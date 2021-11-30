Bei der Verleihung der Rose d'Or, die am Montag in einer virtuellen Zeremonie stattfand, gingen die vier nominierten deutschen Produktionen leer aus. So mussten sich die Doku "Schwarze Adler" (Broadview TV für Amazon/ZDF) und die WDR/Arte-Koproduktion "Scheidung um jeden Preis" in der Doku-Kategorie der britischen Produktion "9/11 - Inside the President's War Room" geschlagen geben. In der Kategorie Arts setzte sich die australische Produktion "Firestarter - The Story of Bangarra" u.a. gegen "The Dying Swans Project" vom Theaterhaus Stuttgart und Gauthier Dance für ZDF und 3sat sowie "The Carnival of the Animals - The Story of a Score" von Sounding Images und C Major Entertainment für WDR und Arte durch.

Generell waren es vor allem britische Produktionen, die sich durchsetzen konnten - in gleich acht von zwölf Kategorien. Dazu gehörte etwa auch der Preis für "Strictly Come Dancing" als bestes Studio-Entertainment oder "Help" als beste Drama-Serie. Der Preis fürs beste Comedy-Drama ging allerdings nach Frankreich an "Call My Agent". In der neu eingeführten Kategorie "News and Current Affairs" setzte sich die ITV-produktion "Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story" durch, die auch noch den Golden Rose Award, der unter den Preisträgern der einzelnen Kategorien vergeben wird, erhielt. Es handelte sich um das einzige TV-Team, das während des Sturms des Kapitols im Januar innerhalb des Gebäudes filmten.

Die Gewinner (gefettet) und Nominierten im Überblick

Reality & Factual Entertainment

The Rap Game UK

Naked Television (Part of Fremantle)/A+E Content Sales/BBC3/UK

Naked Television (Part of Fremantle)/A+E Content Sales/BBC3/UK Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

Wall to Wall Media Ltd/Line Up Industries/ITV/UK

Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back

Rumpus Media/Channel 4/UK

Rumpus Media/Channel 4/UK Love On The Spectrum

Northern Pictures/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia

Northern Pictures/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia Married at First Sight

CPL/Channel 4/E4/UK

CPL/Channel 4/E4/UK You Can’t Ask That

Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia

Arts

FIRESTARTER – The Story of Bangarra

In Films Production/ICON FILMS DISTRIBUTION/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia

My Rembrandt

Discours Film/Cinephil/NTR/Netherlands

Discours Film/Cinephil/NTR/Netherlands The Dying Swans Project

Theaterhaus Stuttgart/Gauthier Dance/ZDF/3sat/Germany

Theaterhaus Stuttgart/Gauthier Dance/ZDF/3sat/Germany Song Exploder

Tremolo Productions/Netflix/USA

Tremolo Productions/Netflix/USA Masterpiece

POSVIDEO/IDTV/dutchcore/AVROTROS/NPO 2/Netherlands

POSVIDEO/IDTV/dutchcore/AVROTROS/NPO 2/Netherlands The Carnival of the Animals – The Story of a Score

Sounding Images GmbH/C Major Entertainment GmbH/WDR/arte/Germany

Studio Entertainment

Taskmaster

Avalon/Channel 4/UK

Avalon/Channel 4/UK America’s Got Talent

Fremantle North America/SYCO/Fremantle Media/NBC/USA

Fremantle North America/SYCO/Fremantle Media/NBC/USA Australia Talks

Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia

Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia A League of Their Own

CPL Productions/Sky Max/UK

CPL Productions/Sky Max/UK Strictly Come Dancing

BBC Studios/BBC One/UK

The Masked Singer UK

Bandicoot/Abacus Media Rights/ITV/STV/UK

Children & Youth

Like Me

Norsk Rikskringasting AS/Norway

Norsk Rikskringasting AS/Norway Horrible Histories Black History Special

Lion TV/CBBC/BBC iPlayer/UK

Talking Heads

Keplerfilm/BETA FILM/VPRO/Netherlands

Keplerfilm/BETA FILM/VPRO/Netherlands Tekens van leven (Scars for life)

De Mensen/Newen/Ketnet (VRT)/Belgium

De Mensen/Newen/Ketnet (VRT)/Belgium Our School

Twofour/Twofour Studios/CBBC/UK

Twofour/Twofour Studios/CBBC/UK World’s Worst Diseases

Delta Studios/SVT/SVT Barn/Sweden

Multiplatform Series

Birchpunk

MC2production/Russian Federation

MC2production/Russian Federation About Saturday

Maipo Film/TV 2 Norway/Norway

Maipo Film/TV 2 Norway/Norway Heat

VERTOV/NPO3/EO/Netherlands

VERTOV/NPO3/EO/Netherlands InterConnected: Fred Gets Feedback

BBC Writersroom/BBC/UK

Payday

Yle – The Finnish Broadcasting Company/Yle TV2/Yle Areena/Facebook/Instagram/Youtube/Finlan

