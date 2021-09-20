Die ersten Emmys der Nacht gingen an Hannah Waddingham und Brett Goldstein für ihre Nebenrollen in "Ted Lasso". Sie spielen die Club-Inhaberin Rebecca Welton bzw. Fußballer Roy Kent. Die Comedy-Serie von AppleTV+ war gleich sechsfach nominiert in diesen beiden Kategorien. Auch die beiden Auszeichnungen für die besten Nebenrollen in einer Limited Series (bzw. Anthology Series und TV-Movie) gingen auf das Konto einer Serie: Julianne Nicholson und Evan Peters gewinnen für ihre Rollen in der HBO-Produktion "Mare of Easttown". Und wenig später räumen Gillian Anderson und Tobias Menzies beide Emmys für die besten Nebenrollen in einer Dramaserie ("The Crown") ab.

Der Siegeszug von "Ted Lasso" bekam dann allerdings Dämpfer. Die Emmys für das beste Buch sowie die beste Regie einer Comedyserie gingen an die HBO Max-Serie "Hacks". Jean Smart gewann unter großem Jubel den Emmy für die beste weibliche Hauptrolle in einer Comedyserie für "Hacks" bevor dann Jason Sudeikis als haushoher Favorit für seine Titelrolle des Ted Lasso in der AppleTV+-Produktion den Emmy als beste männliche Hauptrolle erhielt. Mit jeweils drei Auszeichnungen ging es am Ende ins Rennen um die beste Comedyserie des Jahres - und hier ging der Emmy an "Ted Lasso". Der erste Preis in einer Königskategorie für AppleTV+.

Die Liebe der Academy-Mitglieder für "The Crown" in den Drama-Kategorien zeichnete sich schon früh ab, auch über die Nebenrollen hinweg: Der Emmy für das beste Drehbuch in diesem Segment ging an Peter Morgan für die Folge "War". Seine Dankesrede kam live aus dem zugeschalteten nächtlichen London, ebenso wie wenige Minuten später die Worte des Dankes von Jessica Hobbs, die für ihre Arbeit an "The Crown" den Emmy für die beste Regie einer Dramaserie gewann. Bewegende Worte des Dankes kamen erneut aus London als Olivia Colman den Emmy für ihre Rolle von Queen Elizabeth II. gewann. Die Auszeichnung für die beste männliche Hauptrolle in einer Dramaserie ging kurz danach an Josh O'Connor für seine Darstellung von Prince Charles. Und kurz vor Schluss kam dann noch ein Emmy dazu, der Netflix bislang fehlte: Eine Auszeichnung in einer der fiktionalen Werkskategorien für "The Crown" als beste Dramaserie des Jahres. Damit hat "The Crown" in dieser Nacht sieben Preise gewonnen und in jeder einzelnen Kategorie abgeräumt, in der die Netflix-Serie überhaupt nominiert war.

Bei den Limited Series (bzw. Anthology Series oder TV-Movie) erhielt Scott Frank den Emmy für die beste Regie bei "The Queen's Gambit" und lieferte die längste Dankesrede des Abends. Die Netflix-Serie konnte den dominierenden Siegeszug der Creative Arts Emmys in der Nacht zu Montag allerdings zunächst nicht fortsetzen: Das Emmy für das beste Drehbuch einer Limited Series, Anthology Series oder TV-Movie ging an Michaela Coel, Schöpferin von "I May Destroy You" (HBO), die für eine sehr persönliche Dankesrede Standing Ovations erntete. Beste Hauptdarstellerin in diesem Segment wurde Kate Winslet ("Mare of Easttown", HBO). Den Emmy für die beste männliche Hauptrolle erhielt, etwas überraschend, Ewan McGregor für seine Rolle in "Halston" (Netflix). Doch der finale Emmy der Nacht, die Auszeichnung für die beste Limited Series (bzw. Anthology Series oder TV-Movie) ging dann wieder an "The Queen's Gambit" und bescherte Netflix damit den zweiten Emmy in einer fiktionalen Werkskategorie.

Neben den Auszeichnungen in den drei fiktionalen Disziplinen wurden auch die Emmys für Variety Series vergeben, darunter erneut zwei Preise für "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO), fürs beste Buch und die beste Variety Series. Der Emmy für "Saturday Night Live" (NBC) als beste Variety Sketch Series und der Sieg von "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1) als bestes Competition Program kamen ebenso wenig überraschend, aber völlig verdient. Bestes Variety Special Live wurde "Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020" bei Showtime. Der Emmy für das beste voraufgezeichnete Variety Special ging an "Hamilton" (Disney+).

