Dreii deutsche Formate können in diesem Jahr auf eine Auszeichnung mit der Rose d'Or hoffen - allerdings treten zwei von ihnen in der Kategorie "Studio Entertainment" gegeneinander an. Im Rennen sind die Sat.1-Show "99 - Eine:r schlägt sie alle" von der Produktionsfirma Fabiola und der von Florida Entertainment produzierte ProSieben-Hit "Wer stiehlt mir die Show?" mit Joko Winterscheidt.

Die beiden deutschen Shows müssen sich in ihrer Kategorie jedoch noch gegen vier weitere internationale Formate behaupten, darunter die amerikanische Minigolf-Show "Holey Moley", an der Sat.1 in der Vergangenheit schon einmal Interesse bekundete. Unterdessen ist in der Kategorie "Documentary" auch die WDR-Koproduktion "Aufgewachsen in Afghanistan – 20 Jahre ohne Frieden" (Seventh Arte Productions) nominiert, die bereits einen BAFTA bekam.

Auf einer vor wenigen Wochen veröffentlichten Shortlist hatten sich noch weitere deutsche Produktionen befunden, darunter "Die Carolin Kebekus Show" oder "Top Dog" - diese sind nun allerdings nicht mehr im Wettbewerb vertreten. Insgesamt werden die goldenen Rosen ini zwölf Kategorien verliehen, die mit Abstand meisten Nominierungen kommen dabei aus Großbritannien. Die Preisverleihung findet am 28. November in London statt.

Alle Nominierungen im Überblick

