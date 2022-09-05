Es zeichnete sich früh ab, dass bei diesen Creative Arts Emmys ein breites Feld an Formaten abräumen würde. Bei der Verleihung in Downtown Los Angeles dauerte es fast eine Stunde bis die erste Serie ihren zweiten Emmy einsacken konnte. Die große Bandbreite der Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner spiegelt sich auch im Umstand, dass es keinen einzelnen Top-Favoriten sondern viel mehr drei Produktionen gibt, die mit je fünf Auszeichnungen in die große TV-Gala gehen, bei welcher in der Nacht zum 13. September deutscher Zeit dann die finalen Trophäen in den sogenannten Königskategorien übergeben werden.

„Euphoria“ und „The White Lotus“ bringen HBO bei Drama Series und Limited Series dafür in Stellung, „Stranger Things“ ist Netflix’ stärkste Produktion nach den Auszeichnungen der Gewerke bei den Creative Arts Emmys, wobei knapp dahinter „Squid Game“ mit schon vier Emmys weiterhin für die ganz große Überraschung am kommenden Montag gut sein kann. Mit insgesamt 25 Auszeichnungen aus den beiden Creative Arts Emmys, davon übrigens drei für die Comedy „Barry“, liegt HBO/HBO Max im Emmy-Rennen vor Netflix, die bislang 19 Preise abräumen konnten.

Die beiden Anbieter sind auch in diesem Jahr das Maß der Dinge. Alle anderen Plattformen und Sender folgen mit deutlichem Abstand, Disney+ und Hulu sowie NBC kommen auf sechs Emmys. In der Hulu-Bilanz stecken immerhin drei Emmys für „Only murders in the building“, was in Deutschland übrigens - mangels Hulu - bei Disney+ zu sehen ist. Bei NBC liegt die Performance nicht an guten Serien, sondern geht aufs Konto der Superbowl Halftime Show und „Saturday Night Live“.

Es ist die ABC-Comedy „Abbott Elementary“, welche die Ehre des amerikanischen Network-TV rettet. Der Emmy fürs beste Casting einer Comedyserie könnte auf weitere Preise nächsten Montag deuten. Auch bei Drama Series und Limited Series gelten die Casting-Emmys als Indikator - und hier gewannen in der Nacht auch die beiden Favoriten aus dem Hause HBO: „Succession“ sowie „The White Lotus“. Erstgenannte Produktion stellte bei den diesjährigen Nominierungen einen Rekord ein: Nie waren mehr Schauspielerinnen und Schauspieler für eine einzelne Serie nominiert. Das bedeutet natürlich auch: Trotz Rekordzahl an Nominierungen können es am Ende nicht einmal so viele Emmys werden

Das gilt umso mehr als dass „Succession“ zwar den wichtigen Preis fürs beste Casting abgeräumt hat, aber ansonsten viele mögliche Trophäen liegen ließ bei den Creative Arts Emmys. Sieben Mal war die HBO-Saga um Macht und Medien beispielsweise allein in den Kategorien Guest Actor/Guest Actress nominiert, doch es gewannen Lee You-mi für ihre Rolle in „Squid Game“ (Netflix) und Colman Domingo für seine Rolle in „Euphoria“ (HBO). Mit dem Casting-Preis wurde es nur eine von sieben möglichen Auszeichnungen bei den Creative Arts Emmys.

Noch bitterer waren die Creative Arts Emmys für AppleTV+ und Favorit „Ted Lasso“. Es hätten acht Emmys werden können, doch die zweite Staffel der Comedyserie ging völlig leer aus. Das gleiche Schicksal ereilte auch Netflix’ „Ozark“ und "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" von Prime Video: Auch hier gab es keine einzige von acht möglichen Trophäen bei den Creative Arts Emmys. Während Netflix auch ohne „Ozark“ auf eine starke Ausbeute kommt, sieht es bei AppleTV+ mau aus. Kleiner Trost: Das herausragend gute „Severance“ holte bei den Creative Arts Emmys immerhin zwei von vier möglichen Preisen.

Bei der TV-Gala sind natürlich noch Überraschungen möglich, doch oft gibt die Perfomance bei den Creative Arts Emmys schon einen Vorgeschmack: Schließlich stimmen die Mitglieder der Television Academy über alle Kategorien in einem Rutsch ab: Damit gibt es selten den Fall, dass bei den Creative Arts Emmys übersehene Serien dann in den Königskategorien doch abräumen - wobei Ausnahmen natürlich die Regel bestätigen.

