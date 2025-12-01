Immerhin drei deutsche Produktionen sind in diesem Jahr ins Rennen um die Rose d'Or gegangen, bei der Verleihung in London ging die ZDF-Show "Lass dich überwachen" mit Jan Böhmermann am Montagabend allerdings ebenso leer aus wie die ZDF-Jugendserie "Crystal Wall" und die Vox-Kochdoku "Kitchen Impossible" mit Tim Mälzer. Die mit Abstand meisten Rosen blieben hingegen auf der Insel: Das Vereinigte Königreich führte die Hitliste der Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner an.  

Das bekam auch "Lass dich überwachen" (Unterhaltungsfernsehen Ehrenfeld) zu spüren: Die Show ging in der Kategorie Studio Entertainment ins Rennen, musste sich letztlich aber einem echten Dauerbrenner geschlagen - der britischen Sky-Sportcomedyshow "A League of Their Own", die es inzwischen auf 20 Staffeln bringt. "Kitchen Impossible" (Endemol Shine Germany) unterlag derweil in der Kategorie "Comepetition Realiy" der neuen norwegischen Show "The Box", das sich international inzwischen zunehmender Beliebtheit erfreut. Das Rennen im Soap/Telenovela-Bereich, in dem "Crystal Wall" (Producers at Work) nominiert war, machte die brasilianische Serie "Guerreiros do Sol".

Ein Gewinner stand bereits im Vorfeld der Preisverleihung fest: Das Netflix-Drama "Adolescence", das mit der Goldene Rose geehrt wurde. Die letzten Preisträger der Goldenen Rose waren "Chernobyl" 2019 und die ITV-Doku "Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story" 2021. Die Auszeichnung wird an eine Sendung oder Serie verliehen, die nach Angaben der Veranstalter einen "außergewöhnlichen Beitrag" geleistet hat, die üblichen Erwartungen des Genres übertrifft und Teil des nationalen und internationalen Diskurses geworden ist. Doch es blieb nicht nur bei einer Auszeichnung: Ausgezeichnet wurde "Adolescence" auch als bestes Drama - zudem erhielt Hauptdarsteller Owen Cooper, wenige Tage vor seinem 16. Geburtstag, auch noch die Auszeichnung als "Emerging Talent".

Alle Gewinner im Überblick

Arts

  • Draw For Change
    Clin d’Oeil Films/Humo/Autlook Filmsales/VRT Canvas/Belgium
  • Mozart’s Sister
    Media Stockade/Sphere Abacus/Sky Arts UK/Australia
  • Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
    Onomatopee Films & Warboys Films/Mediawan/VRT Canvas/Belgium
  • The Last Musician of Auschwitz
    Two Rivers Media/Abacus Distribution/BBC/BBC Network/UK
  • The Legends of Paris, a tale of the 19th century artistic scene
    Silex Films/Arte Distribution/ARTE France/France
  • The Lost Music of Auschwitz
    Windfall Films/Sky Arts/UK

Audio

  • Ballad of Scout and the Alcohol Tag
    Prison Radio Association/UK
  • Fool’s Gold
    BBC Studios/UK
  • Missing in the Amazon
    The Guardian/UK/Brazil
  • Stalked
    BBC Studios/UK
  • Up In Smoke
    Penny4/UK
  • Where is Jon
    RÚV/RTÉ/Iceland/Ireland

Children and Youth

  • Bottled Up
    NRT/NPO Zapp/Netherlands
  • Crongton
    New Pictures/All3Media International/BBC/UK
  • Je Zal Het Maar Hebben Junior / Imagine Living With That
    SimpelZodiak/BNNVARA/NPOZapp/Netherlands
  • The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland
    Lupus Films/Islington Films/Universal Content Group/Sky/Sky Cinema/UK
  • Tiddler
    Magic Light Pictures/BBC/BBC1/UK
  • Wat niemand ziet / My Unseen Story
    De Mensen/Ketnet (VRT)/Belgium

Comedy Drama and Sitcom

  • Big Boys
    Roughcut TVFifth Season/Channel 4/UK/Malta
  • Happiness
    Greenstone TV/DCD Rights/Warners/Three Now/New Zealand
  • Pushers
    Merman Television/2LE Media/Channel 4/UK
  • The Boys
    Amazon MGM Studios/Sony Pictures Television/Kripke Enterprises/Original Film/Point Grey Pictures/Prime Video/USA
  • The Studio
    Lionsgate Television in association with Apple/Apple TV/USA
  • Whisky On The Rocks
    Skyverse, a Humanoid company/Disney/Sveriges Television/Lithuania/Sweden

Comedy Entertainment

  • Ants
    Nippon TV/Fremantle/Japan
  • Have You Been Paying Attention
    Working Dog Productions/Network Ten/Australia
  • Last One Laughing UK
    Initial/Zeppotron/Baniay UK/Prime Video/UK
  • Mitchell & Webb Are Not Helping
    That Mitchell & Webb Company in association with Big Talk Studios/ITV/Channel 4/UK
  • Rob vs Romesh
    CPL Productions/Seven.One Studios/Sky Max/UK
  • The Ultimate Celebrity Car Park Showdown
    Woestijnvis/Primitives/Play 4 – GoPlay (Play Media)/Belgium

