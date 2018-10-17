© MIPCOM
Vielfalt

MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards 2018 verliehen

 

Zum zweiten Mal wurden auf der MIPCOM durch den Veranstalter ReedMidem in diesem Jahr Produktionen geehrt, die sich im Bereich Diversity und Inklusion besonders hervorgetan haben. Die Preisträger...

von Uwe Mantel
17.10.2018 - 12:22 Uhr

Die MIPCOM hat sich die Förderung von vielfältigerer Darstellung der Lebenswirklichkeit im Fernsehen auf die Fahnen geschrieben und verleiht daher seit dem vergangenen Jahr den "Diversify TV Excellence Award". Geehrt werden sollen darin entweder gänzlich neue Formate, oder Formate, die sich zum Start einer neuen Staffel deutlich verändert haben und diese Vielfalt in vorbildlicher Weise auf dem Bildschirm darstellen.

Die Sieger in diesem Jahr waren:

  • MIPCOM Diversify TV’s Excellence Award for Representation of Race and Ethnicity, Scripted
    "The Boy with the Topknot", BBC Two (Großbritannien), produziert von Kudos Film & Television and Parti Productions, vertrieben von Endemol Shine International
  • MIPCOM Diversify TV’s Excellence Award for Representation of Race and Ethnicity, Non-Scripted
    "Against All Odds: The Fight for a Black Middle Class", PBS (USA), produziert von Public Square Media, vertrieben von Scorpion TV
  • MIPCOM Diversify TV’s Excellence Award for Representation of LGBTQ, Scripted
    "Home and Away", Seven Network Australia (Australien), produziert von Seven Studios Australia, vertrieben von Endemol Shine International
  • MIPCOM Diversify TV’s Excellence Award for Representation of LGBTQ, Non-Scripted
    "My House", Viceland (USA), produziert und vertrieben von Vice Media
  • MIPCOM Diversify TV’s Excellence Award for Representation of Disability, Scripted
    "Blind Donna", YLE (Finnland), produziert von Production House, vertrieben von YLE Sales
  • MIPCOM Diversify TV’s Excellence Award for Representation of Disability, Non-Scripted
    "Different Like Me", BBC Three (Großbritannien), produziert von Hello Halo, vertrieben von BBC Studios
  • MIPCOM Diversify TV’s Excellence Award for Kids’ Programming (all genres)
    "First Day", ABC ME (Australien), produziert und vertrieben von Epic Films

