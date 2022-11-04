Dreii deutsche Formate können in diesem Jahr auf eine Auszeichnung mit der Rose d'Or hoffen - allerdings treten zwei von ihnen in der Kategorie "Studio Entertainment" gegeneinander an. Im Rennen sind die Sat.1-Show "99 - Eine:r schlägt sie alle" von der Produktionsfirma Fabiola und der von Florida Entertainment produzierte ProSieben-Hit "Wer stiehlt mir die Show?" mit Joko Winterscheidt.

Die beiden deutschen Shows müssen sich in ihrer Kategorie jedoch noch gegen vier weitere internationale Formate behaupten, darunter die amerikanische Minigolf-Show "Holey Moley", an der Sat.1 in der Vergangenheit schon einmal Interesse bekundete. Unterdessen ist in der Kategorie "Documentary" auch die WDR-Koproduktion "Aufgewachsen in Afghanistan – 20 Jahre ohne Frieden" (Seventh Arte Productions) nominiert, die bereits einen BAFTA bekam.

Auf einer vor wenigen Wochen veröffentlichten Shortlist hatten sich noch weitere deutsche Produktionen befunden, darunter "Die Carolin Kebekus Show" oder "Top Dog" - diese sind nun allerdings nicht mehr im Wettbewerb vertreten. Insgesamt werden die goldenen Rosen ini zwölf Kategorien verliehen, die mit Abstand meisten Nominierungen kommen dabei aus Großbritannien. Die Preisverleihung findet am 28. November in London statt.

Alle Nominierungen im Überblick

Reality and Factual Entertainment

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams

South Shore/Passion Distribution/BBC One/UK

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof

Hungry Bear Media/BBC Studios/BBC One/UK

Life On The Outside

ITV Studios Australia/SBS Australia/Australia

Old People’s Home for Teenagers

Endemol Shine Australia/Red Arrow Studios International/ABC/Australia

The Dog House

Five Mile Films/All3Media International/Channel 4/UK

The Traitors

IDTV/RTL 4/Netherlands

Arts

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

Rogan Productions/BBC/BBC Four/UK

My Life as a Rolling Stone

Mercury Studios/BBC Two/iPlayer/UK

My Name is Gulpill

Vertigo Productions/ABCG Film/Visit Films/ABC/Australia

Steps of Freedom

Tyrone Productions/Create One/RTÉ/ARTE/BBC/YLE/Ireland

The Boy Who Can’t Stop Dancing

Tuesday’s Child TV/Flame Distribution Limited/Channel 4/UK

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

Mantaray Film/Juno Films/SVT2/Sweden

Studio Entertainment

99 – Eine:r schlägt sie alle!

Fabiola GmbH/SAT.1/Germany

Holey Moley

Fremantle North AEureka Productions/Disney/ABC/USA

I Literally Just Told You

Expectation TV/Channel 4/UK

Stealing The Show

Florida Entertainment/Red Arrow Studios International/ProSieben/Germany

That’s My Jam

Electric Hot Dog/Universal Television Alternative Studio/NBC Universal Formats/NBC/USA

The Musical of your Life

Dedsit/SBS/Play 4/Belgium

Children and Youth

Cop26: In Your Hands

Fresh Start Media/Sky Studios/Sky Kids/UK

Dodger

Universal International Studios/BBC/UK



Het Klokhuis – Your body belongs to you

NTR/NPO ZAPP/Netherlands

Hi, I’ve got Cancer

EO/NPO/Netherlands

Malory Towers

WildBrain/King Bert/Family Channel/CBBC/Canada

Talking Heads

Keplerfilm/VPRO/Netherlands

Multiplatform Series

Corpse Talk

Tiger Aspect Kids and Family/Zodiak Distribution/YouTube Originals/UK

Emma lügt

SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen/C-Films /Looping Film GmbH/Telepool GmbH/SRF 1/Switzerland

Gassed Up

Digital Originals/BBC Studios/BBC Three/UK

Stop it Now

Every Media/NTR/NPO Zapp/Netherlands

The Big Proud Party Agency

Alleycats/eOne/BBC/BBC Three/iPlayer/Ireland

War Stories II

Stepping Stone Productions/Evangelische Omroep/NPO Zapp/Netherlands

Audio Entertainment

CBC Podcasts: Kruper Island

CBC Podcasts/Canada

Dear Daughter

BBC World Service/UK

Pillow Talk

Audiocraft/Australia

SRF Podcast: Grauen: «The Night Train»

Swiss Radio and Television (SRF)/Switzerland/

The Greatest Menace: Inside the Gay Prison Experiment

Lockdown Productions/Australia

Who Killed Daphne?

