Dreii deutsche Formate können in diesem Jahr auf eine Auszeichnung mit der Rose d'Or hoffen - allerdings treten zwei von ihnen in der Kategorie "Studio Entertainment" gegeneinander an. Im Rennen sind die Sat.1-Show "99 - Eine:r schlägt sie alle" von der Produktionsfirma Fabiola und der von Florida Entertainment produzierte ProSieben-Hit "Wer stiehlt mir die Show?" mit Joko Winterscheidt.
Die beiden deutschen Shows müssen sich in ihrer Kategorie jedoch noch gegen vier weitere internationale Formate behaupten, darunter die amerikanische Minigolf-Show "Holey Moley", an der Sat.1 in der Vergangenheit schon einmal Interesse bekundete. Unterdessen ist in der Kategorie "Documentary" auch die WDR-Koproduktion "Aufgewachsen in Afghanistan – 20 Jahre ohne Frieden" (Seventh Arte Productions) nominiert, die bereits einen BAFTA bekam.
Auf einer vor wenigen Wochen veröffentlichten Shortlist hatten sich noch weitere deutsche Produktionen befunden, darunter "Die Carolin Kebekus Show" oder "Top Dog" - diese sind nun allerdings nicht mehr im Wettbewerb vertreten. Insgesamt werden die goldenen Rosen ini zwölf Kategorien verliehen, die mit Abstand meisten Nominierungen kommen dabei aus Großbritannien. Die Preisverleihung findet am 28. November in London statt.
Alle Nominierungen im Überblick
Reality and Factual Entertainment
Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams
South Shore/Passion Distribution/BBC One/UK
Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof
Hungry Bear Media/BBC Studios/BBC One/UK
Life On The Outside
ITV Studios Australia/SBS Australia/Australia
Old People’s Home for Teenagers
Endemol Shine Australia/Red Arrow Studios International/ABC/Australia
The Dog House
Five Mile Films/All3Media International/Channel 4/UK
The Traitors
IDTV/RTL 4/Netherlands
Arts
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
Rogan Productions/BBC/BBC Four/UK
My Life as a Rolling Stone
Mercury Studios/BBC Two/iPlayer/UK
My Name is Gulpill
Vertigo Productions/ABCG Film/Visit Films/ABC/Australia
Steps of Freedom
Tyrone Productions/Create One/RTÉ/ARTE/BBC/YLE/Ireland
The Boy Who Can’t Stop Dancing
Tuesday’s Child TV/Flame Distribution Limited/Channel 4/UK
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
Mantaray Film/Juno Films/SVT2/Sweden
Studio Entertainment
99 – Eine:r schlägt sie alle!
Fabiola GmbH/SAT.1/Germany
Holey Moley
Fremantle North AEureka Productions/Disney/ABC/USA
I Literally Just Told You
Expectation TV/Channel 4/UK
Stealing The Show
Florida Entertainment/Red Arrow Studios International/ProSieben/Germany
That’s My Jam
Electric Hot Dog/Universal Television Alternative Studio/NBC Universal Formats/NBC/USA
The Musical of your Life
Dedsit/SBS/Play 4/Belgium
Children and Youth
Cop26: In Your Hands
Fresh Start Media/Sky Studios/Sky Kids/UK
Dodger
Universal International Studios/BBC/UK
Het Klokhuis – Your body belongs to you
NTR/NPO ZAPP/Netherlands
Hi, I’ve got Cancer
EO/NPO/Netherlands
Malory Towers
WildBrain/King Bert/Family Channel/CBBC/Canada
Talking Heads
Keplerfilm/VPRO/Netherlands
Multiplatform Series
Corpse Talk
Tiger Aspect Kids and Family/Zodiak Distribution/YouTube Originals/UK
Emma lügt
SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen/C-Films /Looping Film GmbH/Telepool GmbH/SRF 1/Switzerland
Gassed Up
Digital Originals/BBC Studios/BBC Three/UK
Stop it Now
Every Media/NTR/NPO Zapp/Netherlands
The Big Proud Party Agency
Alleycats/eOne/BBC/BBC Three/iPlayer/Ireland
War Stories II
Stepping Stone Productions/Evangelische Omroep/NPO Zapp/Netherlands
Audio Entertainment
CBC Podcasts: Kruper Island
CBC Podcasts/Canada
Dear Daughter
BBC World Service/UK
Pillow Talk
Audiocraft/Australia
SRF Podcast: Grauen: «The Night Train»
Swiss Radio and Television (SRF)/Switzerland/
The Greatest Menace: Inside the Gay Prison Experiment
Lockdown Productions/Australia
Who Killed Daphne?
