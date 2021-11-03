Rassismus im Fußball ist auch heute noch ein Thema, früher war es aber noch ein sehr viel größeres. In "Schwarze Adler" erzählten schwarze Fußballerinnen und Fußballer aus der deutschen Nationalmannschaft ihre Geschichte. Die von Leopold Hoeschs Broadview TV produzierte Doku, die ihre Deutschlandpremiere bei Amazon Prime Video hatte und wenig später auch im ZDF lief, stieß auch bei der Jury der Rose d'Or auf Interesse und wurde nun für den Fernsehpreis in der Kategorie Documentary nominiert.
In der gleichen Kategorie ist obendrein auch noch eine deutsch-biritsch-norwegische Koproduktion im Rennen: "Dying to Divorce", das hierzulande als "Scheidung um jeden Preis – Türkische Frauen wehren sich" zu sehen war. Chloe Fairweather begleitete eine türkische Anwältin bei zwei Fällen, in denen Frauen sich gegen gewalttätige Übergriffe ihrer Ehemänner wehrten. WDR und Arte waren hier als Koproduzenten an Bord. Die übrigen vier Nominierten in dieser Kategorie kommen aus Australien ("Strong Female Lead") und Großbritannien ("9/11: Inside the President's War Room", "The Reason I Jump", "Surviving 9/11").
Zwei weitere deutsche Produktionen finden sich in der Kategorie Arts im Rennen um eine Goldene Rose: "The Dying Swans Project" vom Theaterhaus Stuttgart und Gauthier Dance für ZDF und 3sat sowie "The Carnival of the Animals - The Story of a Score" von Sounding Images und C Major Entertainment für WDR und Arte. Ausgewählt wurden die Nominierten von eine Jury aus 150 Sendervertretern und Produzenten aus über 750 Einreichungen. Vergeben wird die Goldene Rose, die in diesem Jahr ihren 60. Geburtstag feiert, erneut in einer virtuellen Zeremonie, die am 29. November auf rosedor.com gestreamt wird.
Bei den Drama-Serien finden sich einige der weltweit erfolgreichsten Produktionen der letzten Zeit: "Bridgerton" und "Squid Game" von Netflix, auch "Mare of Easttown" von HBO ist hierzulande gut bekannt. Komplettiert wird das Feld von den britischen Produktionen "It's a sin", "HELP" und "Time by Jimmy McGovern". Im Bereich Comedy Drama & Sitcom sind die Netflix-Produktionen "The Chair" und "Love & Anarchy" im Rennen, "I hate Suzie", "JERK Series 2" und "We are Lady Parts" aus Großbritannien sowie das französische "Call My Agent". Beim Studio Entertainment gab's offenbar wenig Innovatives, was die Jury für nominierungswürdig hielt, es dominieren nämlich größtenteils schon länger bekannte Formate wie "Taskmaster", "A League of their own", "Strictly Come Dancing", "America's Got Talent". "The Masked Singer UK" geht zwar auch längst nicht mehr als Neuentdeckung durch, hat aber deutlich weniger Jahre auf dem Buckel.
Alle Nominierungen im Überblick
Reality & Factual Entertainment
- The Rap Game UK
Naked Television (Part of Fremantle)/A+E Content Sales/BBC3/UK
- Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace
Wall to Wall Media Ltd/Line Up Industries/ITV/UK
- Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back
Rumpus Media/Channel 4/UK
- Love On The Spectrum
Northern Pictures/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia
- Married at First Sight
CPL/Channel 4/E4/UK
- You Can’t Ask That
Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia
Arts
- FIRESTARTER – The Story of Bangarra
In Films Production/ICON FILMS DISTRIBUTION/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia
- My Rembrandt
Discours Film/Cinephil/NTR/Netherlands
- The Dying Swans Project
Theaterhaus Stuttgart/Gauthier Dance/ZDF/3sat/Germany
- Song Exploder
Tremolo Productions/Netflix/USA
- Masterpiece
POSVIDEO/IDTV/dutchcore/AVROTROS/NPO 2/Netherlands
- The Carnival of the Animals – The Story of a Score
Sounding Images GmbH/C Major Entertainment GmbH/WDR/arte/Germany
Studio Entertainment
- Taskmaster
Avalon/Channel 4/UK
- America’s Got Talent
Fremantle North America/SYCO/Fremantle Media/NBC/USA
- Australia Talks
Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia
- A League of Their Own
