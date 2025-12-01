Immerhin drei deutsche Produktionen sind in diesem Jahr ins Rennen um die Rose d'Or gegangen, bei der Verleihung in London ging die ZDF-Show "Lass dich überwachen" mit Jan Böhmermann am Montagabend allerdings ebenso leer aus wie die ZDF-Jugendserie "Crystal Wall" und die Vox-Kochdoku "Kitchen Impossible" mit Tim Mälzer. Die mit Abstand meisten Rosen blieben hingegen auf der Insel: Das Vereinigte Königreich führte die Hitliste der Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner an.

Das bekam auch "Lass dich überwachen" (Unterhaltungsfernsehen Ehrenfeld) zu spüren: Die Show ging in der Kategorie Studio Entertainment ins Rennen, musste sich letztlich aber einem echten Dauerbrenner geschlagen - der britischen Sky-Sportcomedyshow "A League of Their Own", die es inzwischen auf 20 Staffeln bringt. "Kitchen Impossible" (Endemol Shine Germany) unterlag derweil in der Kategorie "Comepetition Realiy" der neuen norwegischen Show "The Box", das sich international inzwischen zunehmender Beliebtheit erfreut. Das Rennen im Soap/Telenovela-Bereich, in dem "Crystal Wall" (Producers at Work) nominiert war, machte die brasilianische Serie "Guerreiros do Sol".

Ein Gewinner stand bereits im Vorfeld der Preisverleihung fest: Das Netflix-Drama "Adolescence", das mit der Goldene Rose geehrt wurde. Die letzten Preisträger der Goldenen Rose waren "Chernobyl" 2019 und die ITV-Doku "Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story" 2021. Die Auszeichnung wird an eine Sendung oder Serie verliehen, die nach Angaben der Veranstalter einen "außergewöhnlichen Beitrag" geleistet hat, die üblichen Erwartungen des Genres übertrifft und Teil des nationalen und internationalen Diskurses geworden ist. Doch es blieb nicht nur bei einer Auszeichnung: Ausgezeichnet wurde "Adolescence" auch als bestes Drama - zudem erhielt Hauptdarsteller Owen Cooper, wenige Tage vor seinem 16. Geburtstag, auch noch die Auszeichnung als "Emerging Talent".

Alle Gewinner im Überblick

Arts

Draw For Change

Clin d’Oeil Films/Humo/Autlook Filmsales/VRT Canvas/Belgium

Clin d’Oeil Films/Humo/Autlook Filmsales/VRT Canvas/Belgium Mozart’s Sister

Media Stockade/Sphere Abacus/Sky Arts UK/Australia

Media Stockade/Sphere Abacus/Sky Arts UK/Australia Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Onomatopee Films & Warboys Films/Mediawan/VRT Canvas/Belgium

The Last Musician of Auschwitz

Two Rivers Media/Abacus Distribution/BBC/BBC Network/UK

Two Rivers Media/Abacus Distribution/BBC/BBC Network/UK The Legends of Paris, a tale of the 19th century artistic scene

Silex Films/Arte Distribution/ARTE France/France

Silex Films/Arte Distribution/ARTE France/France The Lost Music of Auschwitz

Windfall Films/Sky Arts/UK

Audio

Ballad of Scout and the Alcohol Tag

Prison Radio Association/UK

Fool’s Gold

BBC Studios/UK

BBC Studios/UK Missing in the Amazon

The Guardian/UK/Brazil

The Guardian/UK/Brazil Stalked

BBC Studios/UK

BBC Studios/UK Up In Smoke

Penny4/UK

Penny4/UK Where is Jon

RÚV/RTÉ/Iceland/Ireland

Children and Youth

Bottled Up

NRT/NPO Zapp/Netherlands

NRT/NPO Zapp/Netherlands Crongton

New Pictures/All3Media International/BBC/UK

New Pictures/All3Media International/BBC/UK Je Zal Het Maar Hebben Junior / Imagine Living With That

SimpelZodiak/BNNVARA/NPOZapp/Netherlands

SimpelZodiak/BNNVARA/NPOZapp/Netherlands The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland

Lupus Films/Islington Films/Universal Content Group/Sky/Sky Cinema/UK

Lupus Films/Islington Films/Universal Content Group/Sky/Sky Cinema/UK Tiddler

Magic Light Pictures/BBC/BBC1/UK

Wat niemand ziet / My Unseen Story

De Mensen/Ketnet (VRT)/Belgium

Comedy Drama and Sitcom

Big Boys

Roughcut TVFifth Season/Channel 4/UK/Malta

Roughcut TVFifth Season/Channel 4/UK/Malta Happiness

Greenstone TV/DCD Rights/Warners/Three Now/New Zealand

Greenstone TV/DCD Rights/Warners/Three Now/New Zealand Pushers

Merman Television/2LE Media/Channel 4/UK

Merman Television/2LE Media/Channel 4/UK The Boys

Amazon MGM Studios/Sony Pictures Television/Kripke Enterprises/Original Film/Point Grey Pictures/Prime Video/USA

Amazon MGM Studios/Sony Pictures Television/Kripke Enterprises/Original Film/Point Grey Pictures/Prime Video/USA The Studio

Lionsgate Television in association with Apple/Apple TV/USA

Whisky On The Rocks

Skyverse, a Humanoid company/Disney/Sveriges Television/Lithuania/Sweden

Comedy Entertainment

Ants

Nippon TV/Fremantle/Japan

Have You Been Paying Attention

Working Dog Productions/Network Ten/Australia

Working Dog Productions/Network Ten/Australia Last One Laughing UK

Initial/Zeppotron/Baniay UK/Prime Video/UK

Initial/Zeppotron/Baniay UK/Prime Video/UK Mitchell & Webb Are Not Helping

That Mitchell & Webb Company in association with Big Talk Studios/ITV/Channel 4/UK

That Mitchell & Webb Company in association with Big Talk Studios/ITV/Channel 4/UK Rob vs Romesh

CPL Productions/Seven.One Studios/Sky Max/UK

CPL Productions/Seven.One Studios/Sky Max/UK The Ultimate Celebrity Car Park Showdown

Woestijnvis/Primitives/Play 4 – GoPlay (Play Media)/Belgium

Competition Reality

Alone Australia

ITV Studios Australia/A+E Networks/SBS (Special Broadcasting Service)/SBS On Demand/Australia

ITV Studios Australia/A+E Networks/SBS (Special Broadcasting Service)/SBS On Demand/Australia Building The Band

Remarkable Entertainment/Netflix/Netflix USA First (Global)/UK

Remarkable Entertainment/Netflix/Netflix USA First (Global)/UK Kitchen Impossible

EndemolShine Germany/Banijay Group/Vox/Germany

EndemolShine Germany/Banijay Group/Vox/Germany The Box

Seefood TV/Seefood Distribution/TV 2 Norway/Norway

The Fortune Hotel

Tuesday’s Child/Banijay/ITV/UK/Norway/Sweden

Tuesday’s Child/Banijay/ITV/UK/Norway/Sweden The Piano

Love Productions/Fremantle/Channel 4/UK

Documentary

AI Love You

Nordisk Film TV/Banijay Rights (except Nordics)/Nordisk Film TV (Nordics)/TV 2 Denmark/Denmark

Nordisk Film TV/Banijay Rights (except Nordics)/Nordisk Film TV (Nordics)/TV 2 Denmark/Denmark Atomic People

Minnow Films/Banijay Rights/BBC/UK

Minnow Films/Banijay Rights/BBC/UK Deaf President Now

Apple/Concordia Studio/Apple TV/USA

Apple/Concordia Studio/Apple TV/USA Grenfell Uncovered

Netflix/Rogan Productions/UK

Netflix/Rogan Productions/UK Louis Theroux – Settlers

Mindhouse Productions Ltd/BBC Two/UK

The Zelensky Story

72 Films/BBC/BBC Two/UK

Drama

Adolescence

Warp Films, Matriarch Productions/Plan B for Netflix/Netflix/UK

Empathy

Trio Orange/Trio Orange International/Crave/Canal+/Canada

Trio Orange/Trio Orange International/Crave/Canal+/Canada Reunion

Warp Films/BBC Studios/BBC/Paramount+/Showtime/CBC/UK

Warp Films/BBC Studios/BBC/Paramount+/Showtime/CBC/UK The Penguin

HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions/6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company/Dylan Clark Productions/Chapel Place Productions/Zobot Projects/DC Studios/Warner Bros. Television/HBO/HBO Max/USA

HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions/6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company/Dylan Clark Productions/Chapel Place Productions/Zobot Projects/DC Studios/Warner Bros. Television/HBO/HBO Max/USA What it Feels Like for a Girl

Hera Pictures/BBC/BBC3/UK

Hera Pictures/BBC/BBC3/UK Wolf Hall (The Mirror and the Light)

