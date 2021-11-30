Bei der Verleihung der Rose d'Or, die am Montag in einer virtuellen Zeremonie stattfand, gingen die vier nominierten deutschen Produktionen leer aus. So mussten sich die Doku "Schwarze Adler" (Broadview TV für Amazon/ZDF) und die WDR/Arte-Koproduktion "Scheidung um jeden Preis" in der Doku-Kategorie der britischen Produktion "9/11 - Inside the President's War Room" geschlagen geben. In der Kategorie Arts setzte sich die australische Produktion "Firestarter - The Story of Bangarra" u.a. gegen "The Dying Swans Project" vom Theaterhaus Stuttgart und Gauthier Dance für ZDF und 3sat sowie "The Carnival of the Animals - The Story of a Score" von Sounding Images und C Major Entertainment für WDR und Arte durch.

Generell waren es vor allem britische Produktionen, die sich durchsetzen konnten - in gleich acht von zwölf Kategorien. Dazu gehörte etwa auch der Preis für "Strictly Come Dancing" als bestes Studio-Entertainment oder "Help" als beste Drama-Serie. Der Preis fürs beste Comedy-Drama ging allerdings nach Frankreich an "Call My Agent". In der neu eingeführten Kategorie "News and Current Affairs" setzte sich die ITV-produktion "Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story" durch, die auch noch den Golden Rose Award, der unter den Preisträgern der einzelnen Kategorien vergeben wird, erhielt. Es handelte sich um das einzige TV-Team, das während des Sturms des Kapitols im Januar innerhalb des Gebäudes filmten.

Die Gewinner (gefettet) und Nominierten im Überblick

Reality & Factual Entertainment

  • The Rap Game UK
    Naked Television (Part of Fremantle)/A+E Content Sales/BBC3/UK
  • Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace
    Wall to Wall Media Ltd/Line Up Industries/ITV/UK
  • Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back
    Rumpus Media/Channel 4/UK
  • Love On The Spectrum
    Northern Pictures/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia
  • Married at First Sight
    CPL/Channel 4/E4/UK
  • You Can’t Ask That
    Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia

Arts

  • FIRESTARTER – The Story of Bangarra
    In Films Production/ICON FILMS DISTRIBUTION/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia
  • My Rembrandt
    Discours Film/Cinephil/NTR/Netherlands
  • The Dying Swans Project
    Theaterhaus Stuttgart/Gauthier Dance/ZDF/3sat/Germany
  • Song Exploder
    Tremolo Productions/Netflix/USA
  • Masterpiece
    POSVIDEO/IDTV/dutchcore/AVROTROS/NPO 2/Netherlands
  • The Carnival of the Animals – The Story of a Score
    Sounding Images GmbH/C Major Entertainment GmbH/WDR/arte/Germany

Studio Entertainment

  • Taskmaster
    Avalon/Channel 4/UK
  • America’s Got Talent
    Fremantle North America/SYCO/Fremantle Media/NBC/USA
  • Australia Talks
    Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia
  • A League of Their Own
    CPL Productions/Sky Max/UK
  • Strictly Come Dancing
    BBC Studios/BBC One/UK
  • The Masked Singer UK
    Bandicoot/Abacus Media Rights/ITV/STV/UK

Children & Youth

  • Like Me
    Norsk Rikskringasting AS/Norway
  • Horrible Histories Black History Special
    Lion TV/CBBC/BBC iPlayer/UK
  • Talking Heads
    Keplerfilm/BETA FILM/VPRO/Netherlands
  • Tekens van leven (Scars for life)
    De Mensen/Newen/Ketnet (VRT)/Belgium
  • Our School
    Twofour/Twofour Studios/CBBC/UK
  • World’s Worst Diseases
    Delta Studios/SVT/SVT Barn/Sweden