Ein sehr schwaches Trostpflaster für Disney+, denn sowohl "WandaVision" als auch "The Mandalorian" gingen in der Nacht zu Montag völlig leer aus. Das Ranking der Networks bzw. Plattformen in dieser Nacht führt Netflix an, allerdings knapp: Auf zehn Auszeichnungen für den Streamingdienst folgen neun Emmys für HBO (inklusive HBO Max). "Ted Lasso" sorgte für vier Emmys auf dem Konto von AppleTV+. Je einen Preis gewannen NBC, VH1, Showtime und Disney+. Zusammen mit den Auszeichnungen der Creative Arts Emmys führt Netflix das Ranking mit 44 Preisen an. Das sind mehr als die Verfolger HBO (19), Disney+ (14) und AppleTV+ (10) zusammen.

Zählt man mit Blick auf die bepreisten Programme die in dieser Nacht vergebenen Emmys und die bei den Creative Arts Emmys vergebenen Auszeichungen zusammen, sind die beiden Netflix-Produktionen "The Queen's Gambit" und "The Crown" gleichauf an der Spitze der diesjährigen Emmys mit je insgesamt elf Auszeichnungen. Die NBC-Sketchshow "Saturday Night Live" kommt auf acht Emmys, "Ted Lasso" und "The Mandalorian" kommen auf je sieben Auszeichnungen, wobei die Disney+-Serie eben alle Preise schon vor einer Woche in den Gewerken holte.

Abseits der Preis-Entscheidungen lässt sich die diesjährige Verleihung der Primetime Emmys in der Nacht zu Montag allenfalls als zweckmäßig beschreiben - und das lag nicht an der Moderation von Cedric the Entertainer. Es war das Setting: Das aufgebaute Zelt hat nicht nur den ersten Laudator des Abends, Seth Rogen, irritiert. Eigentlich hieß es, die Verleihung solle aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie unter freiem Himmel stattfinden. Doch es wurde ein geschlossenes Zelt mit einem Charme nur minimal über Firmen-Weihnachtsfeier. Da nützte auch das Handwerk von Florian Wieder wenig, der auch in diesem Jahr das Setdesign der Emmys verantwortete, aber auch mit dem begrenzten Rahmen der Möglichkeiten arbeiten musste. So kam es, dass das Setting des größten Fernsehpreises der Welt tatsächlich weniger spektakulär aussah als die Inszenierung des Deutschen Fernsehpreises vergangene Woche in Köln. Trost für Wieder: Auch das stammte von ihm.

Werkskategorien

Outstanding Drama Series

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Pose (FX Networks)

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

This is us (NBC)

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I may destroy you (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020 (Showtime)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

David Byrne's American Utopia (HBO)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

Hamilton (Disney+)

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)

Schauspiel-Kategorien

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba ("In Treatment"/HBO)

Olivia Colman ("The Crown"/Netflix)

Emma Corrin ("The Crown"/Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale"/Hulu)

Mj Rodriguez ("Pose"/FX Networks)

Jurnee Smollett ("Lovecraft Country"/HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown ("This is us"/NBC)

Jonathan Majors ("Lovecraft Country"/HBO)

Josh O'Connor ("The Crown"/Netflix)

Regé-Jean Page ("Bridgerton"/Netflix)

Billy Porter ("Pose"/FX Networks)

Matthew Rhys ("Perry Mason"/HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant ("Shrill"/Hulu)

Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant/HBO Max)

Allison Janney ("Mom"/CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish"/ABC)

Jean Smart ("Hacks"/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson ("black-ish"/ABC)

Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method"/Netflix)

William H. Macy ("Shameless"/Showtime)

Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso"/Apple TV+)

Kenan Thompson ("Kenan"/NBC)

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michaela Coel ("I may destroy you"/HBO)

Cynthia Erivo ("Genius: Aretha"/National Geographic)

Elizabeth Olsen ("WandaVision"/Disney+)

Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen's Gambit")

Kate Winslet ("Mare of Easttown"/HBO)

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Bettany ("WandaVision"/Disney+)

Hugh Grant ("The Undoing"/HBO)

Ewan McGregor ("Halston"/Netflix)

Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton"/Disney+)

