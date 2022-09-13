Bei HBO/HBO Max bzw. Warner Bros. Discovery können die Champagner-Korken knallen: Zwölf der 25 vergebenen Emmys in der vergangenen Nacht gingen an HBO bzw. HBO Max. Im Ranking der Sender und Networks folgt erst mit weitem Abstand AppleTV+ mit vier Emmys, die alle auf das Konto von „Ted Lasso“ gehen, dessen zweite Staffel u.a. für Hauptdarsteller Jason Sudeikis sowie als Beste Comedyserie ausgezeichnet wurde. Eine insofern etwas überraschende Aufholjagd als dass „Ted Lasso“ bei den Creative Arts Emmys erstaunlicherweise völlig leer ausging.

Meist bepreiste Produktion im Rahmen der schick inszenierten TV-Gala (optisch auf den Spuren der Golden Globes) wurde mit fünf Auszeichnungen die wunderbare HBO-Miniserie „The White Lotus“, die am Abend fünf Emmys gewann (inklusive Best Limited Series) und nach allen drei Emmy-Verleihungen mit zusammengezählt zehn Preisen bei 20 Nominierungen die beste Ausbeute dieser Saison hinlegte. Also durchaus Grund zum Feiern bei HBO/HBO Max und das obwohl „Succession“ trotz sagenhaften 25 Nominierungen (allerdings viele davon sogar gegeneinander) nach allen drei Emmy-Abenden nur auf vier Auszeichnungen kommt, dabei allerdings die Königskategorie der besten Drama-Serie holte.

Auf Platz 2 im Serien-Ranking nach allen drei Emmy-Verleihungen landete mit „Euphoria“ eine weitere HBO-Produktion mit insgesamt sechs Emmys (einer davon heute Nacht für Hauptdarstellerin Zendaya) gleich auf mit „Squid Game“, der Netflix-Überraschung aus Südkorea. Zwei dieser sechs Emmys für Netflix’ „Squid Game“ gab es in der vergangenen Nacht im Rahmen der großen TV-Gala in durchaus beachtlichen Kategorien: Lee Jung-jae gewann den Emmy als bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Drama-Serie abgeräumt und damit u.a. Brian Cox („Succession“), Jason Bateman („Ozark“) und Adam Scott („Severance“) ausgestochen und Hwang Dong-hyuk holte die Trophäe für die beste Regie einer Drama-Serie.

Ein weiterer Emmy für Julia Garners Nebenrolle in „Ozark“ machte übrigens die insgesamt magere Ausbeute für Netflix bei der großen TV-Gala komplett. Der Emmy für „Saturday Night Live“ (NBC) als beste Sketch-Comedy und „Last Week Tonight with John Oliver“ (HBO) gehörten jetzt nicht zu den großen Überraschungen, die Kategorie Outstanding Competition Program schon eher: Diesmal gewann nicht „RuPaul’s Drag Race“ sondern „Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls“, was gleichzeitig der einzige Emmy des Abends für Prime Video war. „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“ ging leer aus - an allen drei Emmy-Abenden.

Blickt man auf die Enttäuschten der diesjährigen Emmy-Saison so wird sich Hulu mehr erhofft haben für „Only Murder in the Building“. Drei Preise bei den Creative Arts Emmys, kein einziger bei der großen TV-Gala in der vergangenen Nacht. Bei insgesamt 17 Nominierungen hätte sicher gerne häufiger gejubelt. Auch „Hacks“ (HBO) kann sich zwar erneut über den Emmy für die beste Hauptdarstellerin (Jean Smart) in einer Comedy freuen, kommt am Ende aber nur auf zwei Emmys bei 17 Nominierungen.

Auch „Barry“ (HBO), „Severance“ (AppleTV+), „Ozark“ (Netflix) und „Dopesick“ (Hulu) dürften mehr erwartet haben. Immerhin: Michael Keaton wurde für seine Hauptrolle in „Dopesick“ ausgezeichnet. Einer von zwei Emmys für Hulu bei der TV-Gala. Amanda Seyfried gewann als beste Hauptdarstellerin in „The Dropout“. Die ABC-Comedy „Abbott Elementary“ wiederum rettet die Ehre des Network-Fernsehens - wenn man mal vom beinahe obligatorischen Emmy für NBCs „Saturday Night Live“ absieht - und kann sich über die Auszeichnungen für Quinta Brunson (Bestes Drehbuch einer Comedyserie) und Sheryl Lee Ralph als beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Comedyserie freuen.

