 • Paramount+
- WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
- A Black Lady Sketch Show • Sister, May I Call You Oshun? • HBO
- Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix
- Hamilton • Disney+
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO
- Saturday Night Live • Murder Show (segment) • NBC
- Saturday Night Live • Stu (segment) • NBC
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
- Mare Of Easttown • HBO
- The Flight Attendant • After Dark • HBO Max
- The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago • Hulu
- The Undoing • HBO
- Yellowstone • Going Back To Cali • Paramount Network
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
- The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix
- Bridgerton • After The Rain • Netflix
- The Crown • War • Netflix
- Halston • Netflix
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+
- Perry Mason • Chapter Three • HBO
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
- WandaVision • Disney+
- Emily In Paris • Emily In Paris • Netflix
- Hacks • Primm • HBO Max
- Ted Lasso • For The Children • Apple TV+
- United States Of Al • Pilot • CBS
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
- The Oscars • ABC
- Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max
- 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC
- The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS
- Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 • Showtime
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Dr. Jon Lapook / Performance By Maroon 5 • CBS
- The Masked Singer • The Season Premiere – The Masks Return • FOX
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations • Bossy Rossy Ruboot • VH1
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+
- Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO
- Pose • On The Run • FX Networks
- Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You, Part 1 • Paramount+
- This Is Us • There • NBC
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
- Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+
- The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max
- Hacks • Primm • HBO Max
- Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max
- Hacks • Tunnel Of Love • HBO Max
- Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
- The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix
- The Crown • Avalanche • Netflix
- The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing • Hulu
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 11: The Heiress • Disney+
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer • Disney+
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- The Queen’s Gambit • Exchanges • Netflix
- Mare Of Easttown • Fathers • HBO
- Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself • HBO
- WandaVision • On A Very Special Episode… • Disney+
- WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
- Love, Death + Robots • Snow In The Desert • Netflix
- Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix
- Mythic Quest • Everlight • Apple TV+
- Star Trek: Lower Decks • No Small Parts • Paramount+
- Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO
- The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • One World, One People • Disney+
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+
- Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You (Part 1) • Paramount+
- The Umbrella Academy • The End Of Something • Netflix
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special
- The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix
- Fargo • East/West • FX Networks
- The Haunting Of Bly Manor • The Two Faces (Part Two) • Netflix
- The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter • Prime Video
- WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
- Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+
- B Positive • High Risk Factor • CBS
- Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix
- Hacks • Falling • HBO Max
- The Kominsky Method • Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are • Netflix
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+
- The Boys • What I Know • Prime Video
- The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix
- The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago • Hulu
- Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix
- Genius: Aretha • Respect • National Geographic
- Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO
- The Underground Railroad • Chapter 1: Georgia • Prime Video
- WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series or Special
- David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO
- Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You • Apple TV+
- Hamilton • Disney+
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance By Jamila Woods • CBS