CPL Productions/Sky Max/UK
- Strictly Come Dancing
BBC Studios/BBC One/UK
- The Masked Singer UK
Bandicoot/Abacus Media Rights/ITV/STV/UK
Children & Youth
- Like Me
Norsk Rikskringasting AS/Norway
- Horrible Histories Black History Special
Lion TV/CBBC/BBC iPlayer/UK
- Talking Heads
Keplerfilm/BETA FILM/VPRO/Netherlands
- Tekens van leven (Scars for life)
De Mensen/Newen/Ketnet (VRT)/Belgium
- Our School
Twofour/Twofour Studios/CBBC/UK
- World’s Worst Diseases
Delta Studios/SVT/SVT Barn/Sweden
Multiplatform Series
- Birchpunk
MC2production/Russian Federation
- About Saturday
Maipo Film/TV 2 Norway/Norway
- Heat
VERTOV/NPO3/EO/Netherlands
- InterConnected: Fred Gets Feedback
BBC Writersroom/BBC/UK
- Payday
Yle – The Finnish Broadcasting Company/Yle TV2/Yle Areena/Facebook/Instagram/Youtube/Finlan
- It Takes Guts
EFFERVESCENCE DOC/France TV Slash/ARTE/Radio France/TV5 Monde/INA/France Médias Monde/France
Audio Entertainment
- DIEVE
Sybel & Jolie Rouge/France
- Finding Q: My Journey into QAnon
Tortoise Studios/Audible/UK
- The Lazarus Heist
BBC World Service/BBC World Service Podcasts/UK
- Cold Case Crime Cuts
Auddy/UK
- I’m Not A Monster
BBC Radio Current Affairs/BBC Sounds & BBC Radio 5 Live/Frontline PBS/UK
- Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
BBC Sounds/BBC Radio 5 Live/BBC Radio 1Xtra/BBC Radio 4/UK
Comedy
- Famalam
BBC Studios/BBC Three/UK
- Motherland
Merman Television/Twofour/Lionsgate/BBC Two/UK
- Bo Burnham: Inside
Netflix/USA
- Journey (Vegferd)
Glassriver/Keshet International/Channel 2/Iceland
- The New Black 2
Dori Media Darset/Dori Media International/HOT/Israel
- Staged
Infinity Hill/GCB Films/No Mystery/Rainmaker Content Limited/BBC One/UK
Soap or Telenovela
- Lisa
De Mensen/Red Arrow International/VTM (DPG Media)/Belgium
- District 31
Aetios Productions/Aetios Distribution/Radio-Canada/Canada
- Our Love Songs
SP Televisão S.A./SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicação S.A./Portugal
- Star Hill
SP Televisão S.A./SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicação S.A./Portugal
- Two Lives
Bambu Producciones, a STUDIOCANAL Company/STUDIOCANAL/RTVE/Spain
- Casualty
BBC Studios/BBC ONE/UK
Comedy Drama & Sitcom
- The Chair
Netflix/USA
- I Hate Suzie
Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic/UK
- JERK Series 2
Roughcut TV/Primal Media/BBC Three
- Call My Agent
Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Productions/Netflix/France télévision/France
- Love & Anarchy
FLX/Netflix/Sweden
- We Are Lady Parts
Working Title/Channel 4 and NBC Universal/UK
Drama
- Bridgerton
A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia/Netflix/UK
- Mare of Easttown
HBO/Sky Atlantic/USA
- It's A Sin
Red Production Company/All3Media International/Channel 4/UK
- HELP
The Forge/All3Media International/Channel 4/UK
- Time by Jimmy McGovern
BBC Studios/BBC1/UK
- Squid Game
Siren Pictures/Netflix/Republic of Korea
Documentary
- Strong Female Lead
Northern Pictures/SBS (Special Broadcasting Service)/Australia
- Dying to Divorce
Dying to Divorce Ltd/Java Films/WDR/ARTE/UK
- Schwarze Adler
Broadview Pictures/Broadview Distribution/Amazon Prime/ZDF/Germany
- 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room
Wish/Art Films/APPLE TV+ own the world rights./BBC One/APPLE TV+/UK
- The Reason I Jump
MetFilm Production/Picturehouse Entertainment/Netflix/UK
- Surviving 9/11
Top Hat Productions/Keshet International/BBC Two/UK
News & Current Affairs
- India’s Rape Scandal
Quicksilver Media/Channel 4/PBS Frontline/UK
- Panorama: The Missing Princess
BBC/Panorama/UK
- Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance
NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)/Japan
- The Return: Life After ISIS
Alba Sotorra Productions, MetFilm/Sky Documentaries/UK
- Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story
ITN/UK
- Taliban – the Police, the Thief and the Runaway Wife
Horisont, Danish Broadcasting Corporation/DR, Danish Broadcasting Corporation/DR1, Danish Broadcasting Corporation/Denmark