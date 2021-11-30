Bei der Verleihung der Rose d'Or, die am Montag in einer virtuellen Zeremonie stattfand, gingen die vier nominierten deutschen Produktionen leer aus. So mussten sich die Doku "Schwarze Adler" (Broadview TV für Amazon/ZDF) und die WDR/Arte-Koproduktion "Scheidung um jeden Preis" in der Doku-Kategorie der britischen Produktion "9/11 - Inside the President's War Room" geschlagen geben. In der Kategorie Arts setzte sich die australische Produktion "Firestarter - The Story of Bangarra" u.a. gegen "The Dying Swans Project" vom Theaterhaus Stuttgart und Gauthier Dance für ZDF und 3sat sowie "The Carnival of the Animals - The Story of a Score" von Sounding Images und C Major Entertainment für WDR und Arte durch.
Generell waren es vor allem britische Produktionen, die sich durchsetzen konnten - in gleich acht von zwölf Kategorien. Dazu gehörte etwa auch der Preis für "Strictly Come Dancing" als bestes Studio-Entertainment oder "Help" als beste Drama-Serie. Der Preis fürs beste Comedy-Drama ging allerdings nach Frankreich an "Call My Agent". In der neu eingeführten Kategorie "News and Current Affairs" setzte sich die ITV-produktion "Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story" durch, die auch noch den Golden Rose Award, der unter den Preisträgern der einzelnen Kategorien vergeben wird, erhielt. Es handelte sich um das einzige TV-Team, das während des Sturms des Kapitols im Januar innerhalb des Gebäudes filmten.
Die Gewinner (gefettet) und Nominierten im Überblick
Reality & Factual Entertainment
- The Rap Game UK
Naked Television (Part of Fremantle)/A+E Content Sales/BBC3/UK
- Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace
Wall to Wall Media Ltd/Line Up Industries/ITV/UK
- Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back
Rumpus Media/Channel 4/UK
- Love On The Spectrum
Northern Pictures/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia
- Married at First Sight
CPL/Channel 4/E4/UK
- You Can’t Ask That
Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia
Arts
- FIRESTARTER – The Story of Bangarra
In Films Production/ICON FILMS DISTRIBUTION/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia
- My Rembrandt
Discours Film/Cinephil/NTR/Netherlands
- The Dying Swans Project
Theaterhaus Stuttgart/Gauthier Dance/ZDF/3sat/Germany
- Song Exploder
Tremolo Productions/Netflix/USA
- Masterpiece
POSVIDEO/IDTV/dutchcore/AVROTROS/NPO 2/Netherlands
- The Carnival of the Animals – The Story of a Score
Sounding Images GmbH/C Major Entertainment GmbH/WDR/arte/Germany
Studio Entertainment
- Taskmaster
Avalon/Channel 4/UK
- America’s Got Talent
Fremantle North America/SYCO/Fremantle Media/NBC/USA
- Australia Talks
Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia
- A League of Their Own
CPL Productions/Sky Max/UK
- Strictly Come Dancing
BBC Studios/BBC One/UK
- The Masked Singer UK
Bandicoot/Abacus Media Rights/ITV/STV/UK
Children & Youth
- Like Me
Norsk Rikskringasting AS/Norway
- Horrible Histories Black History Special
Lion TV/CBBC/BBC iPlayer/UK
- Talking Heads
Keplerfilm/BETA FILM/VPRO/Netherlands
- Tekens van leven (Scars for life)
De Mensen/Newen/Ketnet (VRT)/Belgium
- Our School
Twofour/Twofour Studios/CBBC/UK
- World’s Worst Diseases
Delta Studios/SVT/SVT Barn/Sweden
Multiplatform Series
- Birchpunk
MC2production/Russian Federation
- About Saturday
