Am 2. Dezember wird bereits zum 63. Mal die Rose d'Or vergeben, die damit zu den traditionsreichsten Fernsehpreisen gehört - wenn auch mit recht wechselhafter Geschichte. In diesem Jahr wurden 700 Produktionen für eine Auszeichnung in den 13 Kategorien eingereicht, aus denen die Jury nun 77 Nominierte ausgewählt hat. Und fast in der Hälfte der Fälle fiel die Wahl auf Produktionen aus Großbritannien, die schon allein aufgrund der fehlenden Sprachbarriere bei internationalen Preisen stets im Vorteil sind. Dahinter folgt Belgien mit 7 Nominierungen schon in weitem Abstand, Australien bringt es auf sechs.
Doch zwei Mal sind auch Programme aus Deutschland im Rennen. Das wäre zum Einen "Die Carolin Kebekus Show", die die bildundtonfabrik und UnterhaltungsFlotte für den WDR produziert. Sie tritt in der Kategorie "Comedy Entertainment" gegen "Norway's Dumbest" aus Norwegen, "Thank God You're Here" aus Australien sowie die drei britischen Formate "Rob & Romesh vs F1 Monaco", "Taskmaster" und "The Skewer: Three Twisted Years".
Die zweite Nominierung für eine deutsche Produktion ging in der Kategorie "News and Current Affairs" an "Putin's Bears - The World's most dangerous hackers". "Putins Bären", so der deutsche Titel, wurde von den Machern des YouTube-Kanals "Simplicissimus" in Koproduktion mit Funk, produziert. Es geht um staatliches Hacking durch den russischen Geheimdienst. Weitere Nominierte in dieser Kategorie sind "Israel and Gaza: Into the Abyss", "Sarah Everard - The Search for Justice", "Sudan - War at Home", "The Fraudsters" und "Ukraine's War - The Other Side".
Einige der nominierten internationalen Produktionen kennt man auch hierzulande dank der weltweit agierenden Streamingdienste bestens. Dazu gehört etwa die Netflix-Serie "Baby Reindeer", die als beste Drama-Serie u.a. gegen "Pachinko" (Apple TV+) antritt. "The Gentlemen" ist als beste Comedy-Serie im Rennen, "Squid Game: The Challenge" als beste Competition Reality, das im Kinder-Bereich nominierte "Bluey" beschert dem Disney Channel regelmäßig Topquoten. Im Bereich Studio Entertainment treffen zwei altgediente Formate aufeinander: "Britain's Got Talent" und die US-Version von "Who wants to be a Millionaire", aber auch "The Floor" aus Irland.
Alle Nominierten im Überblick
Audio
- Batavia
Het Geluidshuis/Belgium
- Cocaine Inc
The Times/The Sunday Times/News Corp Australia/UK
- Ghost Story
Wondery/Pineapple Street Studios/UK
- My Dream Dinner Party
Tuning Fork Productions/UK
- Sara’s Mysteries – Grandpa’s violin
NTR/Netherlands
- World of Secrets: The Disciples
BBC World Service/UK
Multiplatform
- 9 Feestjes voor de kater
Sputnik Media/VRT/VRT MAX/Belgium
- Democracy
Financial Times/UK
- Itsatsita
Pausoka/EITB/Spain
- Not Done – Robin
Every Media/NTR/NPO Zapp/Netherlands
- Processes
Telewizja Polska(TVP)/Belsat TV/Belgium
- The Disposables
Photoplay Films/ABC/Australia
Children and Youth
- Bluey
Ludo Studios/BBC Studios Kids & Family/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/ABC/ABC iview/Disney Branded Television/Disney+,/Disney Channel/Disney Junior/Australia
- Escape from Albatros
NL Film/KRO-NCRV/NPO-3/Netherlands
- I am Invisible
NTR/NPO Zapp/Netherlands
- Superhero Academy
Seefood TV/ZDF/NRK Super/Norway
- Tabby McTat
Magic Light Pictures/BBC One/UK
- The Sound Collector
Eagle Vs Bat/Serious Kids/ITV/UK
Arts
- Chantal Akerman: Always on the Go
VRT/VRT Canvas/Belgium
- Mozart – Rise of A Genius
72 Films/Fremantle/BBC/UK
- Royal Swedish Opera: Mikael Karlsson: Melancholia
EuroArts Music from the Royal Opera House/SVT/Les Films Figures Libres/Mezzo/Medici.tv/EuroArts Music International (worldwide distribution)/SVT (Sweden)/Sweden
- Ryuchi Sakamoto: Last Days
NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation/NHK Enterprise/NHK GT/Japan
- The Greatest Night in Pop
A Netflix Documentary/An MRC Film/A Dorothy St Pictures Production/Makemake Entertainment/Netflix/USA
- The Pilgrimage of Gilbert and George
Supercollider/Zinc Media/Reiner Moritz/Poorhouse International/Sky Arts/UK
Documentary
- Hell Jumper
Expectation TV/Fremantle/BBC Two/BBC One/UK
- Inside Iran: The Fight For Freedom (Exposure)
Hardcash Productions/eOne/ITV1/UK
- Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story
Story Films/Archface Films/NBCUniversal Global Distribution/Sky Documentaries/UK
- The Occupiers
Capa Presse/Newen Connect/Arte/France
- Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods
Hoyo Films/All3Media International/BBC Two/UK
- You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolfpack
Netflix Presents Una Producción de Lucernam Films/Netflix/Spain
News and Current Affairs
- Israel and Gaza: Into the Abyss
Top Hat Production/Sphere Abacus/ITV1/UK
- Putin’s Bears – The world’s most dangerous hackers
Simplicissimus/funk/SWR/Germany
- Sarah Everard – The Search for Justice
BBC Studios/BBC/UK
- Sudan – War at Home
Sky News/UK
- The Fraudsters
Swedish Television – SVT/Channel 1/SVT Play/Sweden
- Ukraine’s War – The Other Side
Sean Langan/Tiger Nest Film Production/Journeyman Pictures/ITV1/UK
Factual Entertainment
- Better Date than Never
Northern Pictures/Passion Distribution/ABC Television/Australia
- Love is Blind: UK
CPL/Netflix/UK
- Niks Te Zien (Nothing to See)
Roses are blue/Primitives/VRT1/Belgium
- Stuff The British Stole
Wooden Horse/Wildbear/Cream/Fremantle/ABC Australia/CBC Canada/Australia
- The Jury: Murder Trial
ScreenDog Productions/Blue Ant International/Channel 4/UK
- The Political Assembly (Local title: Het Conclaaf)
Bargoens/Be-Entertainment/VTM/Belgium
Studio Entertainment
- Britain’s Got Talent
Thames (a Fremantle label)/Syco/ITV/UK
- Couple Palace
CJ ENM/Mnet/Korea, Republic of
- Gladiators
Hungry Bear Media/MGM/BBC One/UK
- Mental Masters
Warner Bros. International Televisión Production Spain/Warner Bros. International Televisión Production/Telecinco (Mediaset España)/Spain
- The Floor
Eureka Productions/Talpa Studios/FOX/Ireland
- Who Wants to Be A Millionaire (US)
Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row/Kimmelot/Sony Pictures Television/ABC/USA
Comedy Entertainment
- Die Carolin Kekebus Show
bildundtonfabrik/UnterhaltungsFlotte/Westdeutscher Rundfunk Köln (WDR)/Western German Broadcasting Corporation/ARD/Das Erste (Westdeutscher Rundfunk Köln (WDR)/Western German Broadcasting Corporation/Germany
- Norway’s Dumbest
Montreux film/fjernsyn/BBCS/TV2 Norway/Norway
- Rob & Romesh vs F1 Monaco
CLP Productions/Red Arrow Studios/Sky Max/UK
- Taskmaster
Avalon Television/Avalon Distribution/Channel 4/UK
- Thank God You’re Here
Working Dog Productions/Network Ten/Paramount ANZ/Australia
- The Skewer: Three Twisted Years
Unusual Productions/unusual/BBC iPlayer/UK
Competition Reality
- Race Across the World
Studio Lambert/All3Media International/BBC One/UK
- Spillet (The Game)
Mastiff/TV2 Norway/Norway
- Squid Game: The Challenge
Studio Lambert/The Garden/Netflix/UK
- The Anonymous
Studio Lambert/All3Media International/USA Network/UK
- The Voice of The Country
1+1 Production/TVP/ITV Studios/1+1 Ukraine/Poland
Soap or Telenovela
- Dertigers 2
Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium/VRT1/VRTMAX/Belgium
- Eastenders
BBC Studios Drama Productions/BBC Studios/BBC One/UK
- Hollyoaks
Lime Pictures/All3Media/Channel 4/UK
- Rebirth
Globo/TV Globo/Brazil
- Wyfie
Homebrew Films/Multichoice/Showmax/South Africa
- Yabani
NTC Medya/MADD/NOW (TV Channel)/Türkiye
Comedy Drama and Sitcom
- Dates in Real Life
Maipo/Dynamic Television/NRK/Norway
- Kaos
All3Media/Netflix/UK
- Population 11
Jungle Entertainment/Lionsgate/Stan/Australia
- The Gentlemen
Netflix/Moonage Pictures/Miramax TV/UK
- We Are Lady Parts (Season 2)
Working Title Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group/NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution/Channel 4/Peacock/UK
- What Happened to Solveig
Seefood TV/Primitives/NRK/Norway
Drama
- After the Party
Lingo Pictures/Luminous Beast/ITV Studios Global Distribution/TVNZ/New Zealand
- Baby Reindeer
A Netflix Series/A Clerkenwell Films Production/Netflix/UK
- Mr Bates vs The Post Office
ITV Studios/Little Gem/ITV Studios/ITV1/UK
- Pachinko
Media Res/Blue Marble Pictures/Apple/Apple TV+/Korea, Republic of
- The Sixth Commandment
Wild Mercury Productions/True Vision/BBC/UK
- The Sympathizer
HBO/A24/Rhombus Media/Moho/Team Downey/Warner Bros. Discovery/HBO/Thailand