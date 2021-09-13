Mit zwei weiteren Verleihungen am Sonntagnachmittag sowie Sonntagabend wurden in Los Angeles die Vergabe der Creative Arts Emmys abgeschlossen, bei denen in erster Linie die vielfältigen Gewerke der TV-Produktion ausgezeichnet werden. Spektakulär ist das Gesamtergebnis beim Blick auf das Ranking der Networks bzw. Platformen: Mit 34 Emmys dominiert Netflix die diesjährigen Emmys und liegt weit vor dem Zweitplatzierten Disney+, die bisher auf 13 Auszeichnungen kommen. Der langjährige Emmy-Liebling HBO kommt zusammen mit HBOmax bislang auf 10 Auszeichnungen.

Das ist bemerkenswert, wenn man bedenkt: Im vergangenen Jahr gingen Netflix und HBO gleich auf mit jeweils 19 Auszeichnungen aus den Creative Arts Emmys hervor. Aus einem 19:19-Gleichstand wurde dieses Jahr eine 34 zu 13 Führung für Netflix vor Disney+. Der langjährige Emmy-Liebling HBO kommt zusammen mit HBO Max bislang auf 11 Auszeichnungen. NBC ist einzig und allein dank "Saturday Night Live" mit sieben Emmys bestes Network im Ranking und zusammen mit ebenfalls sieben Emmys für AppleTV+ (inkl. AppleTV) auf Platz 4. VH1 kommt, dank RuPaul, auf fünf Preise.

Meistprämiertes Programm nach allen vergebenen Creative Arts Emmys bleibt übrigens die Netflix-Miniserie "The Queen's Gambit" mit jetzt neun Auszeichnungen gefolgt von "The Mandalorian" (Disney+) mit bisher sieben Emmys. Besonders schwach ist die Ausbeute bislang für "The Handmaid's Tale": Das viertmeistnominierte Format im Rennen konnte noch keinen einzigen Emmy für sich verbuchen.

Um die eigentliche TV-Gala der Primetime Emmys zu entzerren, werden bei den Creative Arts Emmys inzwischen auch bereis einige Formatkategorien verliehen. Als bestes formatiertes Reality-TV wurde "Queer Eye" von Netflix ausgezeichnet, bestes nicht-formatiertes Reality-TV wurde "RuPauls Drag Race Untucked". Der Kosmos des Formats räumte insgesamt vier Preise inklusive der Moderation ab. Bester Fernsehfilm wurde "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" von Netflix und bei der besten Animationsserie gab es mit "Kennedy Tartakovsky's Primal" von Adult Swim einen Überraschungssieger gegen namhafte Konkurrenz.

Beste Doku-Serie wurde das von James Cameron produzierte "Secrets of the Wales" von Disney+. "Boys State" von AppleTV+ wurde bestes Doku-Special. Die YouTube-Serie "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" wurde als bestes Short-Form-Format ausgezeichnet, bestes animiertes Short-Form-Format wurde "Live, Death and Robots" (Netflix). Ebenfalls schon jetzt vergeben wurden die Emmys für die besten Gastrollen. Im Bereich Comedy gingen die Auszeichnungen wenig überraschend wie so oft in den Vorjahren an zwei Auftritte bei "Saturday Night Live", diesmal Maya Rudolph und Dave Chappelle. Im Bereich Drama-Serie wurden Courtney B. Vance für "Lovecraft Country" und Claire Foy" für "The Crown" ausgezeichnet.

Im Folgenden eine Übersicht über alle Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner der zweiten und dritten Verleihung der Creative Arts Emmys am Sonntag in Los Angeles in der Übersicht. Die komplette LIste inklusive aller namentlich geehrten Fernsehmacherinnen und -macher finden Sie auf Emmy.com hier und hier. Über die Gewinner der ersten Creative Arts Emmys am Samstag haben wir hier berichtet. Die große TV-Gala mit den Königskategorien findet kommenen Sonntag, am 19. September statt. In Deutschland wird die Verleihung in der Nacht zu Montag (deutscher Zeit) erneut von TNT Serie übertragen.

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

76 Days • Pluto TV

Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix

Welcome To Chechnya • HBO

Outstanding Animated Program

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Plague Of Madness • Adult Swim

Big Mouth • The New Me • Netflix

Bob’s Burgers • Worms Of In-Rear-Ment • FOX

The Simpsons • The Dad-Feelings Limited • FOX

South Park: The Pandemic Special • Comedy Central

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1

Queer Eye • Netflix

Shark Tank • ABC

Top Chef • Bravo

The Voice • NBC

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Big Mouth • A Very Special 9/11 Episode • Netflix

