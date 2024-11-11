Am 2. Dezember wird bereits zum 63. Mal die Rose d'Or vergeben, die damit zu den traditionsreichsten Fernsehpreisen gehört - wenn auch mit recht wechselhafter Geschichte. In diesem Jahr wurden 700 Produktionen für eine Auszeichnung in den 13 Kategorien eingereicht, aus denen die Jury nun 77 Nominierte ausgewählt hat. Und fast in der Hälfte der Fälle fiel die Wahl auf Produktionen aus Großbritannien, die schon allein aufgrund der fehlenden Sprachbarriere bei internationalen Preisen stets im Vorteil sind. Dahinter folgt Belgien mit 7 Nominierungen schon in weitem Abstand, Australien bringt es auf sechs.

Doch zwei Mal sind auch Programme aus Deutschland im Rennen. Das wäre zum Einen "Die Carolin Kebekus Show", die die bildundtonfabrik und UnterhaltungsFlotte für den WDR produziert. Sie tritt in der Kategorie "Comedy Entertainment" gegen "Norway's Dumbest" aus Norwegen, "Thank God You're Here" aus Australien sowie die drei britischen Formate "Rob & Romesh vs F1 Monaco", "Taskmaster" und "The Skewer: Three Twisted Years".

Die zweite Nominierung für eine deutsche Produktion ging in der Kategorie "News and Current Affairs" an "Putin's Bears - The World's most dangerous hackers". "Putins Bären", so der deutsche Titel, wurde von den Machern des YouTube-Kanals "Simplicissimus" in Koproduktion mit Funk, produziert. Es geht um staatliches Hacking durch den russischen Geheimdienst. Weitere Nominierte in dieser Kategorie sind "Israel and Gaza: Into the Abyss", "Sarah Everard - The Search for Justice", "Sudan - War at Home", "The Fraudsters" und "Ukraine's War - The Other Side".

Einige der nominierten internationalen Produktionen kennt man auch hierzulande dank der weltweit agierenden Streamingdienste bestens. Dazu gehört etwa die Netflix-Serie "Baby Reindeer", die als beste Drama-Serie u.a. gegen "Pachinko" (Apple TV+) antritt. "The Gentlemen" ist als beste Comedy-Serie im Rennen, "Squid Game: The Challenge" als beste Competition Reality, das im Kinder-Bereich nominierte "Bluey" beschert dem Disney Channel regelmäßig Topquoten. Im Bereich Studio Entertainment treffen zwei altgediente Formate aufeinander: "Britain's Got Talent" und die US-Version von "Who wants to be a Millionaire", aber auch "The Floor" aus Irland.

Alle Nominierten im Überblick

Audio

Batavia

Het Geluidshuis/Belgium

Het Geluidshuis/Belgium Cocaine Inc

The Times/The Sunday Times/News Corp Australia/UK

The Times/The Sunday Times/News Corp Australia/UK Ghost Story

Wondery/Pineapple Street Studios/UK

Wondery/Pineapple Street Studios/UK My Dream Dinner Party

Tuning Fork Productions/UK

Tuning Fork Productions/UK Sara’s Mysteries – Grandpa’s violin

NTR/Netherlands

NTR/Netherlands World of Secrets: The Disciples

BBC World Service/UK

Multiplatform

9 Feestjes voor de kater

Sputnik Media/VRT/VRT MAX/Belgium

Sputnik Media/VRT/VRT MAX/Belgium Democracy

Financial Times/UK

Financial Times/UK Itsatsita

Pausoka/EITB/Spain

Pausoka/EITB/Spain Not Done – Robin

Every Media/NTR/NPO Zapp/Netherlands

Every Media/NTR/NPO Zapp/Netherlands Processes

Telewizja Polska(TVP)/Belsat TV/Belgium

Telewizja Polska(TVP)/Belsat TV/Belgium The Disposables

Photoplay Films/ABC/Australia

Children and Youth

Bluey

Ludo Studios/BBC Studios Kids & Family/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/ABC/ABC iview/Disney Branded Television/Disney+,/Disney Channel/Disney Junior/Australia

Ludo Studios/BBC Studios Kids & Family/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/ABC/ABC iview/Disney Branded Television/Disney+,/Disney Channel/Disney Junior/Australia Escape from Albatros