Im Folgenden eine Liste aller Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner der zweiten Nacht der Creative Arts Emmys. Die Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner der ersten Nacht finden Sie hier.

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anthony A. Anderson – Anacostia as Sean Williams (YouTube)

Bill Burr – Immoral Compass (The Roku Channel)

Brendan Gleeson – State of the Union (Sundance TV)

Tim Robinson – I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Ikechukwu Ufomadu – Cake (FX)

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jacinte Blankenship – Intersection (YouTube)

Patricia Clarkson – State of the Union (Sundance TV)

Desi Lydic – Desi Lydic Foxsplains (YouTube)

Rhea Seehorn – Cooper's Bar (AMC)

Sydnee Washington – Bridesman (YouTube)

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary – Wendy O'Brien (ABC)

Barry – Sherry Thomas and Sharon Bialy (HBO/HBO Max)

Curb Your Enthusiasm – Allison Jones and Ben Harris (HBO/HBO Max)

Hacks – Jeanne McCarthy and Nicole Abellera Hallman (HBO/HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building – Bernard Telsey and Tiffany Little Canfield (Hulu)

Ted Lasso – Theo Park (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Euphoria – Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, and Jennifer Venditti (HBO/HBO Max)

Ozark – Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett, and Chase Paris (Netflix)

Severance – Rachel Tenner and Bess Fifer (Apple TV+)

Stranger Things – Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett, and Chase Paris (Netflix)

Succession – Avy Kaufman and Francine Maisler (HBO/HBO Max)

Yellowjackets – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark, and Jennifer Page (Showtime)

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick – Avy Kaufman and Erica Arvold (Hulu)

The Dropout – Jeanie Bacharach, Mark Rutman, and Alison Goodman (Hulu)

Inventing Anna – Linda Lowy, Jamie Castro, Allison Estrin, Henry Russell Bergstein, Juliette Ménager, Simone Bär, and Alexandra Montag (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy – Mary Vernieu and Lindsay Graham Ahanonu (Hulu)

The White Lotus – Meredith Tucker and Katie Doyle (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Euphoria - Ryan Heffington (HBO/HBO Max)

Goliath – Fred Tallaksen (Prime Video)

The Porter – Christian Vincent (BET+)

Schmigadoon! – Christopher Gattelli (Apple TV+)

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas – Mandy Moore and Jillian Meyers (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick – Checco Varese (Hulu)

1883 – Ben Richardson (Paramount+)

1883 – Christina Alexandra Voros (Paramount+)

Gaslit – Larkin Seiple (Starz)

Moon Knight – Gregory Middleton (Disney+)

Station Eleven – Christian Sprenger (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

B Positive – Steven V. Silver (CBS)

The Conners – Donald A. Morgan (ABC)

How I Met Your Father – Gary Baum (Hulu)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta – Christian Sprenger (FX)

Barry – Carl Herse (HBO/HBO Max)

Grown-ish – Mark Doering-Powell (Freeform)

Hacks – Adam Bricker (HBO/HBO Max)

Insecure – Ava Berkofsky (HBO/HBO Max)

Russian Doll – Ula Pontikos (Netflix)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria – Marcell Rév (HBO/HBO Max)

Loki – Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Disney+)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – M. David Mullen (Prime Video) Ozark – Eric Koretz (Netflix)

Squid Game – Lee Hyung-deok (Netflix)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – Todd Banhazl (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Black-ish (ABC)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

American Horror Stories (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories (FX)

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX)

Angelyne (Peacock)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Ozark (Netflix)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

Loki (Disney+)

Moon Knight (Disney+)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

The Witcher (Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Bill Hader – Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)

James Lance – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Christopher McDonald – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

James Cromwell – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Colman Domingo – Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Arian Moayed – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark (Netflix)

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Laurie Metcalf – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Martha Kelly – Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Sanaa Lathan – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Lee Yoo-mi – Squid Game (Netflix)

Harriet Walter – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Candy (Hulu)

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)

Foundation (Apple TV+)

Lisey's Story (Apple TV+)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Call Me Kat (Fox)

How I Met Your Father (Hulu)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

1883: "1883" – Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian (Paramount+)

Moon Knight: "Asylum" – Hesham Nazih (Disney+)

Station Eleven: "Unbroken Circle" – Dan Romer (HBO/HBO Max)

A Very British Scandal: "Episode 1" – Nathan Barr (Prime Video)

The White Lotus: "Mysterious Monkeys" – Cristobal Tapia de Veer (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Flight Attendant: "The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time of Year" – Blake Neely (HBO/HBO Max)

