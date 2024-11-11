Am 2. Dezember wird bereits zum 63. Mal die Rose d'Or vergeben, die damit zu den traditionsreichsten Fernsehpreisen gehört - wenn auch mit recht wechselhafter Geschichte. In diesem Jahr wurden 700 Produktionen für eine Auszeichnung in den 13 Kategorien eingereicht, aus denen die Jury nun 77 Nominierte ausgewählt hat. Und fast in der Hälfte der Fälle fiel die Wahl auf Produktionen aus Großbritannien, die schon allein aufgrund der fehlenden Sprachbarriere bei internationalen Preisen stets im Vorteil sind. Dahinter folgt Belgien mit 7 Nominierungen schon in weitem Abstand, Australien bringt es auf sechs.

Doch zwei Mal sind auch Programme aus Deutschland im Rennen. Das wäre zum Einen "Die Carolin Kebekus Show", die die bildundtonfabrik und UnterhaltungsFlotte für den WDR produziert. Sie tritt in der Kategorie "Comedy Entertainment" gegen "Norway's Dumbest" aus Norwegen, "Thank God You're Here" aus Australien sowie die drei britischen Formate "Rob & Romesh vs F1 Monaco", "Taskmaster" und "The Skewer: Three Twisted Years".

Die zweite Nominierung für eine deutsche Produktion ging in der Kategorie "News and Current Affairs" an "Putin's Bears - The World's most dangerous hackers". "Putins Bären", so der deutsche Titel, wurde von den Machern des YouTube-Kanals "Simplicissimus" in Koproduktion mit Funk, produziert. Es geht um staatliches Hacking durch den russischen Geheimdienst. Weitere Nominierte in dieser Kategorie sind "Israel and Gaza: Into the Abyss", "Sarah Everard - The Search for Justice", "Sudan - War at Home", "The Fraudsters" und "Ukraine's War - The Other Side".

Einige der nominierten internationalen Produktionen kennt man auch hierzulande dank der weltweit agierenden Streamingdienste bestens. Dazu gehört etwa die Netflix-Serie "Baby Reindeer", die als beste Drama-Serie u.a. gegen "Pachinko" (Apple TV+) antritt. "The Gentlemen" ist als beste Comedy-Serie im Rennen, "Squid Game: The Challenge" als beste Competition Reality, das im Kinder-Bereich nominierte "Bluey" beschert dem Disney Channel regelmäßig Topquoten. Im Bereich Studio Entertainment treffen zwei altgediente Formate aufeinander: "Britain's Got Talent" und die US-Version von "Who wants to be a Millionaire", aber auch "The Floor" aus Irland.

Alle Nominierten im Überblick

Audio

  • Batavia
    Het Geluidshuis/Belgium
  • Cocaine Inc
    The Times/The Sunday Times/News Corp Australia/UK
  • Ghost Story
    Wondery/Pineapple Street Studios/UK
  • My Dream Dinner Party
    Tuning Fork Productions/UK
  • Sara’s Mysteries – Grandpa’s violin
    NTR/Netherlands
  • World of Secrets: The Disciples
    BBC World Service/UK

Multiplatform

  • 9 Feestjes voor de kater 
    Sputnik Media/VRT/VRT MAX/Belgium
  • Democracy
    Financial Times/UK
  • Itsatsita
    Pausoka/EITB/Spain
  • Not Done – Robin
    Every Media/NTR/NPO Zapp/Netherlands
  • Processes
    Telewizja Polska(TVP)/Belsat TV/Belgium
  • The Disposables
    Photoplay Films/ABC/Australia

Children and Youth

  • Bluey 
    Ludo Studios/BBC Studios Kids & Family/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/ABC/ABC iview/Disney Branded Television/Disney+,/Disney Channel/Disney Junior/Australia
  • Escape from Albatros
    NL Film/KRO-NCRV/NPO-3/Netherlands
  • I am Invisible
    NTR/NPO Zapp/Netherlands
  • Superhero Academy
    Seefood TV/ZDF/NRK Super/Norway
  • Tabby McTat
    Magic Light Pictures/BBC One/UK
  • The Sound Collector
    Eagle Vs Bat/Serious Kids/ITV/UK

Arts

  • Chantal Akerman: Always on the Go 
    VRT/VRT Canvas/Belgium
  • Mozart – Rise of A Genius
    72 Films/Fremantle/BBC/UK
  • Royal Swedish Opera: Mikael Karlsson: Melancholia
    EuroArts Music from the Royal Opera House/SVT/Les Films Figures Libres/Mezzo/Medici.tv/EuroArts Music International (worldwide distribution)/SVT (Sweden)/Sweden
  • Ryuchi Sakamoto: Last Days
    NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation/NHK Enterprise/NHK GT/Japan
  • The Greatest Night in Pop
    A Netflix Documentary/An MRC Film/A Dorothy St Pictures Production/Makemake Entertainment/Netflix/USA
  • The Pilgrimage of Gilbert and George
    Supercollider/Zinc Media/Reiner Moritz/Poorhouse International/Sky Arts/UK