Leslie Odom, Jr. ("Hamilton"/Disney+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins ("Hacks"/HBO Max)

Brett Goldstein ("Ted Lasso"/Apple TV+)

Brendan Hunt ("Ted Lasso"/Apple TV+)

Nick Mohammed ("Ted Lasso"/Apple TV+)

Paul Reiser ("The Kominsky Method"/Netflix)

Jeremy Swift ("Ted Lasso"/Apple TV+)

Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live"/NBC)

Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live"/NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant ("Saturday Night Live"/NBC)

Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks"/HBO Max)

Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live"/NBC)

Rosie Perez ("The Flight Attendant"/HBO Max)

Cecily Strong ("Saturday Night Live"/NBC)

Juno Temple ("Ted Lasso"/Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"/Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito ("The Mandalorian"/Disney+)

O-T Fagbenle ("The Handmaid's Tale"/Hulu)

John Lithgow ("Perry Mason"/HBO)

Tobias Menzies ("The Crown"/Netflix)

Max Minghella ("The Handmaid's Tale"/Hulu)

Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us"/NBC)

Bradley Whitford ("The Handmaid's Tale"/Hulu)

Michael K. Williams ("Lovecraft Country"/HBO) (posthumous)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson ("The Crown"/Netflix)

Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown"/Netflix)

Madeline Brewer ("The Handmaid's Tale"/Hulu)

Ann Dowd ("The Handmaid's Tale"/Hulu)

Aunjanue Ellis ("Lovecraft Country"/HBO)

Emerald Fennell ("The Crown"/Netflix)

Yvonne Strahovski ("The Handmaid's Tale"/Hulu)

Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid's Tale"/Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("The Queen's Gambit"/Netflix)

Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton"/Disney+)

Paapa Essiedu ("I May Destroy You"/HBO)

Jonathan Groff ("Hamilton"/Disney+)

Evan Peters ("Mare of Easttown"/HBO)

Anthony Ramos ("Hamilton"/Disney+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry ("Hamilton"/Disney+)

Kathryn Hahn ("WandaVision"/Disney+)

Moses Ingram ("The Queen's Gambit"/Netflix)

Julianne Nicholson ("Mare of Easttown"/HBO)

Jean Smart ("Mare of Easttown"/HBO)

Phillipa Soo ("Hamilton"/Disney+)

Gewerks-Kategorien

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

B Positive", Directed by James Burrows (CBS)

The Flight Attendant, Directed by Susanna Fogel (HBO Max)

Hacks, Directed by Lucia Aniello (HBO Max)

Mom, Directed by James Widdoes (CBS)

Ted Lasso, Directed by Zach Braff (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso, Directed by MJ Delaney (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso, Directed by Declan Lowney (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Bridgerton, Directed by Julie Anne Robinson (Netflix)

The Crown, Directed by Benjamin Caron (Netflix)

The Crown, Directed by Jessica Hobbs (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale, Directed by Liz Garbus (Hulu)

The Mandalorian, Directed by Jon Favreau (Disney+)

Pose, Directed by Steven Canals (FX)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Hamilton, Directed by Thomas Kail (Disney+)

I May Destroy You, Directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel (HBO)

I May Destroy You, Directed by Sam Miller (HBO)

Mare of Easttown, Directed by Craig Zobel (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit, Directed by Scott Frank (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad, Directed by Barry Jenkins (Prime Video)

WandaVision, Directed by Matt Shakman (Disney+)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant, Written by Steve Yockey (HBO Max)

Girls5eva, Written by Meredith Scardino (Peacock)

Hacks, Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky (HBO Max)

PEN15, Written by Maya Erskine (Hulu)

Ted Lasso, Written by Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso, Written by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Boys, Written by Rebecca Sonnenshine (Prime Video)

The Crown, Written by Peter Morgan (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale, Written by Yahlin Chang (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country, Written by Misha Green (HBO)

The Mandalorian, Written by Dave Filoni (Disney+)

The Mandalorian, Written by Jon Favreau (Disney+)

Pose, Written by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy (FX)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

I May Destroy You, Written by Michaela Coel (HBO)

Mare of Easttown, Written by Brad Ingelsby (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit, Written by Scott Frank (Netflix)

WandaVision, Written by Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron (Disney+)

WandaVision, Written by Jac Schaeffer (Disney+)

WandaVision, Written by Laura Donney (Disney+)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series