Maipo Film/TV 2 Norway/Norway
- Heat
VERTOV/NPO3/EO/Netherlands
- InterConnected: Fred Gets Feedback
BBC Writersroom/BBC/UK
- Payday
Yle – The Finnish Broadcasting Company/Yle TV2/Yle Areena/Facebook/Instagram/Youtube/Finlan
- It Takes Guts
EFFERVESCENCE DOC/France TV Slash/ARTE/Radio France/TV5 Monde/INA/France Médias Monde/France
Audio Entertainment
- DIEVE
Sybel & Jolie Rouge/France
- Finding Q: My Journey into QAnon
Tortoise Studios/Audible/UK
- The Lazarus Heist
BBC World Service/BBC World Service Podcasts/UK
- Cold Case Crime Cuts
Auddy/UK
- I’m Not A Monster
BBC Radio Current Affairs/BBC Sounds & BBC Radio 5 Live/Frontline PBS/UK
- Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
BBC Sounds/BBC Radio 5 Live/BBC Radio 1Xtra/BBC Radio 4/UK
Comedy
- Famalam
BBC Studios/BBC Three/UK
- Motherland
Merman Television/Twofour/Lionsgate/BBC Two/UK
- Bo Burnham: Inside
Netflix/USA
- Journey (Vegferd)
Glassriver/Keshet International/Channel 2/Iceland
- The New Black 2
Dori Media Darset/Dori Media International/HOT/Israel
- Staged
Infinity Hill/GCB Films/No Mystery/Rainmaker Content Limited/BBC One/UK
Soap or Telenovela
- Lisa
De Mensen/Red Arrow International/VTM (DPG Media)/Belgium
- District 31
Aetios Productions/Aetios Distribution/Radio-Canada/Canada
- Our Love Songs
SP Televisão S.A./SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicação S.A./Portugal
- Star Hill
SP Televisão S.A./SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicação S.A./Portugal
- Two Lives
Bambu Producciones, a STUDIOCANAL Company/STUDIOCANAL/RTVE/Spain
- Casualty
BBC Studios/BBC ONE/UK
Comedy Drama & Sitcom
- The Chair
Netflix/USA
- I Hate Suzie
Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic/UK
- JERK Series 2
Roughcut TV/Primal Media/BBC Three
- Call My Agent
Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Productions/Netflix/France télévision/France
- Love & Anarchy
FLX/Netflix/Sweden
- We Are Lady Parts
Working Title/Channel 4 and NBC Universal/UK
Drama
- Bridgerton
A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia/Netflix/UK
- Mare of Easttown
HBO/Sky Atlantic/USA
- It's A Sin
Red Production Company/All3Media International/Channel 4/UK
- HELP
The Forge/All3Media International/Channel 4/UK
- Time by Jimmy McGovern
BBC Studios/BBC1/UK
- Squid Game
Siren Pictures/Netflix/Republic of Korea
Documentary
- Strong Female Lead
Northern Pictures/SBS (Special Broadcasting Service)/Australia
- Dying to Divorce
Dying to Divorce Ltd/Java Films/WDR/ARTE/UK
- Schwarze Adler
Broadview Pictures/Broadview Distribution/Amazon Prime/ZDF/Germany
- 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room
Wish/Art Films/APPLE TV+ own the world rights./BBC One/APPLE TV+/UK
- The Reason I Jump
MetFilm Production/Picturehouse Entertainment/Netflix/UK
- Surviving 9/11
Top Hat Productions/Keshet International/BBC Two/UK
News & Current Affairs
- India’s Rape Scandal
Quicksilver Media/Channel 4/PBS Frontline/UK
- Panorama: The Missing Princess
BBC/Panorama/UK
- Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance
NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)/Japan
- The Return: Life After ISIS
Alba Sotorra Productions, MetFilm/Sky Documentaries/UK
- Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story
ITN/UK
- Taliban – the Police, the Thief and the Runaway Wife
Horisont, Danish Broadcasting Corporation/DR, Danish Broadcasting Corporation/DR1, Danish Broadcasting Corporation/Denmark