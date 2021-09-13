Mit zwei weiteren Verleihungen am Sonntagnachmittag sowie Sonntagabend wurden in Los Angeles die Vergabe der Creative Arts Emmys abgeschlossen, bei denen in erster Linie die vielfältigen Gewerke der TV-Produktion ausgezeichnet werden. Spektakulär ist das Gesamtergebnis beim Blick auf das Ranking der Networks bzw. Platformen: Mit 34 Emmys dominiert Netflix die diesjährigen Emmys und liegt weit vor dem Zweitplatzierten Disney+, die bisher auf 13 Auszeichnungen kommen. Der langjährige Emmy-Liebling HBO kommt zusammen mit HBOmax bislang auf 10 Auszeichnungen.
Das ist bemerkenswert, wenn man bedenkt: Im vergangenen Jahr gingen Netflix und HBO gleich auf mit jeweils 19 Auszeichnungen aus den Creative Arts Emmys hervor. Aus einem 19:19-Gleichstand wurde dieses Jahr eine 34 zu 13 Führung für Netflix vor Disney+. Der langjährige Emmy-Liebling HBO kommt zusammen mit HBO Max bislang auf 11 Auszeichnungen. NBC ist einzig und allein dank "Saturday Night Live" mit sieben Emmys bestes Network im Ranking und zusammen mit ebenfalls sieben Emmys für AppleTV+ (inkl. AppleTV) auf Platz 4. VH1 kommt, dank RuPaul, auf fünf Preise.
Meistprämiertes Programm nach allen vergebenen Creative Arts Emmys bleibt übrigens die Netflix-Miniserie "The Queen's Gambit" mit jetzt neun Auszeichnungen gefolgt von "The Mandalorian" (Disney+) mit bisher sieben Emmys. Besonders schwach ist die Ausbeute bislang für "The Handmaid's Tale": Das viertmeistnominierte Format im Rennen konnte noch keinen einzigen Emmy für sich verbuchen.
Um die eigentliche TV-Gala der Primetime Emmys zu entzerren, werden bei den Creative Arts Emmys inzwischen auch bereis einige Formatkategorien verliehen. Als bestes formatiertes Reality-TV wurde "Queer Eye" von Netflix ausgezeichnet, bestes nicht-formatiertes Reality-TV wurde "RuPauls Drag Race Untucked". Der Kosmos des Formats räumte insgesamt vier Preise inklusive der Moderation ab. Bester Fernsehfilm wurde "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" von Netflix und bei der besten Animationsserie gab es mit "Kennedy Tartakovsky's Primal" von Adult Swim einen Überraschungssieger gegen namhafte Konkurrenz.
Beste Doku-Serie wurde das von James Cameron produzierte "Secrets of the Wales" von Disney+. "Boys State" von AppleTV+ wurde bestes Doku-Special. Die YouTube-Serie "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" wurde als bestes Short-Form-Format ausgezeichnet, bestes animiertes Short-Form-Format wurde "Live, Death and Robots" (Netflix). Ebenfalls schon jetzt vergeben wurden die Emmys für die besten Gastrollen. Im Bereich Comedy gingen die Auszeichnungen wenig überraschend wie so oft in den Vorjahren an zwei Auftritte bei "Saturday Night Live", diesmal Maya Rudolph und Dave Chappelle. Im Bereich Drama-Serie wurden Courtney B. Vance für "Lovecraft Country" und Claire Foy" für "The Crown" ausgezeichnet.
Im Folgenden eine Übersicht über alle Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner der zweiten und dritten Verleihung der Creative Arts Emmys am Sonntag in Los Angeles in der Übersicht. Die komplette LIste inklusive aller namentlich geehrten Fernsehmacherinnen und -macher finden Sie auf Emmy.com hier und hier. Über die Gewinner der ersten Creative Arts Emmys am Samstag haben wir hier berichtet. Die große TV-Gala mit den Königskategorien findet kommenen Sonntag, am 19. September statt. In Deutschland wird die Verleihung in der Nacht zu Montag (deutscher Zeit) erneut von TNT Serie übertragen.