Yle – The Finnish Broadcasting Company/Yle TV2/Yle Areena/Facebook/Instagram/Youtube/Finlan It Takes Guts

EFFERVESCENCE DOC/France TV Slash/ARTE/Radio France/TV5 Monde/INA/France Médias Monde/France

Audio Entertainment

DIEVE

Sybel & Jolie Rouge/France

Sybel & Jolie Rouge/France Finding Q: My Journey into QAnon

Tortoise Studios/Audible/UK

Tortoise Studios/Audible/UK The Lazarus Heist

BBC World Service/BBC World Service Podcasts/UK

BBC World Service/BBC World Service Podcasts/UK Cold Case Crime Cuts

Auddy/UK

Auddy/UK I’m Not A Monster

BBC Radio Current Affairs/BBC Sounds & BBC Radio 5 Live/Frontline PBS/UK

Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

BBC Sounds/BBC Radio 5 Live/BBC Radio 1Xtra/BBC Radio 4/UK

Comedy

Famalam

BBC Studios/BBC Three/UK

BBC Studios/BBC Three/UK Motherland

Merman Television/Twofour/Lionsgate/BBC Two/UK

Merman Television/Twofour/Lionsgate/BBC Two/UK Bo Burnham: Inside

Netflix/USA

Journey (Vegferd)

Glassriver/Keshet International/Channel 2/Iceland

Glassriver/Keshet International/Channel 2/Iceland The New Black 2

Dori Media Darset/Dori Media International/HOT/Israel

Dori Media Darset/Dori Media International/HOT/Israel Staged

Infinity Hill/GCB Films/No Mystery/Rainmaker Content Limited/BBC One/UK

Soap or Telenovela

Lisa

De Mensen/Red Arrow International/VTM (DPG Media)/Belgium

De Mensen/Red Arrow International/VTM (DPG Media)/Belgium District 31

Aetios Productions/Aetios Distribution/Radio-Canada/Canada

Aetios Productions/Aetios Distribution/Radio-Canada/Canada Our Love Songs

SP Televisão S.A./SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicação S.A./Portugal

SP Televisão S.A./SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicação S.A./Portugal Star Hill

SP Televisão S.A./SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicação S.A./Portugal

SP Televisão S.A./SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicação S.A./Portugal Two Lives

Bambu Producciones, a STUDIOCANAL Company/STUDIOCANAL/RTVE/Spain

Casualty

BBC Studios/BBC ONE/UK

Comedy Drama & Sitcom

The Chair

Netflix/USA

Netflix/USA I Hate Suzie

Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic/UK

Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic/UK JERK Series 2

Roughcut TV/Primal Media/BBC Three

Roughcut TV/Primal Media/BBC Three Call My Agent

Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Productions/Netflix/France télévision/France

Love & Anarchy

FLX/Netflix/Sweden

FLX/Netflix/Sweden We Are Lady Parts

Working Title/Channel 4 and NBC Universal/UK

Drama

Bridgerton

A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia/Netflix/UK

A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia/Netflix/UK Mare of Easttown

HBO/Sky Atlantic/USA

HBO/Sky Atlantic/USA It's A Sin

Red Production Company/All3Media International/Channel 4/UK

Red Production Company/All3Media International/Channel 4/UK HELP

The Forge/All3Media International/Channel 4/UK

Time by Jimmy McGovern

BBC Studios/BBC1/UK

BBC Studios/BBC1/UK Squid Game

Siren Pictures/Netflix/Republic of Korea

Documentary

Strong Female Lead

Northern Pictures/SBS (Special Broadcasting Service)/Australia

Northern Pictures/SBS (Special Broadcasting Service)/Australia Dying to Divorce

Dying to Divorce Ltd/Java Films/WDR/ARTE/UK

Dying to Divorce Ltd/Java Films/WDR/ARTE/UK Schwarze Adler

Broadview Pictures/Broadview Distribution/Amazon Prime/ZDF/Germany

Broadview Pictures/Broadview Distribution/Amazon Prime/ZDF/Germany 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room

Wish/Art Films/APPLE TV+ own the world rights./BBC One/APPLE TV+/UK

The Reason I Jump

MetFilm Production/Picturehouse Entertainment/Netflix/UK

MetFilm Production/Picturehouse Entertainment/Netflix/UK Surviving 9/11

Top Hat Productions/Keshet International/BBC Two/UK

News & Current Affairs