Archer • The Double Date • FX Networks

black-ish: Election Special (Part 2) • ABC

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix

Central Park • A Fish Called Snakehead • Apple TV+

Family Guy • Stewie’s First Word • FOX

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix

City So Real • Blood Sport • National Geographic

Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix

Rebuilding Paradise • National Geographic

Secrets Of The Whales • Ocean Giants • Disney+

The Social Dilemma • Netflix

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Life Below Zero • Series Body Of Work • National Geographic

The Amazing Race • Give Me A Beard Bump • CBS

Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel

Queer Eye • Groomer Has It • Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 3 • HBO

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO

Boys State • Apple TV+

The Social Dilemma • Netflix

Tina • HBO

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Gettin’ Lucky • VH1

The Amazing Race • Give Me A Beard Bump • CBS

Queer Eye • Preaching Out Loud • Netflix

Top Chef • Pan African Portland • Bravo

The Voice • The Blind Auditions Premiere • NBC

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Secrets Of The Whales • Disney+



Allen v. Farrow • HBO

American Masters • PBS

City So Real • National Geographic

Pretend It’s A City • Netflix

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Boys State • Apple TV+

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) • FX Networks

The Social Dilemma • Netflix

Tina • HBO

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Nailed It! • Netflix

Queer Eye • Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1

Shark Tank • ABC

Top Chef • Bravo

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman • Netflix

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special • CBS

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN

Vice • Showtime

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation (Juried)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • “Plague of Madness”• Cartoon Network/Adult Swim

Love, Death + Robots • “Ice” • Netflix

Love, Death + Robots • “All Through the House” • Netflix

Love, Death + Robots • “Automated Customer Service • Netflix

The Simpsons • “Wad Goals” • Fox

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 4 • HBO

American Masters • Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir • PBS

The Social Dilemma • Netflix

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • HISTORY

Outstanding Narrator

Lincoln: Divided We Stand • The Dogs Of War • CNN

Mythic Quest • Everlight • Apple TV+

A Perfect Planet • Volcano • discovery+

Secrets Of The Whales • Ocean Giants • Disney+

The Year Earth Changed • Apple TV+

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

The Social Dilemma • Netflix

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 1 • HBO

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) • FX Networks

Q: Into The Storm • The Storm • HBO

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations • VH1

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS

Queer Eye • Preaching Out Loud • Netflix

Top Chef • Restaurant Wars • Bravo

The Voice • Series Body Of Work • NBC

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Life Below Zero • The Other Side • National Geographic

Below Deck • Steamy Vibes • Bravo

Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel

Naked And Afraid • Sand Trapped • Discovery Channel

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • The Bag Ball • VH1

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death + Robots • Ice • Netflix

Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap • Disney+

Once Upon A Snowman • Disney+

Robot Chicken • Endgame • Adult Swim

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man • YouTube

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed And Waxxed • TBS

Inside Pixar • Disney+

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen • Bravo

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 2 • HBO

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix

The Social Dilemma • Netflix

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • HISTORY

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+

Life Below Zero • The Other Side • National Geographic

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Naples And The Amalfi Coast • CNN

Tina • HBO

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye • Netflix

Antiques Roadshow • PBS

Property Brothers: Forever Home • HGTV

Running Wild With Bear Grylls • National Geographic

Shark Tank • ABC

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • VH1

Becoming • Disney+

Below Deck • Bravo

Indian Matchmaking • Netflix

Selling Sunset • Netflix

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

The Social Dilemma • Netflix

All In: The Fight For Democracy • Prime Video

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 3 • HBO

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • HISTORY

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Bonding • Netflix

Die Hart • Quibi

Mapleworth Murders • Quibi

Mapleworth Murders • Quibi / J.B. Smoove as Chief Billy Bills

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With The Taylors • Facebook Watch

Keke Palmer as Barbie / Gammy Tay / Lil Thad / Miranda / Rick

Die Hart • Quibi

Mapleworth Murders • Quibi

Reno 911! • Quibi

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+

The Flight Attendant • HBO Max

Hacks • HBO Max

The Kominsky Method • Netflix

Pen15 • Hulu

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

The Crown • Netflix

Bridgerton • Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu

Lovecraft Country • HBO

The Mandalorian • Disney+

Outstanding Casting For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix

I May Destroy You • HBO

Mare Of Easttown • HBO

The Underground Railroad • Prime Video

WandaVision • Disney+

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square • Routines: Christmas Is The Time / Dance Studio / High School Dance/ Christmas On The Square Finale • Netflix

Genius: Aretha • Routines: Jump / Satisfaction / See Saw • National Geographic

Lucifer • Routines: Another One Bites The Dust / Hell / Bad To The Bone • Netflix

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Routines: Black Man In A White World / Tightrope • NBC

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Routines: Hello Dolly / Starships / Let’s Get Loud • NBC

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Paso Doble – Uccen / Tap Dance – Let’s Fall In Love For The Night • ABC