NL Film/KRO-NCRV/NPO-3/Netherlands

NL Film/KRO-NCRV/NPO-3/Netherlands I am Invisible

NTR/NPO Zapp/Netherlands

NTR/NPO Zapp/Netherlands Superhero Academy

Seefood TV/ZDF/NRK Super/Norway

Seefood TV/ZDF/NRK Super/Norway Tabby McTat

Magic Light Pictures/BBC One/UK

Magic Light Pictures/BBC One/UK The Sound Collector

Eagle Vs Bat/Serious Kids/ITV/UK

Arts

Chantal Akerman: Always on the Go

VRT/VRT Canvas/Belgium

VRT/VRT Canvas/Belgium Mozart – Rise of A Genius

72 Films/Fremantle/BBC/UK

72 Films/Fremantle/BBC/UK Royal Swedish Opera: Mikael Karlsson: Melancholia

EuroArts Music from the Royal Opera House/SVT/Les Films Figures Libres/Mezzo/Medici.tv/EuroArts Music International (worldwide distribution)/SVT (Sweden)/Sweden

EuroArts Music from the Royal Opera House/SVT/Les Films Figures Libres/Mezzo/Medici.tv/EuroArts Music International (worldwide distribution)/SVT (Sweden)/Sweden Ryuchi Sakamoto: Last Days

NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation/NHK Enterprise/NHK GT/Japan

NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation/NHK Enterprise/NHK GT/Japan The Greatest Night in Pop

A Netflix Documentary/An MRC Film/A Dorothy St Pictures Production/Makemake Entertainment/Netflix/USA

A Netflix Documentary/An MRC Film/A Dorothy St Pictures Production/Makemake Entertainment/Netflix/USA The Pilgrimage of Gilbert and George

Supercollider/Zinc Media/Reiner Moritz/Poorhouse International/Sky Arts/UK

Documentary

Hell Jumper

Expectation TV/Fremantle/BBC Two/BBC One/UK

Expectation TV/Fremantle/BBC Two/BBC One/UK Inside Iran: The Fight For Freedom (Exposure)

Hardcash Productions/eOne/ITV1/UK

Hardcash Productions/eOne/ITV1/UK Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story

Story Films/Archface Films/NBCUniversal Global Distribution/Sky Documentaries/UK

Story Films/Archface Films/NBCUniversal Global Distribution/Sky Documentaries/UK The Occupiers

Capa Presse/Newen Connect/Arte/France

Capa Presse/Newen Connect/Arte/France Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods

Hoyo Films/All3Media International/BBC Two/UK

Hoyo Films/All3Media International/BBC Two/UK You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolfpack

Netflix Presents Una Producción de Lucernam Films/Netflix/Spain

News and Current Affairs

Israel and Gaza: Into the Abyss

Top Hat Production/Sphere Abacus/ITV1/UK

Top Hat Production/Sphere Abacus/ITV1/UK Putin’s Bears – The world’s most dangerous hackers

Simplicissimus/funk/SWR/Germany

Simplicissimus/funk/SWR/Germany Sarah Everard – The Search for Justice

BBC Studios/BBC/UK

BBC Studios/BBC/UK Sudan – War at Home

Sky News/UK

Sky News/UK The Fraudsters

Swedish Television – SVT/Channel 1/SVT Play/Sweden

Swedish Television – SVT/Channel 1/SVT Play/Sweden Ukraine’s War – The Other Side

Sean Langan/Tiger Nest Film Production/Journeyman Pictures/ITV1/UK

Factual Entertainment

Better Date than Never

Northern Pictures/Passion Distribution/ABC Television/Australia

Northern Pictures/Passion Distribution/ABC Television/Australia Love is Blind: UK

CPL/Netflix/UK

CPL/Netflix/UK Niks Te Zien (Nothing to See)

Roses are blue/Primitives/VRT1/Belgium

Roses are blue/Primitives/VRT1/Belgium Stuff The British Stole

Wooden Horse/Wildbear/Cream/Fremantle/ABC Australia/CBC Canada/Australia

Wooden Horse/Wildbear/Cream/Fremantle/ABC Australia/CBC Canada/Australia The Jury: Murder Trial

ScreenDog Productions/Blue Ant International/Channel 4/UK

ScreenDog Productions/Blue Ant International/Channel 4/UK The Political Assembly (Local title: Het Conclaaf)

