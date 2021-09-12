Nach dieser ersten Emmy-Nacht mit bereits sieben Auszeichnungen geht "The Queen's Gambit" am kommenden Sonntag bei der großen Verleihung der Primetime Emmys als Favorit ins Rennen um die Königskategorien im Genre Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special. Die Netflix-Serie konnte sich beim ersten Abend der Creative Arts Emmys, bei dem im Detail die Gewerke geehrt werden, über Ehrungen für Kamera, Kostüme, Makeup, Produktionsdesign, Schnitt, Sound Editing und Sound Mixing freuen. Jubel auch in Deutschland: Die Serie wurde hauptsächlich in und um Berlin gedreht. Beim Sound, beim Produktionsdesign und den Kostümen waren auch deutsche Kreative beteiligt.

Keine andere Produktion kam bei der Corona-konformen Verleihung in einem Zelt neben dem sonst genutzten Microsoft Theater ansatzweise auf eine ähnliche Ausbeute: Je drei Emmys holten "The Mandalorian" (Disney+), "Pose" (FX) und "Saturday Night Live" (NBC). Über je zwei Auszeichnungen konnten sich "The Crown", "Ted Lasso" und "WandaVision" freuen. Emotional waren insbesondere die Dankeswerte der "Pose"-Macher, die den Wert der Serie für die LGBTIQ+-Community betonten.

Generell beliebtes Thema bei den Dankesreden des Abends - alle Gäste der Verleihung mussten geimpft und getestet sein - waren die Corona-Maßnahmen an den Sets wie auch bei der Verleihung selbst, bei der die Emmy-Statuen nicht übergeben sondern auf einem Podest neben dem Mikrofon bereitgestellt wurden. Das Ranking der Sender und Plattformen führt nach dem ersten Abend Netflix an: 12 Auszeichnungen heimste der Streamingdienst ein. Es folgt Disney+ mit sechs Preisen, danach HBO und AppleTV+ mit je vier Emmys. FX und NBC erhielten drei Auszeichnungen, ABC zwei und Showtime, Time Studios, IFC und Fox jeweils eine.

Im Nachfolgenden alle Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner der ersten Emmy-Nacht in Los Angeles in der Übersicht. Die komplette Liste inklusive aller namentlich ausgezeichneten Personen finden Sie auf Emmys.com. Am Sonntag, den 12. September, finden nachmittags und abends noch einmal zwei Verleihungen er Creative Arts Emmys statt. Die große TV-Gala mit den Königskategorien findet dann kommenen Sonntag, am 19. September statt. In Deutschland wird die Verleihung in der Nacht zu Montag (deutscher Zeit) erneut von TNT Serie übertragen.

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix

Fargo • East/West • FX Networks

Mare Of Easttown • Illusions • HBO

Small Axe • Mangrove • Prime Video

The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter • Prime Video

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

Country Comfort • Crazy • Netflix

Call Me Kat • Plus One • FOX

The Conners • A Stomach Ache, A Heart Break And A Grave Mistake • ABC

Last Man Standing • Time Flies • FOX

The Upshaws • Big Plans • Netflix

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer • Disney+

grown-ish • Know Yourself • Freeform

Hacks • Primm • HBO Max

Made For Love • User One • HBO Max

Servant • 2:00 • Apple TV+

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix

Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon • Netflix

Euphoria • Trouble Don’t Last Always • HBO

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+

Perry Mason • Chapter Two • HBO

The Umbrella Academy • Right Back Where We Started • Netflix

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks

black-ish • Our Wedding Dre • ABC

Euphoria • F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob • HBO

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max

I May Destroy You • Social Media Is A Great Way To Connect • HBO

Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself • HBO

The Politician • New York State Of Mind • Netflix

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks

black-ish • Our Wedding Dre • ABC

The Handmaid’s Tale • Vows • Hulu

Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO

The Politician • What’s In The Box? • Netflix

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program

Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC

Legendary • Pop Tart • HBO Max

RuPaul’s Drag Race • The Pork Chop • VH1

The Voice • Live Top 17 Performances • NBC

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks

Euphoria • F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob • HBO

The Handmaid’s Tale • Pigs • Hulu

Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO

The Politician • What’s In The Box? • Netflix

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Saturday Night Live • Host: Elon Musk • NBC