Loki: "Glorious Purpose" – Natalie Holt (Disney+)

Only Murders in the Building: "The Boy from 6B" – Siddhartha Khosla (Hulu)

Schmigadoon!: "Schmigadoon!" – Christopher Willis (Apple TV+)

Severance: "The We We Are" – Theodore Shapiro (Apple TV+)

Succession: "Chiantishire" – Nicholas Britell (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Loki (Disney+)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Euphoria: "All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name" – "Elliot's Song" by Labrinth, Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, and Zendaya (HBO/HBO Max)

Euphoria: "You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can" – "I'm Tired" by Labrinth, Zendaya, and Sam Levinson (HBO/HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "How to Chew Quietly and Influence People" – "Maybe Monica" by Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore (Prime Video)

Schmigadoon!: "Schmigadoon!" – "Corn Puddin'" by Cinco Paul (Apple TV+)

This Is Us: "Day of the Wedding" – "The Forever Now" by Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith (NBC)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The First Lady (Showtime)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The First Lady (Showtime)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Period Costumes

Angelyne (Peacock)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The First Lady (Showtime)

The Great (Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Great (Hulu)

Loki (Disney+)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

United States of Al (CBS)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Angelyne (Peacock)

Gaslit (Starz)

Impeachment (FX)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Barry: "starting now" – Ali Greer (HBO/HBO Max)

Hacks: "There Will Be Blood" – Jessica Brunetto (HBO/HBO Max) Insecure: "Choices, Okay?!" – Nena Erb (HBO/HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building: "Fan Fiction" – JoAnne Marie Yarrow (Hulu) Only Murders in the Building: "Open and Shut" – Julie Monroe (Hulu)

Ted Lasso: "No Weddings and a Funeral" – A.J. Catoline and Alex Szabo (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso: "Rainbow" – Melissa McCoy (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Euphoria: "The Theater and Its Double" – Laura Zempel, Julio C. Perez IV, Nikola Boyanov, and Aaron I. Butler (HBO/HBO Max)

Severance: "In Perpetuity" – Erica Freed Marker and Geoffrey Richman (Apple TV+)

Severance: "The We We Are" – Geoffrey Richman (Apple TV+)

Squid Game: "Gganbu" – Nam Na-yeong (Netflix)

Stranger Things: "Chapter Four: Dear Billy" – Dean Zimmerman and Casey Cichocki (Netflix)

Succession: "All the Bells Say" – Ken Eluto and Ellen Tam (HBO/HBO Max)

Succession: "Chiantishire" – Jane Rizzo (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick: "Black Box Warning" – C. Chi-yoon Chung (Hulu)

Dopesick: "First Bottle" – Douglas Crise (Hulu)

Pam & Tommy: "I Love You, Tommy" – Tatiana S. Riegel (Hulu)

Station Eleven: "Unbroken Circle" – David Eisenberg, Anna Hauger, Anthony McAfee, and Yoni Reiss (HBO/HBO Max)

The White Lotus: "Departures" – John M. Valerio (HBO/HBO Max)

The White Lotus: "Mysterious Monkeys" – Heather Persons (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Arcane (Netflix)

Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Love, Death & Robots (Netflix)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

Loki (Disney+)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX)

Gaslit (Starz)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Moon Knight (Disney+)

Station Eleven (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick (Hulu)

Gaslit (Starz)

Moon Knight (Disney+)

Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

Foundation (Apple TV+)

Lost in Space (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Witcher (Netflix)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime)

See (Apple TV+)

Snowpiercer (TNT)

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Hawkeye (Disney+)

Peacemaker (HBO/HBO Max)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO/HBO Max)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Blacklist (NBC)

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

Moon Knight (Disney+)

911 Lone Star (Fox)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Witcher (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Barry: "710N" – Clay Cullen, David Castillo, Jolene Van Vugt, and Chris Morrison (HBO/HBO Max) The

Blacklist: "Between Sleep and Awake" – Chad Michael Hessler (NBC) ´

Hawkeye: "Echoes" – Carl Richard Burden, Noon Orsatti, Renae Moneymaker, and Crystal Hooks (Disney+)

Moon Knight: "Gods and Monsters" – Daren Nop, Jamel Blissat, Estelle Darnault, and Sara Leal (Disney+)

Squid Game: "Stick to the Team" – Lim Tae-hoon, Shim Sang-min, Kim Cha-i, and Lee Tae-young (Netflix)

Stranger Things: "Chapter Four: Dear Billy" – Matthew Scheib and Jura Yury Kruze (Netflix)

Outstanding Television Movie