Bargoens/Be-Entertainment/VTM/Belgium

Studio Entertainment

Britain’s Got Talent

Thames (a Fremantle label)/Syco/ITV/UK

Thames (a Fremantle label)/Syco/ITV/UK Couple Palace

CJ ENM/Mnet/Korea, Republic of

CJ ENM/Mnet/Korea, Republic of Gladiators

Hungry Bear Media/MGM/BBC One/UK

Hungry Bear Media/MGM/BBC One/UK Mental Masters

Warner Bros. International Televisión Production Spain/Warner Bros. International Televisión Production/Telecinco (Mediaset España)/Spain

Warner Bros. International Televisión Production Spain/Warner Bros. International Televisión Production/Telecinco (Mediaset España)/Spain The Floor

Eureka Productions/Talpa Studios/FOX/Ireland

Eureka Productions/Talpa Studios/FOX/Ireland Who Wants to Be A Millionaire (US)

Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row/Kimmelot/Sony Pictures Television/ABC/USA

Comedy Entertainment

Die Carolin Kekebus Show

bildundtonfabrik/UnterhaltungsFlotte/Westdeutscher Rundfunk Köln (WDR)/Western German Broadcasting Corporation/ARD/Das Erste (Westdeutscher Rundfunk Köln (WDR)/Western German Broadcasting Corporation/Germany

bildundtonfabrik/UnterhaltungsFlotte/Westdeutscher Rundfunk Köln (WDR)/Western German Broadcasting Corporation/ARD/Das Erste (Westdeutscher Rundfunk Köln (WDR)/Western German Broadcasting Corporation/Germany Norway’s Dumbest

Montreux film/fjernsyn/BBCS/TV2 Norway/Norway

Montreux film/fjernsyn/BBCS/TV2 Norway/Norway Rob & Romesh vs F1 Monaco

CLP Productions/Red Arrow Studios/Sky Max/UK

CLP Productions/Red Arrow Studios/Sky Max/UK Taskmaster

Avalon Television/Avalon Distribution/Channel 4/UK

Avalon Television/Avalon Distribution/Channel 4/UK Thank God You’re Here

Working Dog Productions/Network Ten/Paramount ANZ/Australia

Working Dog Productions/Network Ten/Paramount ANZ/Australia The Skewer: Three Twisted Years

Unusual Productions/unusual/BBC iPlayer/UK

Competition Reality

Race Across the World

Studio Lambert/All3Media International/BBC One/UK

Studio Lambert/All3Media International/BBC One/UK Spillet (The Game)

Mastiff/TV2 Norway/Norway

Mastiff/TV2 Norway/Norway Squid Game: The Challenge

Studio Lambert/The Garden/Netflix/UK

Studio Lambert/The Garden/Netflix/UK The Anonymous

Studio Lambert/All3Media International/USA Network/UK

Studio Lambert/All3Media International/USA Network/UK The Voice of The Country

1+1 Production/TVP/ITV Studios/1+1 Ukraine/Poland

Soap or Telenovela

Dertigers 2

Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium/VRT1/VRTMAX/Belgium

Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium/VRT1/VRTMAX/Belgium Eastenders

BBC Studios Drama Productions/BBC Studios/BBC One/UK

BBC Studios Drama Productions/BBC Studios/BBC One/UK Hollyoaks

Lime Pictures/All3Media/Channel 4/UK

Lime Pictures/All3Media/Channel 4/UK Rebirth

Globo/TV Globo/Brazil

Globo/TV Globo/Brazil Wyfie

Homebrew Films/Multichoice/Showmax/South Africa

Homebrew Films/Multichoice/Showmax/South Africa Yabani

NTC Medya/MADD/NOW (TV Channel)/Türkiye

Comedy Drama and Sitcom

Dates in Real Life

Maipo/Dynamic Television/NRK/Norway

Maipo/Dynamic Television/NRK/Norway Kaos

All3Media/Netflix/UK

All3Media/Netflix/UK Population 11

Jungle Entertainment/Lionsgate/Stan/Australia

Jungle Entertainment/Lionsgate/Stan/Australia The Gentlemen

Netflix/Moonage Pictures/Miramax TV/UK

Netflix/Moonage Pictures/Miramax TV/UK We Are Lady Parts (Season 2)

Working Title Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group/NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution/Channel 4/Peacock/UK

Working Title Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group/NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution/Channel 4/Peacock/UK What Happened to Solveig

Seefood TV/Primitives/NRK/Norway

Drama