Multiplatform Series

  • Birchpunk
    MC2production/Russian Federation
  • About Saturday
    Maipo Film/TV 2 Norway/Norway
  • Heat
    VERTOV/NPO3/EO/Netherlands
  • InterConnected: Fred Gets Feedback
    BBC Writersroom/BBC/UK
  • Payday
    Yle – The Finnish Broadcasting Company/Yle TV2/Yle Areena/Facebook/Instagram/Youtube/Finlan
  • It Takes Guts
    EFFERVESCENCE DOC/France TV Slash/ARTE/Radio France/TV5 Monde/INA/France Médias Monde/France

Audio Entertainment

  • DIEVE
    Sybel & Jolie Rouge/France
  • Finding Q: My Journey into QAnon
    Tortoise Studios/Audible/UK
  • The Lazarus Heist
    BBC World Service/BBC World Service Podcasts/UK
  • Cold Case Crime Cuts
    Auddy/UK
  • I’m Not A Monster
    BBC Radio Current Affairs/BBC Sounds & BBC Radio 5 Live/Frontline PBS/UK
  • Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
    BBC Sounds/BBC Radio 5 Live/BBC Radio 1Xtra/BBC Radio 4/UK

Comedy

  • Famalam
    BBC Studios/BBC Three/UK
  • Motherland
    Merman Television/Twofour/Lionsgate/BBC Two/UK
  • Bo Burnham: Inside
    Netflix/USA
  • Journey (Vegferd)
    Glassriver/Keshet International/Channel 2/Iceland
  • The New Black 2
    Dori Media Darset/Dori Media International/HOT/Israel
  • Staged
    Infinity Hill/GCB Films/No Mystery/Rainmaker Content Limited/BBC One/UK

Soap or Telenovela

  • Lisa
    De Mensen/Red Arrow International/VTM (DPG Media)/Belgium
  • District 31
    Aetios Productions/Aetios Distribution/Radio-Canada/Canada
  • Our Love Songs
    SP Televisão S.A./SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicação S.A./Portugal
  • Star Hill
    SP Televisão S.A./SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicação S.A./Portugal
  • Two Lives
    Bambu Producciones, a STUDIOCANAL Company/STUDIOCANAL/RTVE/Spain
  • Casualty
    BBC Studios/BBC ONE/UK

Comedy Drama & Sitcom

  • The Chair
    Netflix/USA
  • I Hate Suzie
    Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic/UK
  • JERK Series 2
    Roughcut TV/Primal Media/BBC Three
  • Call My Agent
    Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Productions/Netflix/France télévision/France
  • Love & Anarchy
    FLX/Netflix/Sweden
  • We Are Lady Parts
    Working Title/Channel 4 and NBC Universal/UK

Drama

  • Bridgerton
    A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia/Netflix/UK
  • Mare of Easttown
    HBO/Sky Atlantic/USA
  • It's A Sin
    Red Production Company/All3Media International/Channel 4/UK
  • HELP
    The Forge/All3Media International/Channel 4/UK
  • Time by Jimmy McGovern
    BBC Studios/BBC1/UK
  • Squid Game
    Siren Pictures/Netflix/Republic of Korea

Documentary

  • Strong Female Lead
    Northern Pictures/SBS (Special Broadcasting Service)/Australia
  • Dying to Divorce
    Dying to Divorce Ltd/Java Films/WDR/ARTE/UK
  • Schwarze Adler
    Broadview Pictures/Broadview Distribution/Amazon Prime/ZDF/Germany
  • 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room
    Wish/Art Films/APPLE TV+ own the world rights./BBC One/APPLE TV+/UK
  • The Reason I Jump
    MetFilm Production/Picturehouse Entertainment/Netflix/UK
  • Surviving 9/11
    Top Hat Productions/Keshet International/BBC Two/UK

News & Current Affairs

  • India’s Rape Scandal
    Quicksilver Media/Channel 4/PBS Frontline/UK
  • Panorama: The Missing Princess
    BBC/Panorama/UK
  • Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance
    NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)/Japan
  • The Return: Life After ISIS
    Alba Sotorra Productions, MetFilm/Sky Documentaries/UK
  • Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story
    ITN/UK
  • Taliban – the Police, the Thief and the Runaway Wife
    Horisont, Danish Broadcasting Corporation/DR, Danish Broadcasting Corporation/DR1, Danish Broadcasting Corporation/Denmark