Dancing With The Stars • Top 11 • ABC

Legendary • Pop Tart • HBO Max

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special • Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special • Apple TV+

RuPaul’s Drag Race • The Pork Chop • VH1

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Programming (Juried)

Black Is King • Disney+

The Masked Singer • Super 8- The Plot Chickens! Part 2 • Fox

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular • IFC

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+

The Handmaid’s Tale • Nightshade • Hulu

Lovecraft Country • I Am. • HBO

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+

The Umbrella Academy • The Frankel Footage • Netflix

Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming (Juried)

For All Mankind: Time Capsule • Apple TV+

Outstanding Interactive Program

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience • Oculus

Create Together With Joseph Gordon-Levitt • YouTube

Inside COVID19 • Oculus

Welcome To The Blumhouse Live • Prime Video

Outstanding Main Title Design

The Good Lord Bird • Showtime

Between The World And Me • HBO

Lovecraft Country • HBO

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix

Raised By Wolves • HBO Max

WandaVision • Disney+

Outstanding Motion Design (Juried)

Calls • Apple TV+

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Conners • Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité • ABC

Man With A Plan • Driving Miss Katie • CBS

Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak • CBS

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon • Netflix

The Crown • War • Netflix

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+

Ratched • The Dance • Netflix

WandaVision • Don’t Touch That Dial • Disney+

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix

The Crown • Terra Nullius • Netflix

Halston • Versailles • Netflix

Ratched • Pilot • Netflix

Outstanding Period Makeup And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment • Netflix

Halston • Versailles • Netflix

Ratched • Pilot • Netflix

Star Trek: Discovery • Terra Firma, Part 2 • Paramount+

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Sister, May I Call You Oshun? • HBO

Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix

Hamilton • Disney+

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO

Saturday Night Live • Murder Show (segment) • NBC

Saturday Night Live • Stu (segment) • NBC

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Mare Of Easttown • HBO

The Flight Attendant • After Dark • HBO Max

The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago • Hulu

The Undoing • HBO

Yellowstone • Going Back To Cali • Paramount Network

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix

Bridgerton • After The Rain • Netflix

The Crown • War • Netflix

Halston • Netflix

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+

Perry Mason • Chapter Three • HBO

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

WandaVision • Disney+

Emily In Paris • Emily In Paris • Netflix

Hacks • Primm • HBO Max

Ted Lasso • For The Children • Apple TV+

United States Of Al • Pilot • CBS

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The Oscars • ABC

Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 • Showtime

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Dr. Jon Lapook / Performance By Maroon 5 • CBS

The Masked Singer • The Season Premiere – The Masks Return • FOX

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations • Bossy Rossy Ruboot • VH1

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO

Pose • On The Run • FX Networks

Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You, Part 1 • Paramount+

This Is Us • There • NBC

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max

Hacks • Primm • HBO Max

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max

Hacks • Tunnel Of Love • HBO Max

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix

The Crown • Avalanche • Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing • Hulu

The Mandalorian • Chapter 11: The Heiress • Disney+

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+

The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer • Disney+

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit • Exchanges • Netflix

Mare Of Easttown • Fathers • HBO

Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself • HBO

WandaVision • On A Very Special Episode… • Disney+

WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Love, Death + Robots • Snow In The Desert • Netflix

Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix

Mythic Quest • Everlight • Apple TV+

Star Trek: Lower Decks • No Small Parts • Paramount+

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • One World, One People • Disney+

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+

Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You (Part 1) • Paramount+

The Umbrella Academy • The End Of Something • Netflix

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix

Fargo • East/West • FX Networks

The Haunting Of Bly Manor • The Two Faces (Part Two) • Netflix

The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter • Prime Video

WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+

B Positive • High Risk Factor • CBS

Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix

Hacks • Falling • HBO Max

The Kominsky Method • Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are • Netflix

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+

The Boys • What I Know • Prime Video

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago • Hulu

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix

Genius: Aretha • Respect • National Geographic

Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO

The Underground Railroad • Chapter 1: Georgia • Prime Video

WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series or Special