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
- 76 Days • Pluto TV
- Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix
- Welcome To Chechnya • HBO
Outstanding Animated Program
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Plague Of Madness • Adult Swim
- Big Mouth • The New Me • Netflix
- Bob’s Burgers • Worms Of In-Rear-Ment • FOX
- The Simpsons • The Dad-Feelings Limited • FOX
- South Park: The Pandemic Special • Comedy Central
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1
- Queer Eye • Netflix
- Shark Tank • ABC
- Top Chef • Bravo
- The Voice • NBC
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
- Big Mouth • A Very Special 9/11 Episode • Netflix
- Archer • The Double Date • FX Networks
- black-ish: Election Special (Part 2) • ABC
- Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix
- Central Park • A Fish Called Snakehead • Apple TV+
- Family Guy • Stewie’s First Word • FOX
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix
- City So Real • Blood Sport • National Geographic
- Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix
- Rebuilding Paradise • National Geographic
- Secrets Of The Whales • Ocean Giants • Disney+
- The Social Dilemma • Netflix
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
- Life Below Zero • Series Body Of Work • National Geographic
- The Amazing Race • Give Me A Beard Bump • CBS
- Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel
- Queer Eye • Groomer Has It • Netflix
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
- Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix
- Allen v. Farrow • Episode 3 • HBO
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO
- Boys State • Apple TV+
- The Social Dilemma • Netflix
- Tina • HBO
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • Gettin’ Lucky • VH1
- The Amazing Race • Give Me A Beard Bump • CBS
- Queer Eye • Preaching Out Loud • Netflix
- Top Chef • Pan African Portland • Bravo
- The Voice • The Blind Auditions Premiere • NBC
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
- Secrets Of The Whales • Disney+
- Allen v. Farrow • HBO
- American Masters • PBS
- City So Real • National Geographic
- Pretend It’s A City • Netflix
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- Boys State • Apple TV+
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO
- Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) • FX Networks
- The Social Dilemma • Netflix
- Tina • HBO
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
- Nailed It! • Netflix
- Queer Eye • Netflix
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1
- Shark Tank • ABC
- Top Chef • Bravo
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
- Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman • Netflix
- Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special • CBS
- United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN
- Vice • Showtime
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • “Plague of Madness”• Cartoon Network/Adult Swim
- Love, Death + Robots • “Ice” • Netflix
- Love, Death + Robots • “All Through the House” • Netflix
- Love, Death + Robots • “Automated Customer Service • Netflix
- The Simpsons • “Wad Goals” • Fox
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix
- Allen v. Farrow • Episode 4 • HBO
- American Masters • Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir • PBS
- The Social Dilemma • Netflix
- Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • HISTORY
Outstanding Narrator
- Lincoln: Divided We Stand • The Dogs Of War • CNN
- Mythic Quest • Everlight • Apple TV+
- A Perfect Planet • Volcano • discovery+
- Secrets Of The Whales • Ocean Giants • Disney+
- The Year Earth Changed • Apple TV+
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
- The Social Dilemma • Netflix
- Allen v. Farrow • Episode 1 • HBO
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO
- Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix
- Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) • FX Networks
- Q: Into The Storm • The Storm • HBO
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations • VH1
- The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS
- Queer Eye • Preaching Out Loud • Netflix
- Top Chef • Restaurant Wars • Bravo
- The Voice • Series Body Of Work • NBC
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
- Life Below Zero • The Other Side • National Geographic
- Below Deck • Steamy Vibes • Bravo
- Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel
- Naked And Afraid • Sand Trapped • Discovery Channel
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • The Bag Ball • VH1
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
- Love, Death + Robots • Ice • Netflix
- Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap • Disney+
- Once Upon A Snowman • Disney+
- Robot Chicken • Endgame • Adult Swim
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
- Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man • YouTube
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed And Waxxed • TBS
- Inside Pixar • Disney+
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen • Bravo
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO
- Allen v. Farrow • Episode 2 • HBO
- Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix
- The Social Dilemma • Netflix
- Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • HISTORY
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO
- Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+
- Life Below Zero • The Other Side • National Geographic
- Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Naples And The Amalfi Coast • CNN
- Tina • HBO
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
- Queer Eye • Netflix
- Antiques Roadshow • PBS
- Property Brothers: Forever Home • HGTV
- Running Wild With Bear Grylls • National Geographic
- Shark Tank • ABC
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • VH1
- Becoming • Disney+
- Below Deck • Bravo
- Indian Matchmaking • Netflix
- Selling Sunset • Netflix
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
- The Social Dilemma • Netflix
- All In: The Fight For Democracy • Prime Video
- Allen v. Farrow • Episode 3 • HBO
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO
- Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • HISTORY
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
- Bonding • Netflix
- Die Hart • Quibi
- Die Hart • Quibi
- Mapleworth Murders • Quibi
- Mapleworth Murders • Quibi / J.B. Smoove as Chief Billy Bills
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
- Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With The Taylors • Facebook Watch
Keke Palmer as Barbie / Gammy Tay / Lil Thad / Miranda / Rick
- Die Hart • Quibi
- Mapleworth Murders • Quibi
- Reno 911! • Quibi
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
- Ted Lasso • Apple TV+
- The Flight Attendant • HBO Max
- Hacks • HBO Max
- The Kominsky Method • Netflix
- Pen15 • Hulu
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
- The Crown • Netflix
- Bridgerton • Netflix
- The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu
- Lovecraft Country • HBO
- The Mandalorian • Disney+
Outstanding Casting For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
- The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix
- I May Destroy You • HBO
- Mare Of Easttown • HBO
- The Underground Railroad • Prime Video
- WandaVision • Disney+
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square • Routines: Christmas Is The Time / Dance Studio / High School Dance/ Christmas On The Square Finale • Netflix
- Genius: Aretha • Routines: Jump / Satisfaction / See Saw • National Geographic
- Lucifer • Routines: Another One Bites The Dust / Hell / Bad To The Bone • Netflix
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Routines: Black Man In A White World / Tightrope • NBC
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Routines: Hello Dolly / Starships / Let’s Get Loud • NBC
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
- Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Paso Doble – Uccen / Tap Dance – Let’s Fall In Love For The Night • ABC
- Christmas In Rockefeller Center • Routine: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer / Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) • NBC
- Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Argentine Tango – Toxic / Freestyle – Sparkling Diamonds • ABC
- The Disney Holiday Singalong • Routine: Jingle Bells • ABC
- Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 • Routine: Garden Scene • Prime Video
- World Of Dance • Routines: Come Thru / Superbad, Superslick / Bohemian Rhapsody • NBC
Outstanding Commercial
- Airpods Pro — Jump – Apple AirPods
- Alexa’s Body – Amazon Alexa
- Better | Mamba Forever – Nike
- It Already Does That – Apple Watch Series 6
- You Can’t Stop Us – Nike (WINNER)
- You Love Me – Beats by Dre
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • NBC
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance By Jamila Woods • CBS
- Real Time With Bill Maher • Episode 1835 • HBO
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
- Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix
- David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO
- 8:46 – Dave Chappelle • Netflix
- Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max
- A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote • HBO Max
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • NBC
- The Kominsky Method • Chapter 20. The Round Toes, Of The High Shoes • Netflix
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Daniel Kaluuya • NBC
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • NBC
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Dan Levy • NBC
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Lovecraft Country • Whitey’s On The Moon • HBO / Courtney B. Vance as George Freeman
- The Crown • Gold Stick • Netflix
- The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • New World Order • Disney+
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 12: The Siege • Disney+
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 9: The Marshal • Disney+
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC
- A Black Lady Sketch Show • But The Tilapias Are Fine Though, Right? • HBO
- A Black Lady Sketch Show • My Booty Look Juicy, Don’t It? • HBO
- Hacks • I Think She Will • HBO Max
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Zoey’s Extraordinary Girls’ Night • NBC