Christmas In Rockefeller Center • Routine: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer / Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) • NBC

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Argentine Tango – Toxic / Freestyle – Sparkling Diamonds • ABC

The Disney Holiday Singalong • Routine: Jingle Bells • ABC

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 • Routine: Garden Scene • Prime Video

World Of Dance • Routines: Come Thru / Superbad, Superslick / Bohemian Rhapsody • NBC

Outstanding Commercial

Airpods Pro — Jump – Apple AirPods

Alexa’s Body – Amazon Alexa

Better | Mamba Forever – Nike

It Already Does That – Apple Watch Series 6

You Can’t Stop Us – Nike (WINNER)

You Love Me – Beats by Dre

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • NBC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance By Jamila Woods • CBS

Real Time With Bill Maher • Episode 1835 • HBO

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix

David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO

8:46 – Dave Chappelle • Netflix

Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max

A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote • HBO Max

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • NBC

The Kominsky Method • Chapter 20. The Round Toes, Of The High Shoes • Netflix

Saturday Night Live • Host: Daniel Kaluuya • NBC

Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • NBC

Saturday Night Live • Host: Dan Levy • NBC

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Lovecraft Country • Whitey’s On The Moon • HBO / Courtney B. Vance as George Freeman

The Crown • Gold Stick • Netflix

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • New World Order • Disney+

The Mandalorian • Chapter 12: The Siege • Disney+

The Mandalorian • Chapter 9: The Marshal • Disney+

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC

A Black Lady Sketch Show • But The Tilapias Are Fine Though, Right? • HBO

A Black Lady Sketch Show • My Booty Look Juicy, Don’t It? • HBO

Hacks • I Think She Will • HBO Max

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Zoey’s Extraordinary Girls’ Night • NBC

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

The Crown • 48:1 • Netflix / Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II

The Handmaid’s Tale • Pigs • Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale • Testimony • Hulu

Ratched • The Dance • Netflix

This Is Us • I’ve Got This • NBC

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Adele • NBC

America’s Got Talent • The Finals • NBC

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC

The Masked Singer • The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up! • FOX

The Voice • Live Top 17 Performances • NBC

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO

Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS

The Oscars • ABC

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd • CBS

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix

Fargo • East/West • FX Networks Oslo • HBO

The Underground Railroad • Chapter 2: South Carolina • Prime Video

WandaVision • Previously On • Disney+

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix

The Crown • The Balmoral Test • Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing • Hulu

Lovecraft Country • Rewind 1921 • HBO

This Is Us • Birth Mother • NBC

Outstanding Music Direction

Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special • Multiple Platforms

David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye • NBC

Outstanding Music Supervision

I May Destroy You • Ego Death • HBO

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix

Halston • The Party’s Over • Netflix

Lovecraft Country • Strange Case • HBO

The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment • Netflix

WandaVision • Don’t Touch That Dial • Disney+

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

The Flight Attendant • HBO Max

Allen v. Farrow • HBO

Bridgerton • Netflix

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+

WandaVision • Disney+

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

WandaVision • Breaking The Fourth Wall / Song Title: Agatha All Along • Disney+

Bo Burnham: Inside • Song Title: Comedy • Netflix

The Boys • The Big Ride / Song Title: Never Truly Vanish • Prime Video

The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment / Song Title: I Can’t Remember Love • Netflix

Soundtrack Of Our Lives • Song Title: The End Titles • YouTube

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Zoey’s Extraordinary Birthday / Song Title: Crimson Love • NBC

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV

Late Night With Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS • YouTube

The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube

Reno 911! • Quibi

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News • Paramount+

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In a Season or a Movie

The Mandalorian • Disney+

The Boys • Prime Video

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Disney+

Lovecraft Country • HBO

WandaVision • Disney+

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

Star Trek: Discovery • Su’kal • Paramount+

The Crown • Gold Stick • Netflix

The Nevers • Ignition • HBO

The Umbrella Academy • 743 • Netflix

Vikings • The Signal • Prime Video

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

The Mandalorian • Disney+

Doom Patrol • HBO Max

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Disney+

S.W.A.T. • CBS

Warrior • HBO Max

Outstanding Stunt Performance

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+

Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Truth • Disney+

Gangs Of London • Episode 2 • AMC+

Lovecraft Country • I Am. • HBO

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO

America’s Got Talent • Episode 1523 • NBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Jimmy Kimmel Live – Sacha Baron Cohen, Wesley Snipes, And Music From Charlotte Lawrence • ABC

Saturday Night Live • Host: Dan Levy • NBC

The Voice • Live Finale (Part 2) • NBC

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

Hamilton • Disney+

David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS

The Oscars • ABC

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd • CBS

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square • Netflix

Oslo • HBO

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia • Lifetime

Sylvie’s Love • Prime Video

Uncle Frank • Prime Video

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special