A PLAYGROUND and COMPANY PICTURES Production for BBC/MASTERPIECE/Banijay Rights/BBC Two/PBS/UK

Factual Entertainment and Reality

Back to the Frontier

Wall to Wall Media/Warner Bros Discovery International Distribution/HBO Max/Magnolia Network/UK

Wall to Wall Media/Warner Bros Discovery International Distribution/HBO Max/Magnolia Network/UK Mijn jeugdrechter / Return to the Youth Court

Het Huis/VRT Canvas/Belgium

Het Huis/VRT Canvas/Belgium Scam Interceptors

BBC Studios Documentary Unit/BBC Studios/BBC1/UK

BBC Studios Documentary Unit/BBC Studios/BBC1/UK Sort Your Life Out

Optomen Television/All3 Media/BBC One/UK

Optomen Television/All3 Media/BBC One/UK The Jury Murder Trial

ScreenDog Productions/Blue Ant/Channel 4/UK

Multiplatform Series

Guardians

ZANDLAND/The Royal Foundation Of The Prince and Princess Of Wales/BBC Earth Youtube Channel/UK

ZANDLAND/The Royal Foundation Of The Prince and Princess Of Wales/BBC Earth Youtube Channel/UK In Form

Sputnik Media/VRT MAX/Belgium

Sputnik Media/VRT MAX/Belgium No Big Deal

Czech Television/Czech Television – i-Vysilani/Czech Republic

Czech Television/Czech Television – i-Vysilani/Czech Republic Oorlogsdetective

KRO-NCRV/NPO/NPO 3 Zapp/Netherlands

Red Flag

Percy Percy/VRT/VRT MAX/Belgium

Percy Percy/VRT/VRT MAX/Belgium Te Beberi

Shoki Filmproduction/Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen SRF/SRF 1/Switzerland

News and Current Affairs

Blood Parliament

BBC World Service/BBC Africa Eye/UK

BBC World Service/BBC Africa Eye/UK Deep Deception

Raw/All3Media International/ITV/UK

Raw/All3Media International/ITV/UK State of Rage

Duskwater/Dogwoof/Channel 4/Israel

Duskwater/Dogwoof/Channel 4/Israel UVDA, The Lost Images of Be’ri

Uvda/Keshet International/Keshet 12/Israel

Uvda/Keshet International/Keshet 12/Israel Van Gent tot Damascus / English title: From Ghent to Damascus

VRT/VRT Canvas/Belgium

VRT/VRT Canvas/Belgium We Will Dance Again

Sipur Studios/Bitachon365/HSCC Slutzky Communication/Osmosis Global/Hot 8 (Israel)/Paramount+ (US)/BBC (UK)/Israel

Soap or Telenovela

Crystal Wall

Producers at Work Film GmbH/ZDF Studios/ZDF/Germany

Producers at Work Film GmbH/ZDF Studios/ZDF/Germany EastEnders

BBC Studios/BBC One/UK

BBC Studios/BBC One/UK Eshref Ruya

Tims&B Productions/Inter Medya/Kanal D/Türkiye

Tims&B Productions/Inter Medya/Kanal D/Türkiye Guerreiros do Sol / Love is a Knife

Estúdios Globo/Globoplay/Brazil

Life Happens

Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium/VTM/VTM GO/Belgium

Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium/VTM/VTM GO/Belgium Valle Salvaje

RTVE/BAMBU PRODUCCIONES/STUDIOCANAL/CRTVE/LA 1 RTVE/PLAY RTVE

Studio Entertainment

A League of Their Own

CPL Productions/Seven.One Studios/Sky Max/UK

Gelukkig gescheiden / Happily Divorced

Panenka/Lineup Industries/VRT 1/Belgium

Panenka/Lineup Industries/VRT 1/Belgium Lass Dich Überwachen

Unterhaltungsfernsehen Ehrenfeld UE GmbH/ZDF/Germany

Unterhaltungsfernsehen Ehrenfeld UE GmbH/ZDF/Germany Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Hungry McBear/Warner Bros/BBC 1/UK

Hungry McBear/Warner Bros/BBC 1/UK Parents Evening

Ranga Bee Productions/ITV Studios/ITV1/UK

Ranga Bee Productions/ITV Studios/ITV1/UK Switch

Panenka/Lineup Industries/VRT 1/Belgium

Performance of the Year

Cast of "Furia" (Rage)

Spain

Emerging Talent

Owen Cooper

Lifetime Achievement