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- The Crown • 48:1 • Netflix / Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II
- The Handmaid’s Tale • Pigs • Hulu
- The Handmaid’s Tale • Testimony • Hulu
- Ratched • The Dance • Netflix
- This Is Us • I’ve Got This • NBC
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Adele • NBC
- America’s Got Talent • The Finals • NBC
- Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC
- The Masked Singer • The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up! • FOX
- The Voice • Live Top 17 Performances • NBC
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
- David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO
- Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max
- The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS
- The Oscars • ABC
- The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd • CBS
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix
- Fargo • East/West • FX Networks Oslo • HBO
- The Underground Railroad • Chapter 2: South Carolina • Prime Video
- WandaVision • Previously On • Disney+
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+
- Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix
- The Crown • The Balmoral Test • Netflix
- The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing • Hulu
- Lovecraft Country • Rewind 1921 • HBO
- This Is Us • Birth Mother • NBC
Outstanding Music Direction
- Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix
- Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+
- Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special • Multiple Platforms
- David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye • NBC
Outstanding Music Supervision
- I May Destroy You • Ego Death • HBO
- Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix
- The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix
- Halston • The Party’s Over • Netflix
- Lovecraft Country • Strange Case • HBO
- The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment • Netflix
- WandaVision • Don’t Touch That Dial • Disney+
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- The Flight Attendant • HBO Max
- Allen v. Farrow • HBO
- Bridgerton • Netflix
- Ted Lasso • Apple TV+
- WandaVision • Disney+
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
- WandaVision • Breaking The Fourth Wall / Song Title: Agatha All Along • Disney+
- Bo Burnham: Inside • Song Title: Comedy • Netflix
- The Boys • The Big Ride / Song Title: Never Truly Vanish • Prime Video
- The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment / Song Title: I Can’t Remember Love • Netflix
- Soundtrack Of Our Lives • Song Title: The End Titles • YouTube
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Zoey’s Extraordinary Birthday / Song Title: Crimson Love • NBC
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
- Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV
- Late Night With Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS • YouTube
- The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube
- Reno 911! • Quibi
- Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News • Paramount+
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In a Season or a Movie
- The Mandalorian • Disney+
- The Boys • Prime Video
- The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Disney+
- Lovecraft Country • HBO
- WandaVision • Disney+
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
- Star Trek: Discovery • Su’kal • Paramount+
- The Crown • Gold Stick • Netflix
- The Nevers • Ignition • HBO
- The Umbrella Academy • 743 • Netflix
- Vikings • The Signal • Prime Video
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
- The Mandalorian • Disney+
- Doom Patrol • HBO Max
- The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Disney+
- S.W.A.T. • CBS
- Warrior • HBO Max
Outstanding Stunt Performance
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+
- Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix
- The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Truth • Disney+
- Gangs Of London • Episode 2 • AMC+
- Lovecraft Country • I Am. • HBO
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO
- America’s Got Talent • Episode 1523 • NBC
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Jimmy Kimmel Live – Sacha Baron Cohen, Wesley Snipes, And Music From Charlotte Lawrence • ABC
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Dan Levy • NBC
- The Voice • Live Finale (Part 2) • NBC
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special
- Hamilton • Disney+
- David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO
- The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS
- The Oscars • ABC
- The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd • CBS
Outstanding Television Movie
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square • Netflix
- Oslo • HBO
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia • Lifetime
- Sylvie’s Love • Prime Video
- Uncle Frank • Prime Video
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
- Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – Into The MAGAverse • Comedy Central
- 8:46 – Dave Chappelle • Netflix
- John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero • CBS
- Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 • Showtime