Wondery/UK

Comedy

As Seguidoras

VIS – Porta Dos Fundos/Paramount +/Brazil

Bloods

Roughcut TV/ Sky Studios/Sky Comedy/UK

La Flamme Season 2

Making Prod/Entre 2 et 4/StudioCanal/ CANAL+/France

Lust

Miso Film/Warner Bros Discovery/HBO Max/Sweden

Toast of Tinseltown

Objective Fiction/Wiip/All3Media International/BBC Two/UK

UFOs Season 2

Montebello Productions/StudioCanal/CANAL +/France

Soap or Telenovela

Casualty

BBC Studios/BBC One/UK

District 31

Aetios Productions/Aetios Distribtion/ICI Tele (Radio-Canada)/Canada

EastEnders

BBC Studios/BBC One/UK

Life is Life

Plural Entertainment/TVI/Portugal

Pantanal

Estúdios Globo/Globo/TV Globo/Brazil

Where It All Begins

Telsète/Newen Connect/TF1/France

Comedy Drama & Sitcom

Hacks

Universal Television/Paulilu/First Thought Productions/Fremulon Productions/3 Arts Entertainment/NBCUniversal Global Distribution/HBO Max/USA

Heartstopper

See-Saw Films/Netflix/UK

Sort Of

Sphere Media Distribution/Abacus Media Rights/HBO/CBC/Canada

The Great

MRC Television/Paramount/Starzplay/USA

The Outlaws

Big Talk Productions Limited/Four Eyes Entertainment Limited/BBC Studios/BBC One/UK

Walk-In

Aetios Productions/Aetios Distribution/Tou.tv Extra/Canada

Drama

Borgen – Power & Glory

SAM Productions/Netflix/Denmark

Pachinko

Media Res/Blue Marble Media Pictures/Apple TV+/Korea

State of Happiness 2

Maipo Film/DR Sales/NTK/Norway

Succession

HBO Entertainment/Project Zeus/Hyperobject Industries/Gary Sanchez Productions/Warner Bros. Discovery International Content Distribution/Sky Atlantic/USA

The Offer

Paramount Television Studios/Paramount Distribution Group/Paramount +/USA

This Is Going To Hurt

SISTER/ Terrible Productions/BBC Studios/BBC One/AMC/UK

Documentary

Dinosaurs: The Final Day with David Attenborough

The Science Unit/BBC Studios Productions/BBC Studios Ltd/BBC One/UK

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

A 72 Films Productions/Netflix/UK

My Childhood My Country

Seventh Arte Productions Ltc/Westdeutscher Rundfunk/Germany

The Real Mo Farah

Atomized Studios/Red Bull Studios/BBC/BBC One/UK

The Tindler Swindler

A Raw Production/Gaspin Media/AGC Studios/VG/Netflix/USA

Ukraine: Life Under Attack

Basement Films/Channel 4/UK

News and Current Affairs

Afghanistan: No Country for Women

Quicksilver Media/Passion/GBH Frontline/ITV/UK

China: The Search for the Missing

Evan Williams Productions/Journeyman Pictures/Channel 4/SBS Dateline/UK

Myanmar: The Forgotten Revolution

Evan Williams Productions/Journeyman Pictures/Channel 4/Amazon Prime/UK

On the Frontline. Fleeing Irpin and The Defenders of Kharkiv

TVN/ Warner Bros. Discovery/TVN24 /Poland

Panorama: SAS Death Squads Exposed

BBC/UK

Rape: Who’s on Trial?

Hardcash Productions/ITV/UK