Documentary

  • Hell Jumper
    Expectation TV/Fremantle/BBC Two/BBC One/UK
  • Inside Iran: The Fight For Freedom (Exposure)
    Hardcash Productions/eOne/ITV1/UK
  • Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story
    Story Films/Archface Films/NBCUniversal Global Distribution/Sky Documentaries/UK
  • The Occupiers
    Capa Presse/Newen Connect/Arte/France
  • Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods
    Hoyo Films/All3Media International/BBC Two/UK
  • You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolfpack
    Netflix Presents Una Producción de Lucernam Films/Netflix/Spain

News and Current Affairs

  • Israel and Gaza: Into the Abyss 
    Top Hat Production/Sphere Abacus/ITV1/UK
  • Putin’s Bears – The world’s most dangerous hackers
    Simplicissimus/funk/SWR/Germany
  • Sarah Everard – The Search for Justice
    BBC Studios/BBC/UK
  • Sudan – War at Home
    Sky News/UK
  • The Fraudsters
    Swedish Television – SVT/Channel 1/SVT Play/Sweden
  • Ukraine’s War – The Other Side
    Sean Langan/Tiger Nest Film Production/Journeyman Pictures/ITV1/UK

Factual Entertainment

  • Better Date than Never 
    Northern Pictures/Passion Distribution/ABC Television/Australia
  • Love is Blind: UK
    CPL/Netflix/UK
  • Niks Te Zien (Nothing to See)
    Roses are blue/Primitives/VRT1/Belgium
  • Stuff The British Stole
    Wooden Horse/Wildbear/Cream/Fremantle/ABC Australia/CBC Canada/Australia
  • The Jury: Murder Trial
    ScreenDog Productions/Blue Ant International/Channel 4/UK
  • The Political Assembly (Local title: Het Conclaaf)
    Bargoens/Be-Entertainment/VTM/Belgium

Studio Entertainment

  • Britain’s Got Talent 
    Thames (a Fremantle label)/Syco/ITV/UK
  • Couple Palace
    CJ ENM/Mnet/Korea, Republic of
  • Gladiators
    Hungry Bear Media/MGM/BBC One/UK
  • Mental Masters
    Warner Bros. International Televisión Production Spain/Warner Bros. International Televisión Production/Telecinco (Mediaset España)/Spain
  • The Floor
    Eureka Productions/Talpa Studios/FOX/Ireland
  • Who Wants to Be A Millionaire (US)
    Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row/Kimmelot/Sony Pictures Television/ABC/USA

Comedy Entertainment

  • Die Carolin Kekebus Show
    bildundtonfabrik/UnterhaltungsFlotte/Westdeutscher Rundfunk Köln (WDR)/Western German Broadcasting Corporation/ARD/Das Erste (Westdeutscher Rundfunk Köln (WDR)/Western German Broadcasting Corporation/Germany
  • Norway’s Dumbest
    Montreux film/fjernsyn/BBCS/TV2 Norway/Norway
  • Rob & Romesh vs F1 Monaco
    CLP Productions/Red Arrow Studios/Sky Max/UK
  • Taskmaster
    Avalon Television/Avalon Distribution/Channel 4/UK
  • Thank God You’re Here
    Working Dog Productions/Network Ten/Paramount ANZ/Australia
  • The Skewer: Three Twisted Years
    Unusual Productions/unusual/BBC iPlayer/UK

Competition Reality

  • Race Across the World
    Studio Lambert/All3Media International/BBC One/UK
  • Spillet (The Game)
    Mastiff/TV2 Norway/Norway
  • Squid Game: The Challenge
    Studio Lambert/The Garden/Netflix/UK
  • The Anonymous
    Studio Lambert/All3Media International/USA Network/UK
  • The Voice of The Country
    1+1 Production/TVP/ITV Studios/1+1 Ukraine/Poland

Soap or Telenovela

  • Dertigers 2
    Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium/VRT1/VRTMAX/Belgium
  • Eastenders
    BBC Studios Drama Productions/BBC Studios/BBC One/UK
  • Hollyoaks
    Lime Pictures/All3Media/Channel 4/UK
  • Rebirth
    Globo/TV Globo/Brazil
  • Wyfie
    Homebrew Films/Multichoice/Showmax/South Africa
  • Yabani
    NTC Medya/MADD/NOW (TV Channel)/Türkiye

Comedy Drama and Sitcom

  • Dates in Real Life
    Maipo/Dynamic Television/NRK/Norway
  • Kaos
    All3Media/Netflix/UK
  • Population 11
    Jungle Entertainment/Lionsgate/Stan/Australia
  • The Gentlemen
    Netflix/Moonage Pictures/Miramax TV/UK
  • We Are Lady Parts (Season 2)
    Working Title Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group/NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution/Channel 4/Peacock/UK
  • What Happened to Solveig
    Seefood TV/Primitives/NRK/Norway

Drama

  • After the Party
    Lingo Pictures/Luminous Beast/ITV Studios Global Distribution/TVNZ/New Zealand
  • Baby Reindeer
    A Netflix Series/A Clerkenwell Films Production/Netflix/UK
  • Mr Bates vs The Post Office
    ITV Studios/Little Gem/ITV Studios/ITV1/UK
  • Pachinko
    Media Res/Blue Marble Pictures/Apple/Apple TV+/Korea, Republic of
  • The Sixth Commandment
    Wild Mercury Productions/True Vision/BBC/UK
  • The Sympathizer
    HBO/A24/Rhombus Media/Moho/Team Downey/Warner Bros. Discovery/HBO/Thailand