Competition Reality

  • Alone Australia
    ITV Studios Australia/A+E Networks/SBS (Special Broadcasting Service)/SBS On Demand/Australia
  • Building The Band
    Remarkable Entertainment/Netflix/Netflix USA First (Global)/UK
  • Kitchen Impossible
    EndemolShine Germany/Banijay Group/Vox/Germany
  • The Box
    Seefood TV/Seefood Distribution/TV 2 Norway/Norway
  • The Fortune Hotel
    Tuesday’s Child/Banijay/ITV/UK/Norway/Sweden
  • The Piano
    Love Productions/Fremantle/Channel 4/UK

Documentary

  • AI Love You
    Nordisk Film TV/Banijay Rights (except Nordics)/Nordisk Film TV (Nordics)/TV 2 Denmark/Denmark
  • Atomic People
    Minnow Films/Banijay Rights/BBC/UK
  • Deaf President Now
    Apple/Concordia Studio/Apple TV/USA
  • Grenfell Uncovered
    Netflix/Rogan Productions/UK
  • Louis Theroux – Settlers
    Mindhouse Productions Ltd/BBC Two/UK
  • The Zelensky Story
    72 Films/BBC/BBC Two/UK

Drama

  • Adolescence
    Warp Films, Matriarch Productions/Plan B for Netflix/Netflix/UK
  • Empathy
    Trio Orange/Trio Orange International/Crave/Canal+/Canada
  • Reunion
    Warp Films/BBC Studios/BBC/Paramount+/Showtime/CBC/UK
  • The Penguin
    HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions/6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company/Dylan Clark Productions/Chapel Place Productions/Zobot Projects/DC Studios/Warner Bros. Television/HBO/HBO Max/USA
  • What it Feels Like for a Girl
    Hera Pictures/BBC/BBC3/UK
  • Wolf Hall (The Mirror and the Light)
    A PLAYGROUND and COMPANY PICTURES Production for BBC/MASTERPIECE/Banijay Rights/BBC Two/PBS/UK

Factual Entertainment and Reality

  • Back to the Frontier
    Wall to Wall Media/Warner Bros Discovery International Distribution/HBO Max/Magnolia Network/UK
  • Mijn jeugdrechter / Return to the Youth Court
    Het Huis/VRT Canvas/Belgium
  • Scam Interceptors
    BBC Studios Documentary Unit/BBC Studios/BBC1/UK
  • Sort Your Life Out
    Optomen Television/All3 Media/BBC One/UK
  • The Jury Murder Trial
    ScreenDog Productions/Blue Ant/Channel 4/UK

Multiplatform Series

  • Guardians
    ZANDLAND/The Royal Foundation Of The Prince and Princess Of Wales/BBC Earth Youtube Channel/UK
  • In Form
    Sputnik Media/VRT MAX/Belgium
  • No Big Deal
    Czech Television/Czech Television – i-Vysilani/Czech Republic
  • Oorlogsdetective
    KRO-NCRV/NPO/NPO 3 Zapp/Netherlands
  • Red Flag
    Percy Percy/VRT/VRT MAX/Belgium
  • Te Beberi
    Shoki Filmproduction/Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen SRF/SRF 1/Switzerland

News and Current Affairs

  • Blood Parliament
    BBC World Service/BBC Africa Eye/UK
  • Deep Deception
    Raw/All3Media International/ITV/UK
  • State of Rage
    Duskwater/Dogwoof/Channel 4/Israel
  • UVDA, The Lost Images of Be’ri
    Uvda/Keshet International/Keshet 12/Israel
  • Van Gent tot Damascus / English title: From Ghent to Damascus
    VRT/VRT Canvas/Belgium
  • We Will Dance Again
    Sipur Studios/Bitachon365/HSCC Slutzky Communication/Osmosis Global/Hot 8 (Israel)/Paramount+ (US)/BBC (UK)/Israel

Soap or Telenovela

  • Crystal Wall
    Producers at Work Film GmbH/ZDF Studios/ZDF/Germany
  • EastEnders
    BBC Studios/BBC One/UK
  • Eshref Ruya
    Tims&B Productions/Inter Medya/Kanal D/Türkiye
  • Guerreiros do Sol / Love is a Knife
    Estúdios Globo/Globoplay/Brazil
  • Life Happens
    Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium/VTM/VTM GO/Belgium
  • Valle Salvaje
    RTVE/BAMBU PRODUCCIONES/STUDIOCANAL/CRTVE/LA 1 RTVE/PLAY RTVE

Studio Entertainment

  • A League of Their Own
    CPL Productions/Seven.One Studios/Sky Max/UK
  • Gelukkig gescheiden / Happily Divorced
    Panenka/Lineup Industries/VRT 1/Belgium
  • Lass Dich Überwachen
    Unterhaltungsfernsehen Ehrenfeld UE GmbH/ZDF/Germany
  • Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
    Hungry McBear/Warner Bros/BBC 1/UK
  • Parents Evening
    Ranga Bee Productions/ITV Studios/ITV1/UK
  • Switch
    Panenka/Lineup Industries/VRT 1/Belgium

Performance of the Year

  • Cast of "Furia" (Rage)
    Spain

Emerging Talent

  • Owen Cooper

Lifetime Achievement

  • Anne Ried