Werkskategorien

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

What we do in the Shadows (Fx)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Schauspiel-Kategorien

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve"/BBC America)

Laura Linney ("Ozark"/Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey ("Yellowjackets"/Showtime)

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve"/BBC America)

Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show"/Apple TV+)

Zendaya ("Euphoria"/HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman ("Ozark"/Netflix)

Brian Cox ("Succession"/HBO)

Lee Jung-jae ("Squid Game"/Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul"/AMC)

Adam Scott ("Severance"/Apple TV+)

Jeremy Strong ("Succession"/ HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"/Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary"/ABC)

Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant/HBO Max)

Elle Fanning ("The Great"/Hulu)

Issa Rae ("Insecure"/HBO)

Jean Smart ("Hacks"/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover ("Atlanta"/FX)

Bill Hader ("Barry"/HBO)

Nicholas Hoult ("The Great"/Hulu)

Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building"/Hulu)

Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building"/Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso"/Apple TV+)

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette ("The Staircase"/HBO)

Julia Garner ("Inventing Anna"/Netflix)

Lily James ("Pam & Tommy"/Hulu)

Sarah Paulson ("Impeachment: American Crime Story"/FX)

Margaret Qualley ("MAID"/Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried ("The Dropout"/Hulu)

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth ("The Staircase"/HBO)

Andrew Garfield ("Unter the Banner of Heaven"/FX)

Oscar Isaac ("Scenes from a Marriage" (HBO)

Michael Keaton ("Dopesick"/Hulu)

Himesh Patel ("Station Eleven"/HBO)

Sebastian Stan ("Pam & Tommy"/Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

J. Smith Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfayden (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Gewerks-Kategorien

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta (New Jazz), directed by Hiro Murai (FX)

Barry (710N), directed by Bill Hader (HBO / HBO Max)

Hacks (There will be blood), directed by Lucia Aniello (HBO / HBO Max)

The Ms. Pat Show (Baby Daddy Groundhog Day), directed by Mary Lou Belli (BET+)

Only Murders in the Building (The Boy from 6B), directed by Charien Dabis (Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building (True Crime), directed by Jamie Babbit (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (No Weddings and a Funeral), directed by MJ Delaney (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Ozark (A hard way to go), directed by Jason Bateman (Netflix)

Severance (The We We Are), directed by Ben Stiller (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Red Light, Green Light), directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk (Netflix)

Succession (All the bells say), directed by Mark Mylod (HBO / HBO Max)

Succession (The Disruption), directed by Cathy Yan (HBO / HBO Max)

Succession (Too Much Birthday), directed by Lorene Scafaria (HBO / HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (Pilot), directed by Karyn Kusama (Showtime)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick (The People vs. Purdue Pharma), directed by Danny Strong (Hulu)

The Dropout (Green Juice), directed by Michael Showalter (Hulu)

The Dropout (Iron Sisters), directed by Francesca Gregorini (Hulu)

MAID (Sky Blue), directed by John Wels (Netflix)

Station Eleven (Wheel of Fire), directed by Hiro Murai (HBO / HBO Max)

The White Lotus, directed by Mike White (HBO / HBO Max)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (Pilot), written by Quinta Brunson (ABC)

Barry (710N), written by Duffy Boudreau (HBO / HBO Max)

Barry (starting now), written by Alec Berg, Bill Hader (HBO / HBO Max)

Hacks (The One, The Only), written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (HBO / HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (True Crime), written by Steve Martin, John Hoffman (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (No Weddings and a Funeral), written by Jane Becker (Apple TV+)

What we do in the shadows (The Casino), written by Sarah Naftalis (FX)

What we do in the shadows (The Wellness Center), written by Stefani Robinson (FX)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul (Plan and Execution), written by Thomas Schnauz (AMC)

Ozark (A Hard Way to go), written by Chris Mundy (Netflix)

Severance (The We We Are), written by Dan Erickson (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (One Lucky Day), written by Hwang Dong-hyuk (Netflix)

Succession (All the Bells say), written by Jesse Armstrong (HBO / HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (F Sharp), written by Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Showtime)

Yellowjackets (Pilot), written by Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Showtime)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick (The People vs. Purdue Pharma), written by Danny Strong (Hulu)

The Dropout (I'm in a hurry), written for television by Elizabeth Meriwether (Hulu)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (Man Handled), written by Sarah Burgess (FX)

MAID (Snaps), written by Molly Smith Metzler (Netflix)

Station Eleven (Unbroken Circle), written by Patrick Somerville (HBO / HBO Max)

The White Lotus, written by Mike White (HBO / HBO Max)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special