Wondery/UK
Comedy
As Seguidoras
VIS – Porta Dos Fundos/Paramount +/Brazil
Bloods
Roughcut TV/ Sky Studios/Sky Comedy/UK
La Flamme Season 2
Making Prod/Entre 2 et 4/StudioCanal/ CANAL+/France
Lust
Miso Film/Warner Bros Discovery/HBO Max/Sweden
Toast of Tinseltown
Objective Fiction/Wiip/All3Media International/BBC Two/UK
UFOs Season 2
Montebello Productions/StudioCanal/CANAL +/France
Soap or Telenovela
Casualty
BBC Studios/BBC One/UK
District 31
Aetios Productions/Aetios Distribtion/ICI Tele (Radio-Canada)/Canada
EastEnders
BBC Studios/BBC One/UK
Life is Life
Plural Entertainment/TVI/Portugal
Pantanal
Estúdios Globo/Globo/TV Globo/Brazil
Where It All Begins
Telsète/Newen Connect/TF1/France
Comedy Drama & Sitcom
Hacks
Universal Television/Paulilu/First Thought Productions/Fremulon Productions/3 Arts Entertainment/NBCUniversal Global Distribution/HBO Max/USA
Heartstopper
See-Saw Films/Netflix/UK
Sort Of
Sphere Media Distribution/Abacus Media Rights/HBO/CBC/Canada
The Great
MRC Television/Paramount/Starzplay/USA
The Outlaws
Big Talk Productions Limited/Four Eyes Entertainment Limited/BBC Studios/BBC One/UK
Walk-In
Aetios Productions/Aetios Distribution/Tou.tv Extra/Canada
Drama
Borgen – Power & Glory
SAM Productions/Netflix/Denmark
Pachinko
Media Res/Blue Marble Media Pictures/Apple TV+/Korea
State of Happiness 2
Maipo Film/DR Sales/NTK/Norway
Succession
HBO Entertainment/Project Zeus/Hyperobject Industries/Gary Sanchez Productions/Warner Bros. Discovery International Content Distribution/Sky Atlantic/USA
The Offer
Paramount Television Studios/Paramount Distribution Group/Paramount +/USA
This Is Going To Hurt
SISTER/ Terrible Productions/BBC Studios/BBC One/AMC/UK
Documentary
Dinosaurs: The Final Day with David Attenborough
The Science Unit/BBC Studios Productions/BBC Studios Ltd/BBC One/UK
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
A 72 Films Productions/Netflix/UK
My Childhood My Country
Seventh Arte Productions Ltc/Westdeutscher Rundfunk/Germany
The Real Mo Farah
Atomized Studios/Red Bull Studios/BBC/BBC One/UK
The Tindler Swindler
A Raw Production/Gaspin Media/AGC Studios/VG/Netflix/USA
Ukraine: Life Under Attack
Basement Films/Channel 4/UK
News and Current Affairs
Afghanistan: No Country for Women
Quicksilver Media/Passion/GBH Frontline/ITV/UK
China: The Search for the Missing
Evan Williams Productions/Journeyman Pictures/Channel 4/SBS Dateline/UK
Myanmar: The Forgotten Revolution
Evan Williams Productions/Journeyman Pictures/Channel 4/Amazon Prime/UK
On the Frontline. Fleeing Irpin and The Defenders of Kharkiv
TVN/ Warner Bros. Discovery/TVN24 /Poland
Panorama: SAS Death Squads Exposed
BBC/UK
Rape: Who’s on Trial?
Hardcash Productions/ITV/UK